S. Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal

Biden said in a statement that building electric vehicles and the batteries needed for them is an important part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 April 2021
AP

  • Battery makers agree on $1.8bn settlement, aiding Biden’s EV push
WASHINGTON: Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said on Sunday they have settled a long-running trade dispute that will allow one company to move ahead with plans to manufacture batteries in Georgia. President Joe Biden called it “a win for American workers and the American auto industry.”

The agreement between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation ended the need for Biden to intervene. He had until Sunday night to make a decision, following a ruling in February by a trade commission.

The companies said in a joint statement that SK will provide LG Energy with a total of $1.8 billion and an undisclosed royalty. They agreed to withdraw all pending trade disputes in the US and South Korea and not assert new claims for 10 years.

“We have decided to settle and to compete in an amicable way, all for the future of the US and South Korean electric vehicle battery industries,” said Jun Kim, CEO and president of SK, and Jong Hyun Kim, CEO and president of LG Energy.

The companies pledged to work together to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in the US and support the Biden administration’s efforts to advance clean energy policies, including electric vehicles.

The US International Trade Commission had decided in February that SK stole 22 trade secrets from LG Energy, and that SK should be barred from importing, making or selling batteries in the US for 10 years.

The decision could have left Ford and Volkswagen scrambling for batteries as they both roll out additional electric vehicle models, a priority for the companies and for the Biden administration, as it moves to address climate change. SK has contracts to make batteries for an electric Ford F-150 pickup truck and an electric Volkswagen SUV.

The commission said SK could supply batteries to Ford Motor Co. for four years and to Volkswagen AG for two years. The decision had jeopardized a $2.6 billion battery factory that SK is building in Commerce, Georgia.

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who at Biden’s request had started negotiations between two companies, said the settlement “has saved the battery plant in Commerce, Georgia, ensuring thousands of jobs, billions in future investment, and that Georgia will be a leader in electric vehicle battery production for years to come.’” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the deal “builds confidence” in the reliability and responsibility of the two companies as suppliers to the US auto industry.

With the agreement, the US now is “in a stronger position to drive innovation and growth of clean energy technology” envisioned in Biden’s infrastructure plan “while also respecting the rights of technology innovators at the heart of trade and manufacturing policy,” Tai said.

Biden said in a statement that building electric vehicles and the batteries needed for them is an important part of his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

Topics: electric vehicles S. Korea

  • The systems are designed for humid ambient conditions and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius
RIYADH: Rolls-Royce has signed an agreement with King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) to supply engine parts for its supercomputing facility.

A press statement said the order was valued in the “double-digit millions” and would see the British firm supply KAUST with 12 mtu Kinetic PowerPacks this summer.

The systems, equipped with dynamically rotating kinetic energy accumulators, will be used to provide KAUST’s supercomputing facility and data center with clean and conditioned power supplies.

The systems are designed for humid ambient conditions and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The scope of supply also includes medium-voltage switchgear and transformers as well as two control stations.

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said the company was “delighted” that KAUST had chosen it as a partner. 

“The choice underlines our recently expanded expertise in the field of dynamic uninterruptible power supplies and is a major success,” he added.

Bernard Hanssens, managing director of the Dubai subsidiary, said the two parties had been involved in discussions since 2016. “We were able to fulfil all of the customer’s wishes and requirements and thus put together a complete solution, that includes substantial local content,” he said.

The engines for the supercomputer facility will be produced in Belgium, fitted into custom-made enclosures in the UAE, and installed on site at the end of the year. 

Hanssens said that Rolls-Royce had already supplied several similar systems in Jeddah, Riyadh and Jubail, as well as in the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

In January, Saudi Aramco and STC announced the launch of Dammam 7, a new supercomputer ranking among the top 10 most powerful in the world.

Topics: Rolls-Royce

Updated 11 April 2021
Deema Al Khudair

  • Entrepreneurship platform Wamda says figure is a 137.5 percent increase on previous quarter
  • Nearly $400 million raised from 125 deals in the Middle East and North Africa
JEDDAH: Saudi startups raised $76 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 137.5 percent increase on the previous quarter’s fundraising total of $32 million.

Entrepreneurship platform Wamda said that $396 million was raised from 125 deals in the Middle East and North Africa in the first quarter of 2021. 

The UAE was the biggest market with 38 deals worth $256 million, while Egypt had 34 deals worth $22 million, and Saudi Arabia had 28 deals worth $76 million.

March boasted 43 deals worth $170 million, with agritech posting as the biggest sector with $50 million, followed by logistics ($37.5 million), food tech ($30.2 million), fintech ($26.5 million), mobility (10 million), and e-commerce ($8 million).

