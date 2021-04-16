You are here

Lenderking discusses importance of reaching solution to Yemen conflict during UAE, Germany visits

US special envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking, German FM Heiko Maas and UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths pose before adressing a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin on April 12, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2021
  • Lenderking and Griffiths are working to encourage the delivery of fuel into Yemen and re-initiate political talks
  • In the UAE, Lenderking met with officials to discuss the importance of fully implementing the Riyadh Agreement
LONDON: US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking discussed the importance of reaching a lasting solution to the conflict in the country during a recent visit to Berlin.
Lenderking also discussed taking action to mitigate the humanitarian and economic crisis in the war torn country with representatives from the UN Security Council permanent member states, as well as Germany, Kuwait, Sweden, and the EU.
Ending the Houthi assault on Marib, facilitating a UN inspection and repair of the Safer oil tanker, and supporting the legitimate government’s efforts to stabilize the Yemeni economy and ease the humanitarian crisis were steps highlighted to end the conflict during the discussions in Berlin.
In the UAE, Lenderking met with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss the importance of full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.
The Yemen envoy arrived in Germany on Monday, traveled to the UAE on Wednesday and returned to the US on Friday.
Lenderking and the UN’s Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths are working side-by-side to encourage the swift delivery of fuel into Yemen and re-initiate political talks with the support of the Omani government, a US State Department statement said.
It called on all parties to commit seriously and negotiate in good faith.

Dozens of fighters killed in battles near Yemeni city of Marib

Dozens of fighters killed in battles near Yemeni city of Marib
The heaviest clashes were reported in Al-Kasara where local army commanders and soldiers said they battled against “consecutive waves” of Houthi fighters and captured dozens of rebels. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The Yemeni Army has mourned the death of several combatants who were killed in fighting in Marib
AL-MUKALLA: Dozens of rebel fighters and government forces have been killed as fighting continued to rage near Yemen’s central city of Marib, local authorities and media reported on Friday.

Iran-backed Houthis have intensified their relentless attacks on government-controlled areas in Marib province in an attempt to end more than two months of military stalemate in their resumed offensive to capture the government’s last bastion in northern Yemen.

Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News that dozens of Houthis were killed on Thursday and Friday in failed attacks in Marib’s major battlefields such as Al-Kasara and Helan, to the west of the city.

The heaviest clashes were reported in Al-Kasara where local army commanders and soldiers said they battled against “consecutive waves” of Houthi fighters and captured dozens of rebels.

“Al-Kasara has turned into a black hole that swallows Houthi fighters,” Majili said, adding that warplanes from the Arab coalition destroyed Houthi military reinforcements and positions, helping the Yemeni Army and allied forces to push back the Houthis.

The Yemeni Army has also mourned the death of several combatants who were killed in fighting in Marib. On social media, many government supporters also announced the death of friends during armed encounters with the Houthis in Marib.

Chief of staff of the Yemeni Army, Lt. Gen. Sagheer bin Aziz, on Friday vowed to keep military operations going against the Houthis until the group had been pushed from Marib and the remaining Yemeni territories under their control.

During visits to Marib battlefields, he pledged to defeat the Houthis and thanked the Arab coalition for its military support.

The current escalation in fighting in Marib began on Feb. 8 when the Houthis renewed a major offensive to capture the oil-rich city. Despite dispatching thousands of fighters to the province, the Houthis have been embroiled in a military quagmire as their forces have failed to make major territorial gains amid stiff resistance from government forces.

Briefing the UN Security Council on the situation in Yemen, the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said on Thursday that fighting in Marib had become “the major center of gravity” in the country’s war and warned that the offensive there was threatening the lives of thousands of displaced people living in Marib city.

“The fighting in Marib, goodness knows we have seen this spike and fall, and spike and fall and now it is showing dangerous signs of escalating once again. Internally displaced people (IDP), along with local communities, have been in the line of fire, and are threatened by the assault on the city of Marib,” Griffiths added.

