UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown
The National Covid Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who have died of coronavirus, on the Thames Embankment opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown

UK infections drop about 60% amid vaccinations, lockdown
  • Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus
  • Nonessential shops will be allowed to reopen from April 12, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program is beginning to break the link between infection and serious illness or death, according to the latest results from an ongoing study of the pandemic in England.
Researchers at Imperial College London found that COVID-19 infections dropped about 60% in March as national lockdown measures slowed the spread of the virus. People 65 and older were the least likely to be infected as they benefited most from the vaccination program, which initially focused on older people.
The study also found that the relationship between infections and deaths is diverging, “suggesting that infections may have resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths since the start of widespread vaccination.”
The positive news came amid renewed scrutiny of vaccinations that followed revised UK government guidance Wednesday that it will offer people under 30 an alternative inoculation to the AstraZeneca shot where possible. The change followed studies that the shot may be linked to very rare blood clots.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that the public should reassured by the abundance of caution demonstrated by authorities to make sure the vaccine rollout is as safe as possible.
“What we’ve learned in the last 24 hours is that the rollout of the vaccine is working, we’ve seen that the safety system is working, because the regulators can spot even this extremely rare event — four in a million — and take necessary action to ensure the rollout is as safe as it possible can be,” he said. “And we are seeing that the vaccine is working. It’s breaking the link between cases and deaths.”
Some 31.7 million people had been given a first dose by Tuesday, or just over 60% of the country’s adult population.
But Imperial researchers also urged caution, saying that infection rates leveled off at the end of the study period as the government began to ease the national lockdown and children returned to school. Future rounds of the study will assess the impact that further easing of restrictions has on infection rates.
The next step in lifting England’s third national lockdown is scheduled for April 12, when nonessential shops will be allowed to reopen, along with hair salons, gyms and outdoor service at pubs and restaurants.
The findings are based on data gathered by the 10th round of Imperial College’s Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission study, which conducts swab tests on a random sample of people across England each month. The latest round tested more than 140,000 people from March 11 to March 30.
Even though Britain has had one of the world’s fastest vaccine rollouts, its death toll from the pandemic is the highest in Europe at over 127,000.

Tunisia strengthens virus restrictions ahead of Ramadan

TUNIS — Tunisia is extending its nighttime curfew by three hours and tightening other restrictions ahead of Ramadan following an uptick of COVID-19 infections.
The measure will apply from 7pm until 5am, from Friday until at least April 30.
Government spokeswoman Hasna Ben Othman also announced other measures late Wednesday, including a ban on all public and private gatherings, the shuttering of weekly markets, and stronger enforcement of mask-wearing and social distancing.
Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown, given what he described as the country’s difficult economic situation.
The Muslim holy festival of Ramadan starts next week. The month of religious fasting usually sees large crowds gathering in shops, cafes and public spaces, and nationwide family gatherings.
According to the latest figures published on Wednesday by the Tunisian Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 deaths stands at more than 9,000, with overall infections at nearly 265,000 in a population of 11.7 million.
Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said that 80% of hospital intensive care beds are currently occupied, adding that Tunisia expects to receive a donation of 30 ICU beds Thursday from the United States.

  • Camilla learned how the London Islamic Cultural Society has supported the local community through the coronavirus pandemic
  • The royal was seen helping pack Iftar boxes and was gifted a translation of the Qur’an in English
LONDON: Britain’s Duchess of Cornwall has visited a mosque in north London ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Camilla learned how the London Islamic Cultural Society has supported the local community through the coronavirus pandemic during her tour of the Wightman Road Mosque.


The British royal was seen helping pack Iftar boxes and was gifted a translation of the Qur’an in English by the society’s president, Bibi Khan.
The society is Haringey’s first purpose-built mosque and has hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine center to encourage those reluctant to be vaccinated to come forward.


Members of the mosque have helped those in need by distributing food hampers as well as providing counseling and advice to those struggling during the pandemic.

  • Izzedin Elzir lauds Saudi measures to stop spread of COVID-19
  • ‘Worshipping the Lord is important to us, as it is to respect one’s own life and that of others’
ROME: Italian Muslims who cannot perform their pilgrimage to Makkah this year due to COVID-19 restrictions should donate the money they would have spent on the trip to families in need, said the imam of the city of Florence.

“While we wait for the vaccination plan to work at full swing in our country, I invite anyone who can to donate the money they would have spent for the pilgrimage to families who find themselves in a difficult situation. For their holy pilgrimage, they should wait for next year,” said Izzedin Elzir.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday said only pilgrims and worshippers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or who have recovered from the disease, will be allowed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Permits will be granted to those who have received two vaccination jabs, those who have received a first dose at least 14 days before their visit to Madinah and Makkah, and those who have had the virus and recovered.