In the Kingdom, the number and value of deals increased dramatically quarter-on-quarter, rising 137 percent from the 13 deals worth $32 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Triska Hamid, editorial director of Wamda said: “The government’s push towards entrepreneurship is evident in the number of startups that have emerged in Saudi Arabia over the past few years. We are seeing more deal flow in the country and larger ticket sizes.”

Last year, Saudi Arabia recorded a 35 percent year-on-year increase in the number of investment deals in the technology startup sector. A study by data research platform Magnitt found that the Kingdom accounted for 18 percent of the 496 investment deals across the Middle East and North Africa last year.

Amal Dokhan, one of the Kingdom’s first female venture capitalists (VCs) and a partner at Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups, is confident that the Saudi market will continue to grow in 2021.

“What we are seeing now in 2021, the numbers will definitely increase when it comes to Saudi Arabia and the region as well. The reason is that last year, when it was not expected for things to increase, they actually turned out to be a positive year for many companies and startups, especially in fintech,” Dokhan told Arab News.

“The year has started with a positive sign for startups and VCs. Lots of international investors are looking into the Saudi market, so lots of prosperity I think is coming on this year and we are going to witness a good number of the deals as well,” she added.

In March, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu and Wa’ed, Saudi Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm, signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the growth of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

“The Saudi startup ecosystem remains strong in spite of — and because of — the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Wassim Basrawi, managing director of Wa’ed, told Arab News, adding: “Wa’ed announced major VC investments in the first quarter in five exciting, disruptive Saudi startups. Our Q2 pipeline is filling up quickly and we will soon be announcing new deals.”

Topics: saudi startups Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 April 2021
AP

  • IMF expects economic growth to reach 4 percent for the Middle East this year
  • Outlook bleaker for developing countries says IMF
DUBAI: Middle East economies are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic faster than anticipated, largely due to the acceleration of mass inoculation campaigns and an increase in oil prices. But the International Monetary Fund warned Sunday that an uneven vaccine distribution would derail the region’s rebound, as the prospects of rich and poor countries diverge.
In its latest report, the IMF again revised upward its 2020 economic outlook for the Mideast and North Africa, now outlining just a 3.4 percent contraction last year, with growth for the region’s oil exporters buoyed by a boom for commodities and rise in oil price, which hit $67 a barrel in March. Even with an expected dip to $57 a barrel by the end of 2021, the surge from last year’s all-time lows is boosting the oil-rich nations of the Gulf, such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which also have moved swiftly toward widespread vaccination.
But elsewhere in the region, from Yemen and Sudan to Libya and Lebanon, where inflation soars, instability prevails and wars have left lasting scars, the damaging effects of the pandemic will drag on and cause economic harm, the IMF said — possibly for years to come.
“We are a year into the crisis and recovery is back, but it is a divergent recovery,” Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia department at the IMF, told The Associated Press. “We are at turning point. ... Vaccination policy is economic policy.”
The IMF expects economic growth to reach 4 percent for the Middle East this year. But that rosy outlook papers over the region’s deep economic divides.
For oil-rich economies, yawning deficits are expected to halve this year as revenues climb, more arms get jabbed and lockdown measures recede, said Azour. Thanks to strong government management of the virus’ successive waves and the jolt in oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s economy will expand 2.9 percent — compared to last year’s contraction of 4.1 percent. Higher oil prices come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies keep a lid on production and it seems unlikely that the US will quickly lift sanctions on Iran’s critical oil sector.
The IMF expects the UAE’s economy to grow this year by 3.2 percent, with Dubai’s World Expo, now rescheduled for October 2021, key to the nation’s recovery. Dubai hopes the massive event will draw 25 million visitors and a series of deals, heralding a bright post-pandemic future.
The UAE has launched among the world’s fastest inoculation campaigns, with over 90 doses administered per 100 residents as of this week. Still, the collapse of hospitality, tourism and retail presents challenges for Dubai, where a cascade of layoffs hit foreign workers and slashed the emirate’s population by 8.4 percent, according to ratings agency S&P Global.
The outlook is bleaker for fragile and developing economies, many with lagging vaccination campaigns, few resources for fiscal stimulus and revenues drawn heavily from sectors like tourism that have been slowest to recover from the pandemic.
Whereas rich countries plan to vaccinate most of their population in a few months, swaths of the region — from Afghanistan and Gaza to Iraq and Iran — likely won’t inoculate a significant portion of their populations until mid-2022, the IMF said.
Even that estimate may be optimistic. The region’s lowest-income countries could end up waiting until 2023 at the earliest for mass vaccination, according to the report. Meanwhile, many countries’ beleaguered health systems are straining under resurgent waves of infections, prompting authorities to impose new restrictions and inflict more economic pain.
The IMF expects a sluggish 2021 recovery for Egypt and Pakistan, oil importers reliant on tourism that saw an exodus of foreign investors last year. The fund revised down its growth estimate for Jordan, where the youth unemployment rate has skyrocketed to 55 percent. Sudan remains mired in debt and threatened by instability, but its economy could grow for the first time in years as it gains new access to international financial networks.
Lebanon, in the midst of its worst financial crisis ever, remains the only Mideast economy at risk of further contraction. The country has defaulted on its foreign debt and failed to implement economic reforms, let alone form a government. A giant explosion at the Beirut port last year wreaked havoc on the capital. Discussions with the IMF led nowhere after the Cabinet quit.
Azour declined to even offer a specific economic forecast for Lebanon this year, citing “all the uncertainties.”
In Iran, the IMF found reason to praise economic growth after years of decline, noting that the government’s resistance to virus-induced lockdowns that would have devastated its sanctions-hit economy had saved it from the worst of the pandemic’s fallout. The country’s economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2021, Azour said, building on slight gains last year.
But Iran’s recovery remains far off as its vaccinations lag, inflation eliminates people’s savings and economic policies overlook the most vulnerable. The IMF continues to consider Iran’s $5 billion assistance request, which would be its first loan since 1962. Meanwhile, American sanctions remain in force as torturous discussions begin over a return to Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
“A removal of the recently implemented sanctions will of course allow the Iranian economy to export more, trade more, and this will have a positive impact,” said Azour, while urging the government to tame inflation and better incorporate the private sector.
Despite the worsening inequality, the pandemic has shown the fortunes of the Mideast’s richest and poorest countries to be increasingly intertwined. Surging infections and foundering inoculation anywhere in the region could spread new variants that threaten overall economic and public health, the IMF reported.
“Therefore, any regional cooperation would be welcome going forward,” said Azour.