Yemen’s government has repeatedly accused the Houthis of targeting IDP camps outside the city, forcing their inhabitants to flee to safer areas.

The government’s IDP management unit said more than 2 million people who had fled fighting and Houthi repression in their home provinces now lived in overcrowded camps in Marib city.

 

Khan Al-Tujjar market in Nablus is a shoppers' paradise

Khan Al-Tujjar market in Nablus is a shoppers’ paradise
“Khan Al-Tujjar is a major landmark in the city of Nablus. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 16 April 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • Nablus is one of the oldest cities in the world, and its construction dates back 5,600 years (to around 3600 BC)
NABLUS: In the center of the old city of Nablus is Khan Al-Tujjar, a market built about 450 years ago,  and still as vibrant today as it was back then.

Known to locals also as the “Sultan’s market,” a sign at the entrance says that it was constructed by the Ottoman Grand Vizier Qara Mustafa Pasha in 1569, in a similar fashion to the Hamidiyeh market in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The walls of the roofed building are in the Islamic style — a series of arches raised up with stones and clay — and still bear Ottoman inscriptions. In the center of each arch is a square hatch that illuminates the road below for pedestrians through the sun’s rays, and on both sides of the roof there are many other side windows.

The road through the market, no more than three meters wide, is packed every Sunday with shoppers. Khan Al-Tujjar has managed to endure the ravages of time, and survive despite chaotic events; during the Israeli invasion in 2002, the eastern entrance to the market was destroyed.

Economically, the market represents Nablus’ main commercial center, with dozens of shops and vendors; it is considered one of the most famous markets in the West Bank.

Khan Al-Tujjar is full of clothes and shoe stores, and is especially busy during the holy month of Ramadan. Local merchants sell the best products and goods in the city here, ranging from fruit and vegetables to spices, interspersed with sweet shops, fishmongers selling fresh produce, and various trinket and gift shops.

Several smaller markets branch out from the main body of Khan Al-Tujjar, including Al-Haddadin Market, Najjareen Market, Basal Market, and Al-Nasr Street Market.

Amer Hasiba, one of Khan Al-Tujjar’s resident merchants, inherited his shop, his ancestors having first bought it hundreds of years ago. Like many others on site, the shop does not exceed 20 square meters in size.

“Khan Al-Tujjar is a major landmark in the city of Nablus, and an important commercial center,” Hasiba said. “All a shopper needs can be found in the markets of Nablus at low prices. (During) Ramadan, the commercial movement in Khan Al-Tujjar increases dramatically, and the profits for the merchants increase.”

Nablus is one of the oldest cities in the world, and its construction dates back 5,600 years (to around 3600 BC). It is home to ancient Christian and Islamic landmarks, as well as Turkish baths, springs and squares, with a clock tower in the center built in the Ottoman era.

Samira Nabasha, 44, was walking the market streets carrying bags full of things she had bought for Ramadan. “Every year at this time I came to the old market in order to buy Ramadan supplies. There is quality in the products and prices better than other, modern markets. Here I feel I belong to the city,” she said.

“Since childhood, we have become accustomed to shopping in Khan Al-Tujjar.”

