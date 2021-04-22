IATA predicts Middle East airline losses of $4.2 billion in 2021

Dubai’s ENOC expands petrochemical pipeline and storage tanks in Kingdom

RIYADH: Dubai’s ENOC Group and Rotary Arabia have completed construction of pipelines and tanks to store and transport petrochemicals in Saudi Arabia.

The infrastructure development between Horizon Terminals Limited, ENOC’s terminals arm, and Rotary Arabia – the front-end contractors for the project, saw the construction of four new pipelines from Farabi Petrochemicals’ Yanbu facility on the Red Sea coast to storage tanks at Arabtank Terminal. ENOC sa

The GCC’s chemical capacity is expected to increase by more than a third over the next decad* reaching 231.8 million tons, driven by refining expansion and chemical integration.

Arab Tank Terminal Limited (ATTL) – which is Horizon Terminals’ Saudi based terminal, has a petroleum and chemical storage capacity of 288,100 cubic meters spread across 26 storage tank.

Two additional pipelines were also constructed from ATTL to Berth 21 at Port of King Fahad Yanbu.

“The GCC chemical industry today is predominantly focused on petrochemicals which make up 72 percent of its total production, with Saudi Arabia being the leading producer in the region, accounting for 68.2 percent of total chemical output,” said ENOC Group CEO Saif Humaid Al-Falasi. “Our expansion into the Kingdom comes at a time when the regional market is poised to step up overseas production capacity by 7.6 percent.”

Farabi Petrochemicals currently supplies to the domestic market and benefits from the Port of King Fahad Yanbu infrastructure to export chemicals to the GCC, Europe and Asia.

The new pipelines from its Yanbu facility will enable faster and more efficient transportation of petrochemical products.