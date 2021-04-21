Saudi MoF closes April domestic sukuk issuance worth $3.1bn

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance’s National Debt Management Center (NDMC) has closed the April 2021 issuance under the government’s riyal-denominated sukuk program.
The issuance size was set at SR11.713 billion ($3.1 billion), NDMC said in a filing on Wednesday.
The sukuk issuances were divided into two tranches — the first at SR3.889 billion ($1 billion), matures in 2028 and the second at SR7.824 billion ($2 billion), matures in 2031.
Gulf states are tapping bond markets to raise fresh funds as traditional revenue sources such as crude oil sales come under pressure as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
