UAE's Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
Agthia has made a series of recent acquisitions as it seeks to become a big player in the region’s food and beverage industry. (Supplied)
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural

UAE’s Agthia approves 75% acquisition of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural
  Agthia's acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million)
Updated 07 April 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-listed food and beverage company Agthia Group on Wednesday said its board has approved an indirect acquisition of three quarters of Egypt’s Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.
Agthia’s acquisition of the 75.02 percent stake would give Ismailia an enterprise value of 3.22 billion Egyptian pounds ($205.6 million), Agthia said in a stock exchange filing.
Two wholly-owned units of Agthia will be incorporated as private limited companies with nominal share capital in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and used as acquisition vehicles for the transaction.
Agthia, owned by Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ, has made a series of recent acquisitions as it seeks to become a big player in the region’s food and beverage industry.
Ismailia produces frozen chicken and beef products under four brands in the Egyptian market.

Topics: UAE Agthia Food Finance Egypt

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom's malls

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom's malls

New law stipulates only Saudis can work in kingdom’s malls
  Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi said changes would mean jobs for 51,000 Saudi men and women
  Gulf governments are extending localization programs across industries that have in the past relied heavily on expatriates
Updated 20 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s shopping malls must only hire Saudis under new labor rules.

Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi issued three new labor directives that are set to transform the country’s retail and restaurant sector.

The changes would mean jobs for 51,000 Saudi men and women, he said in a statement.

Gulf governments, under pressure to provide more jobs for citizens amid declining oil revenues, are extending localization programs across industries that have in the past relied heavily on expatriates.

The first directive stipulated that only Saudis would be able to work in “closed commercial complexes (malls)” and their management offices.

A limited number of roles would be exempt, but the ministry did not specify which ones.

The other rule changes were related to raising the number of Saudis working in the restaurant, cafe and catering trade.

The statement did not specify what the new localization rates would be across these sectors.

It is the latest government move to boost the number of Saudis in the workforce.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Employment

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia

Tech, digital brands lead top ten influence list in Saudi Arabia
  The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom
  Top ten most influential are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Technology and digital brands topped the latest Most Influential Brands Survey in Saudi Arabia this year, with three local names making the top ten.

The survey, compiled by Paris-based global market research and consultancy firm Ipsos, studied the influence of 120 national, regional and international brands in the Kingdom.

The survey included a diverse range of brands across different industries, such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, food and beverage, automotive, technology and fashion.

The results showed that the top ten most influential brands in the Kingdom are Samsung, WhatsApp, Google, Youtube, Saudi Telecom Company, dairy company Almarai, Apple, Facebook, Al-Rajhi Bank and online shopping platform Noon.

Moreover, the top ten list of influential local brands included retail company Panda, fast-food restaurant Al-Baik, Jarir Bookstore, Nahdi pharmacies, drinking water company Nova, food company Goody and telecommunications services company Mobily.

The brands were studied in-depth based on four basic dimensions: trustworthiness, leadership in competition, presence and responsibility, and leading-edge.

Ipsos added a fifth dimension for evaluation this year, COVID-19, which focuses on brands’ response to the pandemic, their communication with consumers during the crisis and their sense of social responsibility.

Presence, trustworthiness and leadership were the most critical influence drivers in KSA. The overall results showed that 32 percent of participants voted for presence, 26 percent chose trustworthiness and 23 chose leadership as the top criteria for brand influence.

However, the report highlighted that each of these dimensions’ impact varies considerably by category and by brand.

Ipsos defines influence under several metrics, including how a brand changes consumers’ behavior, impacts their everyday life, and influences their decision-making and ways of interacting with others. Also measured is consumers’ emotional attachment to brands.

The Most Influential Brands Survey is a global Ipsos initiative, covering 14 markets and close to 800 brands worldwide this year. 

The survey was conducted for the third time in Saudi Arabia this year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Most Influential Brands Survey Ipsos

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off

Saudi funding helps flying taxis take off
  The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium
  These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A German company developing a flying taxi has attracted Saudi funding.
The Future Investment Initiative Institute has invested in Lilium, a pioneer in the Electric Vehicle Take-Off-and-Landing (EVTOL) aircraft segment, SPA reported.
It is part of a wider strategy by the institute to develop sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional fuel engines, SPA said.

These are electric jets that can take off and land vertically — potentially offering a sustainable and less carbon-intensive way for travelers to beat traffic, hop between cities, and connect to regional destinations within a 250 kilometers range.
The 7-seater Lilium Jet will be the first model to go into serial production with a cruise speed of 175 miles per hour and a range of more than 155 miles (250 kilometers).
“Our investment in Lilium is aligned with the FII-Institute’s mission: To support initiatives and projects which will have a positive impact on humanity,” said Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute.

The Lilium jet has already received CRI-A01 certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and now is pursuing concurrent certification from the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Topics: Saudi Arabia transportation technology

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO

Saudi stock exchange converts to holding company ahead of IPO
  The transformation comes amid preparations for the group's initial public offering expected later this year
  The four new Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Tadawul, Maqasa, Edaa and a new company, Wamed
Updated 07 April 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday announced that it will become a holding company under the name Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries.

The transformation comes amid preparations for the group’s initial public offering expected later this year.

The four new Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Tadawul, Maqasa, Edaa and a new company, Wamed.

Wamed will specialize in the group’s innovation and technological solutions arm, with Mohammed Al-Nouri as president.

It will contribute to diversifying the company’s scope, provide innovative technical solutions in various fields, and contribute to integrating the financial market structure.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, told a press conference on Wednesday that the plan to launch an IPO was previously announced in 2016.

“At that time, the owner and the Tadawul board postponed the step due to the changes that the company was making, such as establishing the two companies, Maqasa and Edaa, as well as striving work to join Tadawul into emerging markets, and then listing the largest company in the world, Aramco for IPO,” she said.

Al-Suhaimi added: “Tadawul was working day and night to accomplish many things that almost no other market had accomplished in such a short period. Now that the situation has stabilized, and after the board obtained the owner’s approval and the authority to restructure Tadawul and make it a holding group, the time has come to launch its IPO.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Group Sarah Al-Suhaimi

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis

Turkey sells gold amid currency crisis
  Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkey sold almost 11.7 million tons of gold in February as its currency was hammered by an ongoing economic crisis, new data show.
While central banks were net buyers of the precious metal during February, Turkey bucked the upward trend as it sold 11.7 tons according to a report from the World Gold Council.


“Central banks tipped back into net purchases during February,” said Krishan Gopaul, market intelligence manager at the World Gold Council. “Buying from India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Colombia outweighed the only notable sale of gold by Turkey. Our expectation remains that central banks will be net purchasers in 2021, but the immediate outlook for central bank demand remains finely balanced.”
The Turkish lira was on the retreat again this week as annual inflation in the country neared two year highs.
Data on Monday showed annual inflation in March rose above 16 percent — some way off the central bank’s 5 percent target.
President Tayyip Erdogan has fired four bank chiefs in less than two years, hurting investor confidence.

Topics: Turkey Gold economy

