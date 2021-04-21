Saudi trade name requests jump amid signs of FDI rebound

AirTag or purple iPhone? Where and when can I buy Apple’s latest launches?

DUBAI: Apple just held its first keynote event of the year – announcing new products such as a button-like accessory to help people keep track of their belongings, as well as updates for existing models including a purple iPhone 12.

Good news for Apple fans in the Gulf – all the new products will be available in the region as early as the end of April.

Here are the new products launched during the Apple event in its Cupertino headquarters, and their prices and availability status in the UAE:



AirTag

Price: Starting 129 dirhams

Availability: Pre-order starts on April 23; product is available on April 30

Price: Starting 5,499 dirhamsAvailability: Pre-order starts on April 30; product is available in the second half of MayPrice: Starting 729 dirhamsAvailability: Pre-order starts on April 30; product is available in the second half of MayPrice: Starting 3,199 dirhamsAvailability: Pre-order starts on April 30; product is available in the second half of MayOther announcements:The new purple iPhone 12 has no other updates other than the color – it will be the same price as the other iPhone 12 models.The new iOS 14.5 will be launched next week. It comes with the biggest privacy changes Apple will introduce so far, according to a statement.