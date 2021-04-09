You are here

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police

Greek crime journalist shot dead outside his home: police
Greek Police around the car of former prime minister in previous incident in Greece that witnessed on Friday the gunning down of a veteran crime journalist. (Reuters File)
  • Reports said Karaivaz had been shot by two men on a motorbike
  • Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks but journalist killings are rare
ATHENS — A veteran Greek crime journalist was shot dead outside his home in Athens on Friday, a police source said, in a rare crime targeting a member of the media.
Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for private TV station Star and also ran news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times, the police source told AFP.
Reports said the victim had been shot by two men on a motorbike.
While Greek media offices are frequently targeted in firebomb and vandalism attacks, journalist killings are generally rare in Greece.
In July, tabloid owner Stefanos Chios survived after being shot in the neck and chest by a hooded man outside his home.
The case is still under investigation.
In 2010, radio manager, blogger and investigative journalist Socratis Giolias was also gunned down outside his home.
At the time, state TV NET said he had been working on a story about corruption.
A shadowy far-left group claimed responsibility for the crime but the case was never solved.

Topics: Greek police Greece Giorgos Karaivaz

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women

Helmand library opens new chapter for Afghan women
  • Health worker Homaira Nawroozi funds library to promote women’s rights in male-dominated region
  • Most families have embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities
KABUL: As a nurse at a local hospital in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, Homaira Nawroozi says she is used to hearing female patients recount their experiences of forced marriage, domestic violence and even torture.

However, one particular incident from more than two years ago stands out — when she discovered a woman who had lost an arm and a leg in an explosion lying inconsolable in a hospital ward.

“The patient was crying not because she had become disabled, possibly for life, but because her husband was planning to remarry to take care of the family and himself,” Nawroozi told Arab News over the phone from Helmand province.

Helmand — Afghanistan’s largest province at about 60,000 sq km, or roughly the size of Ireland — is often referred to as the Taliban’s heartland and was the scene of some of the group’s bloodiest battles since their ouster in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.

Shaken by that “nightmarish experience” two years ago and others, Nawroozi said she felt driven to “do something to help the women,” several of whom lacked knowledge about even basic rights.

“I wanted to do something to inform them about their rights, and one way was to set up a library for women,” the 22-year-old health worker said.

She shared her idea with Shereen Wafa, head of Helmand’s Women’s Affairs Department, who offered Nawroozi a room in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah that once had been used as a women’s-only library but had been closed for years during the Taliban’s rule and after the militants’ fall.

Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote and to work outside their homes.

Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, especially in the ethnic, Pashtun-dominated Helmand region. Forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work and more than a quarter of the parliament is female.

Tucked away behind several government buildings subjected to frequent attacks by the Taliban, the library in Lashkar Gah drew only a handful of women due to the insecurity in the area.

Based on its reputation and with travel difficult for women in the area, Nawroozi decided it would be “a waste of time to reopen the facility” and began to invest her resources elsewhere.

She started by posting copies of some of her favorite books, such as “Women’s Role in Islam” and “Women and Society,” on social media.

That idea, too, reached a dead-end after Nawroozi realized that many women lacked access to smartphones, the Internet and electricity in Helmand.

“So, in January, I set up the first private library in Lashkar Gah. It is a small square room that can accommodate at least eight people at a time. But it’s a start,” she said.

And while her initial plans were to launch a women-only facility, Nawroozi “realized that it was essential for men to read books, too.”

“Especially those men who do not know about men and women’s rights. So we allowed men to borrow books as well,” she said.

The library is housed in a small rented shop, which Nawroozi pays for from the salary she earns at the hospital.

The library with 850 books in the Pashtu and Dari languages, and covering literature on Islam and the rights of Muslim women, among other titles, is named after the Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura, who spent 40 years implementing aid projects in Afghanistan and was killed by gunmen in the eastern Nangarhar province in 2019.

“Dr. Nakamura was a remarkable personality who dedicated his entire life to helping Afghans. So, as a small tribute, the least I could do was to name the library after him,” Nawroozi said, paying homage to the 73-year-old aid worker whose death triggered an outpouring of grief in the country.

Since its launch in January, Nawroozi’s initiative has been a hit among locals.

While the morning hours are reserved for men, afternoons are exclusively for women, with a female librarian filling in for Nawroozi when she is at the hospital.

She said most families had embraced the idea of women visiting the library — a big win for Helmand, where most oppose girls attending schools or universities.

However, the initiative has faced resistance from certain quarters, too.

In recent months, unknown men vandalized the library, breaking windows and property.

Some voiced opposition to the initiative, saying it “undermined local customs and traditions by replacing it with modern thinking.”

“The society does not accept a woman to run a library here. The other challenge is security. Nowhere in Helmand is safe, but I am not deterred by any of this. I am happy that the youths come here with motivation,” Nawroozi said.

