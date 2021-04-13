You are here

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF
The country also needs to advance electricity sector reforms, boost business competitiveness, and strengthen governance and transparency. (Shutterstock)
Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF

Jordan must tackle unemployment and electricity reforms, says IMF
  The IMF staff and Jordan reached staff-level-agreement on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility, on March 30
RIYADH: Jordan must address high unemployment to deliver durable, jobs-rich and inclusive growth, said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
The country also needs to advance electricity sector reforms, boost business competitiveness, and strengthen governance and transparency, she added.
Georgieva said that timely and targeted fiscal measures have helped protect jobs, while equitable tax reforms have helped maintain debt sustainability.
“The Fund is committed to helping the authorities in these efforts to contain the economic and financial impact of the pandemic and build a stronger and more resilient economy,” she said.
The IMF staff and Jordan reached staff-level-agreement on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility, on March 30.
This agreement includes supporting the authorities’ request for an additional $200 million , which would raise Jordan’s access to IMF resources to around $1.95 billion over 2020-24,  Georgieva explained.
At the same time, a sizable monetary stimulus has supported the recovery from the pandemic, while financial stability and adequate reserve buffers have been preserved, she added.

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector

Saudi MoF launches financial claims platform for private sector
  It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies
RIYADH: The Saudi finance ministry has launched an online service to handle claims from contractors and suppliers.

The “Etimad” platform was established in partnership with the National Center for Government Resource Systems (NCGR), the Saudi News Agency reported.

It means that contractors and suppliers from the private sector can submit their financial claims directly to government agencies, CEO of the NCGR, Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, the CEO of NCGR said.
Major construction projects typically produce a number of contractual claims triggered by unanticipated circumstances, variations to original designs and a number of other factors caused by the client, contractor or both.

The finance ministry said this new platform would allow projects to be implemented in a transparent and efficient way.

It comes as the Saudi government encourages more private sector companies to get involved with major projects planned across the Kingdom.

Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies

Saudi ministry says avoid unscrupulous domestic staff agencies
  Instead, staff should only be recruited through official channels and using the unified contract system
RIYADH: Saudi labor officials have urged people to avoid unscrupulous labour agents when hiring domestic staff, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Instead, staff should only be recruited through official channels and using the unified contract system to protect the rights of everyone involved in the process.
The Ministry of Labor has separately warned residents not to fall for misleading adverts from non-accredited agencies operating in the sector.
It said that licensed companies are available on the Musaned website.
Hundreds of thousands of overseas domestic workers are employed in homes throughout the region, many of them recruited by unregulated agencies.

 

Amazon payments unit gives leg up for Egypt’s digital push

Amazon payments unit gives leg up for Egypt’s digital push
Amazon payments unit gives leg up for Egypt's digital push

Amazon payments unit gives leg up for Egypt’s digital push
  The move would support Egypt's efforts to encourage the transition to digital payments in a country where cash is usually king
RIYADH: Amazon Payment Services said it would waive all fees for new businesses wishing to use its platform in Egypt.
The regional payments processing unit of the e-commerce giant said the move would support Egypt’s efforts to encourage the transition to digital payments in a country where cash is usually king.
The company said it would waive all account setup and maintenance fees for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for its digital payment service throughout the month of Ramadan until the end of June 2021.
“We are pleased to be supporting the CBE’s drive to help Egyptian businesses digitize and scale online,” said Omar Soudodi, managing director of Amazon Payment Services. “At a time when many small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of COVID-19’s restrictions and social distancing measures, the importance of building their online presence has never been greater.”
The heavy reliance on cash transactions in the Egyptian economy is hampering the country’s efforts to boost tax revenues which are part of broader economic reforms.

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown
Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown

Dubai Aerospace signs 48 lease deals amid aviation slowdown
  The new figures bring DAE's total owned and managed fleet to 425, up from 374 in December 2020
DUBAI: The aircraft leasing division of Dubai Aerospace (DAE) has signed 48 lease deals during the first three months of the year, amid a global slowdown in the aviation sector.

The company, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, has also acquired 13 more aircraft in the same period, it said in a statement.

The new figures bring DAE’s total owned and managed fleet to 425, up from 374 in December 2020.

The global aircraft leasing industry has been rocked by the global pandemic as airlines worldwide have been forced to ground fleets and delay new leases and purchases until the sector recovers.

Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year

Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year
Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year

Saudi home completions rose 4 percent to reach almost 345,000 last year
  Construction started on 350,580 housing units in 2020
RIYADH: Saudi housing completions rose 4.3 percent last year to 344,553 units, SPA reported.
Construction started on 350,580 housing units in 2020, reflecting an annual growth rate of 9 percent.
The housing support program also helped about 222,000 families, posting a record increase in 2020 the news agency said, citing a report from the Housing Data and Observatory Center (HDOC).
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in new housing across the Kingdom to meet huge pent up demand while at the same time a fledgling mortgage market is helping thousands of Saudi homebuyers tap finance.
New housing finance provided to Saudi families increased to 295,590 contracts during 2020, including 87,085 contracts in the fourth quarter, with a value exceeding SR44 billion ($11.72 billion).
Rents fells by 2.4 percent last year, it said.

 

