Rabigh cement plant faces delay as Chinese builder caught up in travel restrictions

RIYADH: Arabian Cement Co. said a project to build new cement mills in Rabigh has been delayed by 150 days and will now be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The delay was due to contractor China National Building Materials Corp. being unable to travel to Saudi Arabia to complete the installation and commissioning work because of coronavirus travel restrictions, Arabian Cement said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange.
The suspension of international flights in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in the region has affected a number of infrastructure projects with key site personnel having to wait until restrictions are lifted to re-enter the country.
There will be no financial impact from the delay and no effect on financial results, Arabian Cement said.