Her happiest moments since the library’s launch have been seeing a growing interest in reading among the youth.

“One man read eight different books in one week. One woman said she will write a novel and is going through the books. I tend to forget the bitter memories easily because I do not want to lose my motivation,” she said.

Nawroozi plans to launch a book reading competition and expand the library if more women show interest.

“I charge a library fee of 10 Afghanis (25 cents), which does not cover any expenses. But I have opened this library for a purpose — to promote awareness among women that they have equal rights. We need the new generation to know they are not just a tool.”

Topics: Afghanistan Helmand Homaira Nawroozi library Afghan women

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle
  • Containment measures in Germany vary between regions due to decentralized federal system
  • Top public health official said a two-four weeks lockdown is necessary to break the third wave
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb the pandemic’s a third wave.
The federal government plans to introduce draft legislation next week, she said.
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said this will include compulsory measures in regions with 100 or more new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days.
Above an incidence of 200, distance learning was planned for schools again, he added.
The incidence figure reached a high near 200 in late December, soon after Germany went from a “lockdown lite” that started in early November, during which schools and stores were open, to a full shutdown.
It last stood at 110.4, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.
However, containment measures in Germany vary from region to region due to the country’s decentralized federal system.
In some regions, consumers can go shopping as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test, while stores are closed in others.
Some, like Berlin, have introduced nighttime bans on gatherings, while others, like Saarland, have allowed restaurants and beer gardens to open outdoor seating.
“It makes good sense to regulate this uniformly for the whole of Germany, because then there will be clarity and transparency,” Scholz told reporters.
“In this regard, it is a necessary, real step forward if we expand the infection (protection) law to include a regulation for exactly these cases.”
Merkel and several regional leaders have called for a short, sharp nationwide lockdown while Germany — Europe’s biggest economy and most populous country — tries to vaccinate more people.
“Rules on social distancing, mask mandates, curfews and social distancing should be regulated at a national level,” said Armin Laschet, chairman of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU).
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 25,464 in a day, which was 3,576 more than a week earlier, data from the RKI showed on Friday.
But the institute cautioned that the figures may be skewed following the long Easter holiday weekend, adding it expected reliable case numbers from around the middle of next week.
A meeting of Merkel and the leaders of Germany’s 16 states scheduled for Monday, at which they were to discuss an extension to COVID restrictions, has been canceled, the government spokeswoman said.
German health minister Jens Spahn warned that nationwide measures were necessary to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible.
He told journalists that there were currently nearly 4,500 coronavirus patients in intensive care in Germany, adding: “If this continues, it will be too much for our health system.”
Germany’s top public health official said a lockdown lasting two-four weeks was necessary to break the third wave.
“Every day in which we don’t act, we lose lives,” Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, said.

Topics: Chancellor Angela Merkel coronavirus lockdown Germany

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip

Arab nations join world in mourning death of Britain’s Prince Philip
  • Former US president George W. Bush: Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others
LONDON: The UAE, Bahrain and Oman all sent messages of condolence to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on Friday following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at the age of 99.

As Queen Consort, Prince Philip was a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to the Queen, expressing his heartfelt condolences and solace to the monarch.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also sent similar cables of condolences.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa extended his deepest condolences and consolation to Queen Elizabeth, as well as to the British government and people, and lauded the efforts of Prince Philip to serve the UK and its friendly people.

“His Majesty the Sultan, Haitham bin Tarik sent a cable of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the President of the Commonwealth, on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement issued by Oman News Agency said.

Here are reactions from major public figures in Britain and around the world.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON
“We remember the Duke ... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen, not just as her consort, by her side, every day of her reign, but as her husband, has strength and stay of more than 70 years. And it is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation’s thoughts must turn today.”
“Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life.”

JUSTIN WELBY, ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY
“I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and give thanks to God for his extraordinary life of dedicated service.”
“On the occasions when I met him, I was always struck by his obvious joy at life, his enquiring mind and his ability to communicate to people from every background and walk of life. He was a master at putting people at their ease and making them feel special.”

UK OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER KEIR STARMER
“The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.”
“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country — from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.”
“However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen.”

SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON
“I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences — and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland — to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
“He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

IRISH PRIME MINISTER MICHEAL MARTIN
“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.”

SINN FEIN LEADER MARY LOU MCDONALD
“Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss.”

FORMER US PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH
“Throughout his long and remarkable life, he devoted himself to worthy causes and to others. He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR
“He will naturally be most recognized as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN
“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the program.”

KING HARALD OF NORWAY
“Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family. We also send our condolences to the British people.”