Updated 11 April 2021
Reuters

  • Total assets grow by 8%
  • Bad loans ration increases
DUBAI: Qatar National Bank (QNB) , the biggest lender in the Gulf, said on Sunday its first quarter net profit fell by 7 percent from a year earlier to 3.3 billion riyals ($906 million) as it booked 1.4 billion riyals in "precautionary" loan loss provisions.
The bank's total assets grew by 8 percent from a year earlier to 1.042 trillion riyals at the end of March, the bank said in a statement. That growth was mainly due to a 2 percent increase in loans advances to 721 billion riyals.
QNB's ratio of non-performing loans rose to 2.2 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.9 percent at the end of March 2020.
It said its loan to deposit ratio of 96.1 percent was "healthy" and complemented by conservative credit underwriting in the first quarter.
"In addition, QNB Group continued its drive for cost rationalization in addition to sustainable revenue generating sources. This helped QNB Group to improve the efficiency (cost to income) ratio to 23.4 percent, which is considered one of the best ratios among the large financial institutions in the MEA region," it said.
The cost to income ratio improved from 25.6 percent in the first quarter of 2020 and 24.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
The loan loss provisions were "a precautionary measure taking into account the long-term view of the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said QNB, which according to its website is 50 percent owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.
Provisions rose from 972.8 million riyals in the first quarter of last year.
QNB's capital adequacy ratio was at 19 percent in the first quarter from 18.4 percent a year earlier.

Updated 11 April 2021
Arab News

  • Martin Tan, CEO of Arcapita, said the latest acquisition was part of the company’s investment in the fast-growing e-commerce sector
DUBAI: Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita Group Holdings on Sunday announced it had bought a Texan distribution facility used by FedEx, bringing the total value of its US industrial real estate portfolio to over $200 million.

The latest acquisition of the Cedardale Distribution Center in Dallas brings to 16 the number of industrial facilities it has bought in Cleveland, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The center was built in 2018 and is located in Dallas-Fort Worth, America’s fourth-largest metropolitan area, with a population of over 7.5 million people. It serves as a vital cog in FedEx’s distribution network in the southern US.

“The logistics sector is a key focus area for Arcapita. We have recently completed several acquisitions in the sector and as part of our broader strategy, we are focused on acquiring highly functional properties leased to investment grade tenants on a 10-15-year basis. We look forward to working with our partners to acquire additional assets in the months to come,” Brian Hebb, head of US Real Estate at Arcapita, said in a press statement.

Martin Tan, CEO of Arcapita, said the latest acquisition was part of the company’s investment in the fast-growing e-commerce sector and the necessary supply chain to service it. Arcapita has offices in Atlanta, London and Singapore and an affiliated office in Bahrain. Over the last 24 years, it has recorded over 90 investments with a total transaction value in excess of $30 billion.

Topics: Bahrain Arcapita FedEx Texas

