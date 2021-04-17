Egypt’s Sovereign Fund denies Tahrir Complex will be sold to investors

You are here

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has denied reports that it intends to sell the Tahrir Complex (Mogamma El-Tahrir) to investors. (File/AFP)
  • The fund said it fully owned the complex and that it was offering it for development
  • It said the development process would be based on methods that took into account the building’s historical value
CAIRO: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has denied reports that it intends to sell the Tahrir Complex (Mogamma El-Tahrir) to investors.
It said the complex was fully owned by the fund and that offering it for development, by teaming up with investors and partners, was about turning the complex into a multi-purpose building comprising a hotel, commercial, administrative and cultural elements.
It also said the development process would be based on methods that took into account the building’s historical value. This process was in line with a plan to make the most of state assets and invest in them to achieve broader opportunities, it added.
It launched the first operational steps to develop the complex by completing a prospectus and presenting it to foreign and local investors and developers.
The partnership model will be based on the fund contributing to the technical studies and surveying work, while the partner or real estate developer will contribute to the financing and other components.
The qualification process will be based on developing the building as a multi-use project.

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected

Militants attack two oil wells in northern Iraq, production unaffected
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

KIRKUK: Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.
The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield "did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well," the ministry said in a statement. 

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%
China’s GDP grew just 2.3 percent rise last year, its weakest expansion in 44 years, but still making it the only major economy to avoid contraction. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%

China’s GDP jumps record 18.3%
  • Recovery propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued govt support for smaller firms
Updated 17 April 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economic recovery quickened sharply in the first quarter to record growth of 18.3 percent from last year’s deep coronavirus slump, propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad and continued government support for smaller firms.

But the brisk expansion, heavily skewed by the plunge in activity a year earlier, is expected to moderate later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.
While the jump in the gross domestic product undershot the 19 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the official data showed it was the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992 and up from 6.5 percent in the fourth quarter last year.
“The upshot is that with the economy already above its pre-virus trend and policy support being withdrawn, China’s post-COVID rebound is leveling off,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior china economist at Capital Economics. “We expect quarter-on-quarter growth to remain modest during the rest of this year as the recent boom in construction and exports unwinds, pulling activity back toward trend.”
Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has recovered from a steep 6.8 percent slump in the first three months of 2020, when an outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic that has killed about 3 million worldwide.
China’s rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders and more recently a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.
Retail sales increased 34.2 percent year-on-year in March, beating a 28.0 percent gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8 percent jump seen in the first two months of the year.
Other data, however, showed a moderation in expansion with quarter-on-quarter growth slowing to 0.6 percent in January-March from a revised 3.2 percent in the previous quarter, missing expectations for a 1.5 percent increase.
Factory output grew 14.1 percent year-on-year in March, slowing from a 35.1 percent surge in the January-February period and lagging a forecast 17.2 percent rise.
National Bureau of Statistics spokeswoman Liu Aihua told a news conference on Friday while the economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges, while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate.
Data last week showed consumer prices rising at only a modest pace in March, even as factory gate inflation hit a near three-year high.
“Looking forward, the trend of normalization may continue for the rest of the year, and domestic consumption is expected to be the major growth driver,” said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Shanghai. “In terms of policy response, the central bank and fiscal authorities are returning to a more neutral stance, although some selective measures might be continued in order to support the small and medium-sized enterprises.”
Li Wei, economist at Standard Chartered in Shanghai, expected second-quarter growth to slow to 7 percent.
The world’s second-largest economy is expected to grow 8.6 percent in 2021, according to a Reuters poll, which would easily beat the government’s 2021 annual growth target of above 6 percent.
China’s GDP grew just 2.3 percent rise last year, its weakest expansion in 44 years but still making it the only major economy to avoid contraction as other industrial powers struggled with the pandemic hit.

Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs

Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs
Employees operate a filling machine inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Updated 17 April 2021
AP

Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs

Indian vaccine maker asks US to ease export curbs
  • Serum Institute of India paused exports to COVAX after a devastating surge of infections in India resulted in increased domestic demand
Updated 17 April 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: The chief executive of Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines and a critical supplier of the UN-backed COVAX facility, asked President Joe Biden on Twitter to lift the US embargo on exporting raw materials needed to make the the jabs.
Vaccine makers and experts in India have been concerned that the use of the Defense Production Act by the US to boost their own vaccine production was resulting in exports of critical raw materials being stopped. This was hobbling vaccine production in other parts of the world.
Stéphane Bancel, CEO for Moderna, said Tuesday in an online event that export embargoes were also preventing American vaccine makers from exporting shots globally and resulting in shortages.
“If we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the US, I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the US so that vaccine production can ramp up,” wrote Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India.
He had earlier said that pivoting away from suppliers in the US could result in a delay of up to six months for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax. Serum Institute and Novavax have inked a deal to supply 1.1 billion doses of the vaccine to COVAX to equitably distribute it across the globe.

NUMBER

200,000 new infections were detected recently in India.

Serum Institute of India paused exports to COVAX after a devastating surge of infections in India resulted in increased domestic demand.
Over 200,000 new infections were detected recently and major cities, like Mumbai and New Delhi, are under virus restrictions. Hospitals are overwhelmed and authorities are scrambling to try and vaccinate enough people to slow down the spread. But in doing so, India relies heavily on AstraZeneca shots made by Serum Institute of India.
Poonawalla had said the unavailability of the raw materials, such as the specific medium needed to grow microorganisms, would prevent Serum Institute from scaling up the production of the vaccine developed by Novavax.
The company had been planning to make up to 40 million shots of the vaccine monthly.
Ramping up the production of this shot could also help India. Novavax has applied for emergency use of the vaccine to regulators in Europe, the US and the World Health Organization. If approved, India would be able to use the shot under new regulations that make it easier to greenlight vaccines that have received the nod by the UK, the US, Europe, Japan or WHO.