Muslims mark 1st Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem

Muslims mark 1st Ramadan Friday prayers in Jerusalem
Updated 16 April 2021
AP

  • About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at al-Aqsa mosque
  • Israel restricted entry of Palestinians from West Bank, allowing only 10,000 of those fully vaccinated and holding permits into Jerusalem
JERUSALEM: Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered at a sacred Jerusalem plaza for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan after coronavirus lockdowns kept the site off-limits last year.
About 70,000 faithful, most of them Arab citizens of Israel, prayed at Al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, said an official from the Islamic Waqf authority overseeing the Islamic section of the compound.
Muslims know the area as the Noble Sanctuary, while Jews call it the Temple Mount.
In normal times, Ramadan Friday prayers usually draw larger crowds that can reach up to 200,000 at Al-Aqsa.
Israeli police tightened security at the flashpoint site, but prayers passed peacefully.
This year, Israel also restricted entry of Palestinians from the West Bank, allowing only 10,000 of those holding permits into Jerusalem, and only if they were fully vaccinated.
Mohammed Barghouti, 65, said he was “very happy despite hot weather” to reach the Al-Aqsa mosque for the first time in over a year.
The retired resident of Ramallah noted he received the two vaccine doses.
Other Palestinians prayed at Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank in protest after they were blocked from entering.
Israel is largely easing restrictions after a rapid vaccination drive. In contrast, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are scrambling with slow vaccine rollout amid limited supplies and raging infection rates that triggered tougher lockdowns.

Lebanon schools to reopen in cooperation with the Red Cross

Lebanon schools to reopen in cooperation with the Red Cross
Updated 16 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Minister of Education Tarek Majzoub said the move to return to blended learning is related to the rate of vaccination among teachers
  • Schools in Lebanon have relied on online learning since the beginning of the year – a surge in COVID-19 cases in schools following the holidays brought about their closing
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Education Ministry has decided to reopen all schools for blended learning as of April 21, after closing for more than three months.

Minister of Education Tarek Majzoub said the move to return to blended learning is related to the rate of vaccination among teachers.

But the head of the Lebanese Doctors’ Syndicate Sharaf Abu Sharaf warned that since the vaccination process started in February, it has covered only “5 percent of the Lebanese, with 10,000 persons working in the health sector who have still not received the vaccine.”

Majzoub said: “The education in Lebanon is in danger, especially the good education that used to be equally provided for poor, middle, and rich classes

“The harsh economic conditions have affected everyone. Therefore, we must cooperate to save the academic year. We have nothing left in Lebanon but education, and our goal as a ministry is to save this academic year.”

The ministry has announced the schedule for the official exams, which will be taken in person. The Grade 12 Baccalaureate exams will take place on July 26, and the required curriculum will be reduced. The exams, according to the minister, will not be “formal,” but “the difficulty level will be studied.”

The government canceled the official exams last year, instead granting certificates to students in line with their grades in school and from online learning.

The Grade 9 Brevet exams will be replaced by school tests, which will be prepared and controlled by the ministry. The exams will take place on July 12.

Schools in Lebanon have relied on online learning since the beginning of the year. A surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in schools following the holidays brought about their closing. Some private schools and universities violated closures by imposing attendance, while abiding by COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Abu Sharaf, who is also a pediatrician, said that “closing educational institutions has increased psychological problems among students, such as stress, introversion, social media addiction, obesity, and domestic violence. Western reports have even shown an increase in the suicide rate, in addition to a significant fall in the intellectual development of students, especially those under the age of 10.”

The decision to return students to schools excludes those with health issues, who can continue learning remotely. However, the return does not exclude students with special needs, those who have learning disabilities, or public schools’ students enrolled in the afternoon shift, such as Syrian refugees.

The return to schools has been taken during a crippling financial and economic crisis in Lebanon that has further deteriorated during the education shutdown.

A draft law proposed in July 2020 to allocate 500 million Lebanese pounds ($327 million) to support the education sector is still awaiting approval by parliament.

Majzoub said: “The country is going through a very delicate and exceptional situation, both on the health and economic levels. It is very easy for us to stop the whole education process and grant students pass certificates instead of going through the whole examination process, but this is not the ministry’s mission.”

He added: “A total of 17,000 vaccines have been secured for the teaching staff, to cover high school teachers in the first phase. The World Bank has supported us to become a priority in vaccinations, as well as UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and the Lebanese Red Cross. 

“However, the committee following up on the COVID-19 preventive measures said that not receiving the vaccine does not mean we cannot resume classes, in line with the preventive and precautionary measures.”

