Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists
Life in Cape Verde is famously slow-moving. But once the COVID-19 started to bite, tourists stopped coming and things seemed to come virtually to a stop. (AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

  • Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)
TARRAFAL, Cape Verde: Way back in B.C. — Before COVID — Domingos Pereira made a living as a tourist guide, showing visitors the many natural wonders of Cape Verde.
Today, the 26-year-old is in limbo, like tens of thousands of others on the Atlantic archipelago, whose economy depends hugely on the vacation industry.
“I’ve been going fishing every day for the past year,” said Pereira, a T-shirt on his head to protect him from the fierce sun.
“And the fish is just for eating. Don’t bother trying to sell it. There are no tourists.”
Cape Verde is a group of tropical Atlantic islands with a population of some 550,000 about 600 km from Senegal.
Life in the archipelago is famously slow-moving. But once the coronavirus pandemic started to bite, tourists stopped coming and things seemed to come virtually to a stop.
In 2019, the islands welcomed 800,000 holidaymakers, most of them from Europe, said Eugenio Inocencio, president of the Tourism Association for Santiago, the main island where the capital Praia is located.
Now, Santiago’s main resort, Tarrafal, is all but drained of life. Its hotels are shuttered and its workers laid off.
The streets are deserted save for a knot of local people sitting at a corner in the shade. The only things catching the sun on its palm-fringed white-sand beach are colorful fishing boats.
In the main square, a dreadlocked trader of postcards and trinkets said he had lost 80 percent of his income thanks to COVID-19.
Silvio Antonio Lopes Borges, a 32-year-old former tourist guide said he can no longer afford his two-year-old son’s playgroup.

FASTFACTS

● Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s GDP.

● After growth of 4.5 percent in 2018 and 5.7 percent in 2019, the former Portuguese colony suffered a record slump last year — a retraction of 14.8 percent.

“We play together — at least he’s happy,” he said. “And it’s free. Before, I was able to put aside savings. Now I don’t have enough to live on."
The pandemic has had, relatively speaking, only a limited medical effect on Cape Verde — the country has recorded 19,780 cases, of which 188 have been fatal.
Economically, though, the emergency has had catastrophic consequences.
Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
After growth of 4.5 percent in 2018 and 5.7 percent in 2019, the former Portuguese colony suffered a record slump last year — a retraction of 14.8 percent.
“We thought that tourism would be bouncing back at the start of the year, but Europe has had a fourth wave of the virus, which means that the number of tourists coming to Cape Verde is rock-bottom,” said Inocencio.
How to rebound from this disaster is one of the main issues in Sunday’s legislative elections, for which the outcome could be close.
Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva’s Movement for Democracy (MpD) is pitched against the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), a socialist party led by Janira Hopffer Almada that dominated politics for decades until suffering an election defeat in 2016.
Maya Duarte is manager of the Pensao Por Do Sol, a brand new hotel with a view of the Monte Graciosa, a volcanic peak that plunges into the ocean.
The hotel’s opening day should have been in December, when the year-end tourist season kicks into gear. It was then delayed until February and postponed again, and has now only just taken place. "We’re worried,” said Duarte, who is just 25. “We’re afraid that if we stay open, we won’t have any income and be unable to pay the staff.”
The solution, she said, was to ease dependence on vacationers from Europe. “We can’t expect just Europeans to come here — we have to invest locally.