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists
Life in Cape Verde is famously slow-moving. But once the COVID-19 started to bite, tourists stopped coming and things seemed to come virtually to a stop. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists

Deserted Cape Verde hankers for its tourists
  • Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP)
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP

TARRAFAL, Cape Verde: Way back in B.C. — Before COVID — Domingos Pereira made a living as a tourist guide, showing visitors the many natural wonders of Cape Verde.
Today, the 26-year-old is in limbo, like tens of thousands of others on the Atlantic archipelago, whose economy depends hugely on the vacation industry.
“I’ve been going fishing every day for the past year,” said Pereira, a T-shirt on his head to protect him from the fierce sun.
“And the fish is just for eating. Don’t bother trying to sell it. There are no tourists.”
Cape Verde is a group of tropical Atlantic islands with a population of some 550,000 about 600 km from Senegal.
Life in the archipelago is famously slow-moving. But once the coronavirus pandemic started to bite, tourists stopped coming and things seemed to come virtually to a stop.
In 2019, the islands welcomed 800,000 holidaymakers, most of them from Europe, said Eugenio Inocencio, president of the Tourism Association for Santiago, the main island where the capital Praia is located.
Now, Santiago’s main resort, Tarrafal, is all but drained of life. Its hotels are shuttered and its workers laid off.
The streets are deserted save for a knot of local people sitting at a corner in the shade. The only things catching the sun on its palm-fringed white-sand beach are colorful fishing boats.
In the main square, a dreadlocked trader of postcards and trinkets said he had lost 80 percent of his income thanks to COVID-19.
Silvio Antonio Lopes Borges, a 32-year-old former tourist guide said he can no longer afford his two-year-old son’s playgroup.

FASTFACTS

● Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s GDP.

● After growth of 4.5 percent in 2018 and 5.7 percent in 2019, the former Portuguese colony suffered a record slump last year — a retraction of 14.8 percent.

“We play together — at least he’s happy,” he said. “And it’s free. Before, I was able to put aside savings. Now I don’t have enough to live on."
The pandemic has had, relatively speaking, only a limited medical effect on Cape Verde — the country has recorded 19,780 cases, of which 188 have been fatal.
Economically, though, the emergency has had catastrophic consequences.
Tourists, drawn to Cape Verde’s gentle hospitality, year-round warmth and turquoise seas, account for a full quarter of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
After growth of 4.5 percent in 2018 and 5.7 percent in 2019, the former Portuguese colony suffered a record slump last year — a retraction of 14.8 percent.
“We thought that tourism would be bouncing back at the start of the year, but Europe has had a fourth wave of the virus, which means that the number of tourists coming to Cape Verde is rock-bottom,” said Inocencio.
How to rebound from this disaster is one of the main issues in Sunday’s legislative elections, for which the outcome could be close.
Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva’s Movement for Democracy (MpD) is pitched against the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), a socialist party led by Janira Hopffer Almada that dominated politics for decades until suffering an election defeat in 2016.
Maya Duarte is manager of the Pensao Por Do Sol, a brand new hotel with a view of the Monte Graciosa, a volcanic peak that plunges into the ocean.
The hotel’s opening day should have been in December, when the year-end tourist season kicks into gear. It was then delayed until February and postponed again, and has now only just taken place. "We’re worried,” said Duarte, who is just 25. “We’re afraid that if we stay open, we won’t have any income and be unable to pay the staff.”
The solution, she said, was to ease dependence on vacationers from Europe. “We can’t expect just Europeans to come here — we have to invest locally.

World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data

World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data
Major indexes were mostly higher in trading on Wall Street on Friday as a tick up in bond yields helped lift bank stocks. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP

World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data

World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, US data
  • London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbs above 7,000 points for the first time since February 2020
Updated 17 April 2021
AFP

LONDON: Stock markets rose around the world on Friday as strong economic data out of China fueled optimism over the global economic recovery.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed above 7,000 points for the first time since February 2020, or just before the coronavirus pandemic took hold worldwide.
“This represents a massive milestone in recovering from the terrible pandemic and shows how investors’ confidence has completely changed since just over a year ago,” noted Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
“The market was understandably shocked as the coronavirus gripped the world but ... it has quickly focused on the future and the ability for corporate earnings to recover.”
Shares in miners and oil producers were scooped up Friday on news that China’s economy — the world’s second biggest after the US — expanded at a record pace in the first quarter.
The economic growth figure was the highest since records began three decades ago, enhanced by its chronically weak comparison figure from last year, though the reading was slightly below forecasts in a survey.
It followed figures on Thursday showing US jobless claims came in at their lowest level since the pandemic began, while retail sales soared in March.
“Impressive retail sales and jobless claims figures highlight the positive impact (US President) Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus support package has made upon jobs and consumer spending,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.
Wall Street’s Dow index ended Thursday above 34,000 points for the first time and the S&P 500 clocked yet another record high.
And on Friday both the Dow and S&P pushed higher at the open, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped.
“The bulls continue to call the shots and they have reason once again to like what they see and hear as it resembles in many respects what they saw and heard yesterday,” said Patrick J. O’Hare at Briefing.com.
He pointed to continuing good earnings news, including from bank Morgan Stanley, as well as a surge in new housing starts.
Traders have been buoyed also by falling US Treasury bond yields which soothed worries that strong economic recovery could send inflation rocketing and force the Federal Reserve to raise its record-low borrowing costs.
Oanda analyst Edward Moya said the US economy would likely see more healthy readings over the coming months as Biden’s stimulus along with his planned $2.25-trillion infrastructure plan and pent-up consumer demand will send it into “overdrive.”