KING KARL XVI GUSTAF OF SWEDEN
“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

Topics: Prince Philip Britain

Vaccines allowed while fasting, UK Muslim leaders say

Vaccines allowed while fasting, UK Muslim leaders say
  • “The majority of Islamic scholars are of the view that taking the vaccine during Ramadan will not invalidate the fast”: Qari Asim
  • Britain’s mosques have played leading role in raising health awareness, fighting fake coronavirus news
LONDON: Leaders and scholars from Britain’s Muslim community have told their congregations that there is no conflict between fasting during Ramadan and receiving coronavirus vaccinations.
The month of Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims worldwide, and sees worshippers abstaining from food and drink, between sunrise and sunset.
While religious teachings compel Muslims to refuse “anything entering the body” while fasting, scholars from the UK have said that this rule does not apply to coronavirus vaccines.
Imam Mustafa Hussein, from Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid mosque, told Arab News: “The vaccine doesn’t have nutritional value, and when we look at injections, we look at what they will provide the body. If the vaccine doesn’t provide the body with any nourishment or nutritional value, then you’re allowed to take it, even if you are fasting.
“It does not break your fast at all. Therefore, there is nothing wrong with taking the vaccine during Ramadan.”
Qari Asim, an imam in Leeds and chair of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, echoed Hussein’s ruling, and said it was an opinion shared by the majority of British imams.
“The majority of Islamic scholars are of the view that taking the vaccine during Ramadan will not invalidate the fast,” Asim told the BBC.
Ramadan is expected to begin early next week when the moon is sighted over Makkah in Saudi Arabia.
The month’s timing coincides with a major drive to provide adults with vaccinations across the UK. There has been concern that inoculations for the UK’s 2.5 million Muslims might slow down during the holiday.
British citizens from Pakistan and Bangladesh were already among the groups worst affected by the pandemic, while misinformation campaigns and myths surrounding vaccines also made them more likely to refuse a jab when offered.
To counter this, British mosques and their imams have played a major role in encouraging congregations to take the vaccine, highlighting its religious permissibility. Some mosques have even opened their doors to the UK’s National Health Service for use as vaccination centers.
New data suggests that these efforts have caused major improvements in vaccine confidence.
Figures from polling company Ipsos MORI suggest a significant increase in ethnic minority Britons who say they have had, or are likely to have, the vaccine — up from 77 percent in January to 92 percent in March.
Kelly Beaver, managing director of Ipsos MORI, said: “It is extraordinarily encouraging to see the steady progress being made with vaccine confidence across the UK. The increase in vaccine confidence among ethnic minority Britons is a particularly welcome sign, given the disproportionate impact that the pandemic has had on ethnic minority communities.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK Muslim Islam

Britain’s Prince Phillip dead at 99

Britain’s Prince Phillip dead at 99
  • The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s consort to charity work
  • Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died Friday at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced.
The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.
The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s consort to charity work - but was notorious for numerous gaffes, many deemed downright offensive.
He was admitted to hospital on February 16, 2021, and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.
Announcing his passing, BBC television played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform
Philip, who was by the queen’s side for nearly eight decades, retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96.
His death came just months before his 100th birthday in June - an event typically marked in Britain with a congratulatory message from the queen, who is now Britain’s longest-serving monarch.
The couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle, west of London, because their advanced age put them at heightened risk from Covid-19.
Philip and the queen received their first vaccinations against the virus in January.
Philip was no stranger to health issues.
He was previously fitted with a stent in 2011 after suffering from a blocked artery.
He also had a hip operation in 2018 and in January 2019, he emerged unscathed after his vehicle was involved in a traffic accident that injured two people near the monarch’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
The prince then spent four nights in hospital in December that year, receiving treatment for what was described as a “pre-existing condition”.
He was discharged on Christmas Eve, in time to rejoin the rest of the royal family for the festive period.
Since the pandemic, Philip has made few public appearances.
He was last seen at a staged appearance at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle in July, days after attending the wedding ceremony of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice.
In November, he and the queen marked the latest anniversary of their 1947 nuptials by releasing a photograph of them together, again at Windsor.
Philip and the queen have four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, was born on the island of Corfu with Danish and Greek royal titles.
He fled the country when he was just 18 months old with his parents and four sisters, after his uncle, king Constantine of Greece, was forced to abdicate.
The family initially settled in France.
Philip was formally introduced to princess Elizabeth, the future queen, in July 1939 and they kept in touch during the war, meeting on a number of occasions.
The pair married in Westminster Abbey in London in 1947.
A rising star in the British navy, Philip had reached the rank of commander by the time Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. He eventually shelved his personal ambitions to support his wife in the role.
Over the ensuing decades he was involved in numerous charities, including the World Wildlife Fund For Nature and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme for young people.

Topics: Prince Philip UK Queen Elizabeth II

