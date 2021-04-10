You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
Gulf states have been exploring the idea of opening up their grids to allow them to export power within the region and even beyond to Europe. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6b3qb

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
  • “Projects are ongoing to connect power grids with Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and the GCC,” the Saudi energy minister said
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will start exporting electricity to neighboring countries, Argaam reported citing the Kingdom’s energy minister, following the opening of the Sakaka IPP photovoltaic (PV) power plant, its first renewable energy project.

“Projects are ongoing to connect power grids with Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and the GCC,” Prince Abulaziz bin Salman said.

Gulf states have been exploring the idea of opening up their grids to allow them to export power within the region and even beyond to Europe. Such a move allows for the possibility of exporting electricity during periods of lower demand such as during the Gulf's winter months when demand is low.

These low demand months in the region coincide with higher demand months in Europe when people use more power to heat their homes.

The minister said Saudi leadership, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is closely monitoring developments in the Kingdom’s energy sector, including renewables.

His comments come just after the crown prince inaugurated the Sakaka IPP IV plant on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia electricity Power

Related

Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF launches massive 1.5-GW Sudair Solar Energy project

UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development

UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development

UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
  • The UAE wants to reduce the country’s carbon emission by 70 percent over the next decades
Updated 57 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE and Japan have signed an initial agreement to explore opportunities in developing hydrogen.

The Emirates’ energy and infrastructure minister, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, signed the deal with Japan’s economy minister, Ejima Kiyoshi at a virtual event on Friday.

“This agreement pursues the cooperation to exchange information related to hydrogen production, building the supply chain and transport to Japan, and exchanging information to develop regulations and policies,” Al-Mazrouei said in a statement carried by WAM.

He said the deal will help the UAE diversify its energy mix, and achieve its goals of reducing the country’s carbon emission by 70 percent over the next decades.

“We also aim to diversify the future energy mix, and raise the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced in the country to 50 percent,” he added.

Gulf countries have pursued a cleaner energy mix in recent years, in line with global standards primarily set in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Topics: UAE Japan energy

Related

Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with plan to be world’s top ‘green hydrogen’ producer
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG
Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG

Aramco agrees $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG
  • Aramco to hold 51% stake in new company
  • Aligns with recently announced "Shareek" program
Updated 10 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco has agreed a $12.4 billion leaseback deal with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners in one of the biggest energy infrastructure transactions.
It represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders, it said in a statement.
A newly-formed unit called Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will lease usage rights in Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipelines network for a 25-year period.
In return, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the stabilized crude oil that flows through the network, backed by minimum volume commitments.
Aramco will hold a 51 percent majority stake in the new company and the EIG-led consortium will hold a 49 percent stake.
The Saudi oil giant said it would retain full ownership and operational control of its stabilized crude oil pipeline network and that the transaction would not impose any restrictions on Aramco’s actual crude oil production volumes.
“This landmark transaction defines the way forward for our portfolio optimization program,” said Aramco President Amin Nasser. “We are capitalizing on new opportunities that also align strategically with the Kingdom’s recently-launched Shareek program. Aramco’s strong capital structure will be further enhanced with this transaction, which in turn will help maximize returns for our shareholders.”

Related

Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
Business & Economy
Aramco and Dow reach deal on Sadara debt restructuring, allocate more gas
Saudi Aramco has pledged a 50-year partnership with China in energy and closer co-operation to develop new technologies to combat climate change. (Shutterstock/File Photos)
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco offers China partnership in energy transition

Oil prices dip on mixed supply and demand outlook

Oil prices dip on mixed supply and demand outlook
Updated 10 April 2021
Reuters

Oil prices dip on mixed supply and demand outlook

Oil prices dip on mixed supply and demand outlook
  • Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of OPEC+ to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July
Updated 10 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged lower on Friday on rising supplies from major producers and concerns over a mixed picture on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for June fell 37 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $62.83 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May was at $59.24, down 36 cents.

Both contracts are on track for a 2-3 percent drop this week but still far from a low of $60.47 hit two weeks ago.