Elzir, former president of the Council of Islamic Communities in Italy, described the Saudi measures as “very right.”

He said: “The Prophet Muhammad taught us that one should neither enter nor exit a pandemic zone. Worshipping the Lord is important to us, as it is to respect one’s own life and that of others.”

Elzir added: “Usually between 1,000 and 1,500 Muslim faithful depart from Italy every year (for their pilgrimage). I believe that this year only 500 will manage to go.”

The imam of the Sicilian city of Catania also agreed with the Saudi measures. “It is absolutely right to ask that whoever takes part in Umrah is immunized. Health protection comes first,” said Abdelhafid Kheit.

  • Diplomats loyal to the Myanmar military authorities seized control of the embassy on Wednesday
  • Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn says defense attache had taken over the mission in ‘a kind of coup’
LONDON: Britain on Thursday condemned “bullying” by the Myanmar junta after the country’s ambassador to London was ousted in an extraordinary diplomatic coup after calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Diplomats loyal to the Myanmar military authorities seized control of the embassy on Wednesday, leaving ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn locked out in the street.
The ambassador said the defense attache had taken over the mission in “a kind of coup,” two months after the military seized power in Myanmar.
Daily protests demanding a return of democracy have rocked the country and brought a brutal response from the armed forces, with almost 600 civilians killed according to a local monitoring group.
The coup prompted several high-profile diplomatic defections, including the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.
The junta recalled Kyaw Zwar Minn last month after he issued a statement urging them to release Suu Kyi and deposed civilian President Win Myint.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab tweeted his support for the ambassador.
“We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage,” Raab wrote.
“The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy.”
Protesters gathered outside the mission on Wednesday evening with the ousted ambassador, who told the Daily Telegraph that “when I left the embassy, they stormed inside the embassy and took it.”
“They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in,” he added, calling on the British government to intervene.
Asked who had taken over, he replied: “Defense attache, they occupy my embassy.”
According to The Times newspaper, the ambassador said the defense attache had sought to install his former deputy, as charge d’affaires.
AFP has tried to contact Myanmar’s military authorities for comment on the incident, but has not yet received a response.
Myanmar’s security forces have struggled to quell protests and a civil disobedience movement aimed at stopping the military from running the country.
They have used rubber bullets and live rounds to break up rallies and used night raids to arrest suspected dissidents.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) says at least 598 civilians have been killed and nearly 2,900 detained.
AAPP said that 12 people were killed on Wednesday alone.
As part of its efforts to suppress the movement, the junta has issued a wanted notice for some 120 celebrities accused of fanning the protests by lending their support.
On Thursday, the military arrested leading actor, model and heartthrob Paing Takhon in a dawn raid at his mother’s home in Yangon.
The 24-year-old – a star in both Myanmar and neighboring Thailand – has been active in the protest movement both in person at rallies and through his massive social media following.
In February, he posted pictures of himself in a white tracksuit with a megaphone, hard hat and a white fluffy dog strapped to his chest at a protest.
International powers have voiced anger and dismay at the junta’s brutal approach, but the UN Security Council has stopped short of considering sanctions, with both China and Russia against the move.
A group representing the ousted civilian government on Wednesday began talks with UN investigators, saying it had gathered more than 270,000 pieces of evidence showing rights abuses by the junta.
A lawyer for the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) – a group of MPs from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party – met the investigators to discuss alleged atrocities.
The CRPH says it has evidence of more than 540 extrajudicial executions and 10 deaths of prisoners in custody as well as torture and illegal detentions.
The military has defended seizing power, pointing to allegations of voting fraud in the November election which Suu Kyi’s party won comfortably, and says it is responding proportionately to the demonstrations.
Junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing accused the protesters of wanting to “destroy the country” and said only 248 protesters had been killed, along with 16 police officers.

  • ‘This temporary suspension does not mean that the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective’
  • The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines
MANILA: Philippine health authorities suspended on Thursday the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for people below 60 years of age to investigate reports of blood clots coming from overseas.
The temporary suspension came after the European Medicines Agency recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of such adverse side effects in the country.
“This temporary suspension does not mean that the vaccine is unsafe or ineffective — it just means that we are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of every Filipino,” Domingo said.
The Southeast Asian country, which is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, has been counting on speeding up a sluggish rollout of vaccinations to help alleviate pressure on hospitals and boost its pandemic-battered economy.
The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, about a fifth of the country’s total inventory, through the COVAX facility. Another 2.6 million doses, purchased by the private sector, will be delivered next month.
The Philippines kicked off its inoculation program on March 1, starting with health care workers. Vaccinations have since expanded to people with co-morbidities and the elderly.
It has so far administered nearly 923,000 doses of China’s Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca vaccines, part of its goal of inoculating 70 million of its 108 million population this year.

