Despite a century of impressive advances in neuroscience, few true breakthroughs in mental health treatment have emerged.

At a time of escalating mental health challenges across the globe, what have we missed by focusing on rats and mice in brain research and neglecting other species with equally complex and adaptive brains? In “Wild Brains,” Kelly Lambert invites readers on a captivating journey to rethink traditional animal research models, venturing beyond the confines of the laboratory to explore the extraordinary promise of studying animal brains in the wild.