Downward pressure has been exerted by the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to increase supplies by 2 million barrels per day between May and July.

Analysts expect global oil inventories to continue to fall, but predict fuel demand will accelerate in the second half of the year as the global economic recovery gathers steam.

“A lot of destocking is going on, so we are well into the rebalancing process,” said Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan.

Physical markets will still need to pick up before prices and inter-month spreads can rally, he added.

For all the optimism, renewed lockdowns in some parts of the world and problems with vaccination programs could threaten the oil demand picture.

Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi, said oil prices are expected to trade in a range between $60 and $70 as investors weigh these factors.

“Oil is currently in a wait-and-see mode, with market participants looking at the vaccination pace to understand when oil demand will recover further and at nuclear talks in Vienna to see when more Iranian barrels might come back,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Talks to bring Iran and the US fully back into the 2015 nuclear deal are making progress, delegates said on Friday, but Iranian officials indicated disagrement with Washington over which sanctions it must lift.

“If a fulsome framework can be crafted in the coming weeks, significant quantities of Iranian oil will likely hit the market in H2 2021,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note this week.

Topics: oil prices OPEC+

Related

American charged with $14m boiler room scam
Business & Economy
American charged with $14m boiler room scam
Oil rebounds on robust economic data
Business & Economy
Oil rebounds on robust economic data

Riyadh city chiefs deny Bloomberg report of unpaid Metro contractor claims

Riyadh city chiefs deny Bloomberg report of unpaid Metro contractor claims
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Riyadh city chiefs deny Bloomberg report of unpaid Metro contractor claims

Riyadh city chiefs deny Bloomberg report of unpaid Metro contractor claims
  • Pandemic leads to supply chain disruptions
  • All claims go through contractual process
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has denied claims it has not paid contractors building the city’s multi-billion dollar metro project.
It follows a Bloomberg report published earlier in the week headlined “Saudi Arabia’s Unpaid Tab With Metro Builders Runs Into Billions.”
It said that payments had been made in a timely manner on the project which started in 2013 and that any contractual claims were assessed through a dispute resolution process.
“All claims filed go through a dispute resolution process in order for all disputes to be resolved professionally and amicably,” it said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic affected the construction of mega projects, such as supply chain interruptions. However, despite the outbreak, we have ensured the project’s continuity, as we adapted business behavior and construction processes.”
The Riyadh Transit Network Project (RTNP) aims to support the Kingdom’s 2030 economic diversification agenda by boosting the transportation sector and raising the capital city’s profile.
With its six lines totaling 176km and 85 metro stations, the metro network will cover most of the densely populated areas of the city, public facilities, as well as governmental, educational, commercial and medical institutions.
It will connect to King Khalid International Airport and King Abdullah Financial District, in addition to main universities and the downtown area.
The metro service will also be integrated with the Riyadh Bus network, linking to 3,000 bus stops spread across the city over 1,900 km of routes.

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021

Saudi MoF completes $57.8bn payment orders in first quarter of 2021
Updated 09 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) finalized the disbursement procedures for all payment orders received from the public and private sector with a total value of SR217 billion ($57.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2021, according to a ministerial tweet.
Expenditure for the public sector amounted to SR186 billion, while the same for the private sector reached SR31 billion, accounting for 99 percent of the total payments’ orders received.
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that 24 local companies, the majority of which are listed in the Saudi market, will invest SR2 trillion by 2025, and another SR3 trillion by 2030, Al Arabiya reported.
Al-Jadaan indicated that the Public Investment Fund is a shareholder in most of these companies.

Related

Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Finance signs $3bn Korean financing agreement 
Saudi Ministry of Finance issues local bonds in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Finance issues local bonds in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
Saudi Arabia mulls exporting power to neighboring countries
Myanmar’s UN envoy urges action against junta as bloodshed continues
Myanmar’s UN envoy urges action against junta as bloodshed continues
India’s COVID-19 infections hit another record
India’s COVID-19 infections hit another record
UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
UAE, Japan ink deal to explore hydrogen development
Coronavirus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble
Coronavirus lockdowns around the world as vaccine efforts stumble

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.