Topics: Cape Verde

World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data

Major indexes were mostly higher in trading on Wall Street on Friday as a tick up in bond yields helped lift bank stocks. (Shutterstock/File)
  • London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbs above 7,000 points for the first time since February 2020
LONDON: Stock markets rose around the world on Friday as strong economic data out of China fueled optimism over the global economic recovery.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed above 7,000 points for the first time since February 2020, or just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold worldwide.
“This represents a massive milestone in recovering from the terrible pandemic and shows how investors’ confidence has completely changed since just over a year ago,” noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“The market was understandably shocked as the coronavirus gripped the world but ... it has quickly focused on the future and the ability for corporate earnings to recover.”
Shares in miners and oil producers were scooped up Friday on news that China’s economy — the world’s second biggest after the US — expanded at a record pace in the first quarter.
The economic growth figure was the highest since records began three decades ago, enhanced by its chronically weak comparison figure from last year, though the reading was slightly below forecasts in a survey.
It followed figures on Thursday showing US jobless claims came in at their lowest level since the pandemic began, while retail sales soared in March.
“Impressive retail sales and jobless claims figures highlight the positive impact (US President) Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus support package has made upon jobs and consumer spending,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.
Wall Street’s Dow index ended Thursday above 34,000 points for the first time and the S&P 500 clocked yet another record high.
And on Friday both the Dow and S&P pushed higher at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped.
“The bulls continue to call the shots and they have reason once again to like what they see and hear as it resembles in many respects what they saw and heard yesterday,” said Patrick J. O’Hare at Briefing.com.
He pointed to continuing good earnings news, including from bank Morgan Stanley, as well as a surge in new housing starts.
Traders have been buoyed also by falling US Treasury bond yields which soothed worries that strong economic recovery could send inflation rocketing and force the Federal Reserve to raise its record-low borrowing costs.
Oanda analyst Edward Moya said the US economy would likely see more healthy readings over the coming months as Biden’s stimulus along with his planned $2.25-trillion infrastructure plan and pent-up consumer demand will send it into “overdrive.”

Natural gas leading source of EU's power emissions: Analysis

Natural gas leading source of EU’s power emissions: Analysis
A drilling rig operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County, New Mexico, U.S., February 10, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 min 30 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Gas power plants overtook lignite coal plants in 2020 to become the EU’s largest single source of emissions from electricity, an analysis of the bloc’s Emissions Trading Scheme showed Friday.
Gas plants produced 231 million tons of carbon dioxide across the continent in 2020 according to the analysis conducted by energy think tank Ember.
Emissions from coal plants meanwhile plunged, with lignite emissions falling 23 percent in 2020 compared with 2019.
Charles Moore, Ember’s European program lead, said gas was now the biggest emitter thanks to cheaper renewables and carbon pricing squeezing coal out of the market.
But he warned that nations investing heavily in gas infrastructure risked losing out as the price of renewables such as wind and solar continues to fall over time.
“Nations making short-term decisions to switch coal for gas have ignored the megatrend from fossil fuels to renewables,” Moore told AFP.

FASTFACT

In 2020, gas plants accounted for 33 percent of power sector emissions in the ETS, up from 16 percent in 2013.

“Investments in new large gas plants now, with normal lifetimes of 25 years, will already become stranded assets in the 2030s.”
If emissions from hard coal power plants are factored in, total coal power emissions in the EU are now 58 percent below levels registered in 2013.
The analysis showed that overall emissions from the power sector were responsible for just over 50 percent of the total emissions covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme, down one percent from 2019.
In absolute terms, power sector emissions fell 140 million tons, or 17 percent, year-on-year in 2020.
Natural gas produces roughly half the carbon pollution as lignite coal per unit of energy produced.
While emissions from lignite and hard coal combined were higher than natural gas, they were considered as separate fuels in the analysis given the divergence on cost and emissions intensity.
Low gas prices last year and robust carbon pricing meant that gas was cheaper even than the historically inexpensive lignite last year.
In 2020, gas plants accounted for 33 percent of power sector emissions in the ETS, up from 16 percent in 2013.

Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps

Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps
‘ I regard that decision as necessary and money well spent,’ said Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman. (Bloomburg)
Updated 23 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley lost nearly $1 billion from the collapse of family office Archegos Capital Management, the bank said on Friday, muddying its 150 percent jump in first-quarter profit that was powered by a boom in trading and deal-making.
Morgan Stanley was one of several banks that had exposure to Archegos, which defaulted on margin calls late last month and triggered a fire sale of stocks across Wall Street.
Morgan Stanley lost $644 million by selling stocks it held related to Archegos’ positions, and another $267 million trying to “derisk” them, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said on a call with analysts.
“I regard that decision as necessary and money well spent,” he said.
The bank did not disclose losses right away because they were not deemed material in the context of its overall results, he added.
Morgan Stanley is not alone in nursing losses as a prime broker for Archegos. Switzerland’s Credit Suisse Group AG and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc. bore the brunt, having lost $4.7 billion and $2 billion, respectively.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo & Co. also handled Archegos positions but exited them without losses.
Morgan Stanley did not realize that Archegos had similar, concentrated positions at several banks across Wall Street, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said. As such, the collateral requirements it imposed were only reflecting Archegos’s particular risks at Morgan Stanley, not the risks across the fund’s broader portfolio.
Morgan Stanley has reviewed its prime brokerage business for similar problems but not found any, Pruzan said. The bank is looking more broadly at its method for stress testing, and will recalibrate positions with clients as necessary.
“We are never happy when we take a loss,” he said. “But the event is over ... and we will learn from the experience.”
The Archegos saga is likely to have regulatory repercussions, however, with a slew of US watchdogs as well as the Senate Banking Committee all probing the incident to better understand why some banks were so exposed to a single client.
Gorman appeared exasperated at times during the call as he faced repeated questions from analysts about Archegos, distracting from the bank’s otherwise stellar performance. Morgan Stanley’s shares were down 1 percent.
“It’s not a financial event in the grand scheme of things, but it will likely raise concerns,” Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski wrote in a note to clients.
Although Morgan Stanley’s Archegos loss dominated the discussion on Friday, its first quarter profit comfortably beat expectations. Its report wrapped up a robust quarter for the biggest US banks, which benefited from reserve releases and record capital markets activity.
A spike in trading, partly driven by a Reddit-fueled trading frenzy in “meme” stocks like GameStop Corp, drove a 66 percent jump in revenue at Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities business.
Unlike rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs lack big consumer lending units, which has limited their exposure to loan problems during the pandemic and allowed them to focus on investment banking and trading.
Morgan Stanley’s profit rose to $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net revenue jumped 61 percent to $15.72 billion.

Oman becomes fourth GCC country to introduce VAT

Oman becomes fourth GCC country to introduce VAT
Updated 16 April 2021
Arab News

  • Tax starts April 16 at 5%
  • Zero-rated items include essential foodstuffs
OMAN: Oman introduced a 5 percent value-added tax (VAT) on Friday, the fourth Gulf Cooperation Council country to implement a so-called consumption tax.

It followed the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Saudi Arabia tripled its VAT rate to 15 percent last July to help fund its coronavirus relief efforts.

Oman has predicted it will raise OMR400 million ($1.04 billion) from the tax this year, equivalent to 1.5 percent of GDP, as it looks to narrow a widening fiscal deficit.

In June 2016, all six GCC states signed the Common VAT Agreement, pledging to introduce a 5% VAT rate. Kuwait’s parliament has pushed back the implementation date several times but the International Monetary Fund said last year that it expects it to be introduced by 2022. Qatar is expected to go ahead with VAT in the second or third quarter of this year and is said to be close to finalizing its tax administration system, Dhareeba.

Omanis had 6 months to prepare for the introduction of VAT, which may be followed by the Gulf’s first income tax in the coming years.

Goods and services exempt from VAT include financial services, health care, education, local passenger transport, bare land, resale of residential real estate and residential rents. Zero-rated goods and services include all exports, basic foodstuffs, medicine and medical equipment, investment in gold, silver and platinum, crude oil and derivatives and natural gas, among certain transport goods.

ADNOC to explore potential of hydrogen market with India

ADNOC to explore potential of hydrogen market with India
Updated 16 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) sees a potential market for hydrogen in public and private Indian companies to serve the country’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels, said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and CEO of ADNOC.

“Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy,” Al Jaber said during a high-level ministerial session at a virtual hydrogen roundtable on Thursday, WAM reported. “And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market.”

“Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition, an opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalize on,” Al Jaber said. The “key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future will be aligning supply and demand,” he said.

ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tons of hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes, and can become a major player in the developing blue hydrogen market, Al Jaber said.

The company is also exploring the potential of green Hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, which was recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala Investment Company and ADQ, he said.