The ministry has introduced a new operation room to follow-up on news regarding blended education. It will work in cooperation with the Red Cross around the clock.

Majzoub’s decision has angered some parents and teachers, who accused him on social media of being “oblivious to the people’s situation and the impacts of his decision.”

Teachers expressed fears over “being unprotected” and expressed concern over “receiving AstraZeneca, the vaccine that has been allocated for them, due to reports about the possibility of the vaccine causing blood clots.”

Complaints against the minister’s decision were also made by some parents who said they are no longer capable of providing transport fees for their children to and from school, and others who said they cannot even give their children money to buy lunch at school.

Due to the worsening economic collapse, more than 50 percent of the Lebanese and 97 percent of Palestinian and Syrian refugees now live under the poverty line.

Jennifer Moorehead, director of Save the Children Lebanon, warned on April 1 that “the education for thousands of children in Lebanon is hanging by a thread.”

She added: “Many of them might never come back to school, either because they have missed so much learning already or because their families cannot afford to send them to school.”

According to the NGO: “Children not enrolled in schools are at a higher risk of falling victim to child labor, child marriage, and other forms of abuse and exploitation.”

Turkey's missing $128bn triggers publicity campaign and police action

Turkey’s missing $128bn triggers publicity campaign and police action
Updated 16 April 2021
Arab News

  • The Republican People’s Party (CHP) said $128 billion of foreign reserves were used during former Finance Minister Berak Albayrak’s tenure to stabilize the Turkish lira
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 24 that the massive sum of money was channeled into the country’s fight against coronavirus
ANKARA:  Missing reserves of $128 billion from Turkey’s Central Bank has triggered a publicity campaign from the country’s opposition party demanding to know the money’s whereabouts and police action to stop the question from being asked.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) said $128 billion of foreign reserves were used during former Finance Minister Berak Albayrak’s tenure to stabilize the Turkish lira, which has been plummeting in value, and that it was a party’s constitutional right to probe where the country’s reserves were being spent.

It hung CHP banners up around the country asking about the missing money, while also trying to raise awareness about the financial hardships that Turkey was facing.

Police, using water cannons and armed vehicles, moved in to stop the party’s efforts. Banners hung up on balconies were removed by officers under the pretext of pandemic measures.

The CHP has vowed to keep displaying the banners on buildings and billboards for as long as the police keep removing them.

“We are asking about the money of the poor, those in need and orphans,” tweeted CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Hundreds of CHP lawmakers and party members changed their social media profile pictures to “128” in reference to the publicity campaign.

Naci Agbal, the Central Bank’s former governor, was reportedly fired after he tried to launch an investigation into the missing reserves.

The bank has changed governors four times in the last 20 months, each of them sacked through presidential decree without any reason given for their dismissal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Feb. 24 that the massive sum of money was channeled into the country’s fight against coronavirus.

The bank’s reserves are currently believed to stand at around $43.2 billion. 

Goldman Sachs said in November that the bank had misspent over $100 billion of its reserves to stop the lira’s depreciation during the first 10 months of 2020.

“NASA’s budget for 2020 is $22.6 billion,” tweeted prominent journalist Serif Turgut. “We could have even gone to Mars with $128 billion.”  

CHP lawmaker  Kamil Oktay Sindir said the missing reserves showed the lack of financial transparency in the country, where several public-private partnership projects had been exempted from the audit of Turkey’s Court of Accounts.

He explained that one of the key missions of lawmakers, who were representatives of the people’s will, was to monitor Turkey’s budget and financial resources.

“We derive this right from the constitution,” he told Arab News. “Turkish people, who are already paying huge taxes, deserve accountability from the government about each penny it spends. Such moves of the Central Bank seriously undermine the Turkish economy’s credibility and they discourage foreign investors from investing in the country, as their trust in the functioning of the economy is getting eroded. The economic functioning of a country shouldn’t be so dependent on a one man-rule.”

