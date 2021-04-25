You are here

  • Home
  • Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai
Global demand for the superfood cacao – shell, fruit and beans – is rising and considered one of nature’s highest sources of magnesium and iron. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jhtt

Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai
  • DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s DMCC commodities free zone plans to launch a cacao trading hub in Jebel Ali.
DMCC will initially incubate a select range of cacao services within its DMCC Coffee Center in Jebel Ali starting from mid-2021, Dubai Media Office reported on Sunday.
It will transform the emirate into an international trade hub for the in-demand superfood as part of its mid to long-term development strategy, DMCC said.
Global demand for the superfood cacao – shell, fruit and beans – is rising and considered one of nature’s highest sources of magnesium and iron, as well as antioxidants and natural cacao butter. Cacao is also linked to holistic wellness and is used for physical, mental and emotional balance.
“The DMCC Cacao Center represents the next phase of our growth strategy and will see us transform Dubai into a global hub for the cacao trade,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC.
DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America, in order to better understand the needs of the market and how Dubai can play a central role in supporting its sustainable growth, DMCC said.
“Few thought the DMCC Tea Center and DMCC Coffee Center would reach the levels of trade we see today, so by utilising our expertise and experience gained from developing these commodities, we see cacao and its high-growth potential as a logical next step,” Bin Sulayem added.

Topics: Cacao Dubai trade

Related

The auction was organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Maupy Auction. (Supplied))
Lifestyle
Art auction in Dubai raises $10 million for 100 Million Meals campaign
Dubai real-estate transactions surge 43% in March as sector rebounds
Business & Economy
Dubai real-estate transactions surge 43% in March as sector rebounds

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss

Dubai theme park operator DXBE reports $98m loss
  • Negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams in Q1
  • Theme park company originally listed in 2014
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai theme park operator DXBE said first-quarter losses narrowed to about 360 million dirhams ($98 million) from a loss of about 564.6 million dirhams a year earlier.
It comes as the entertainment sector is hit hard by a pandemic which has closed the doors of attractions worldwide.
The company had negative operating cash flows of 49 million dirhams for the first three months of the year and has net current liabilities of 92 million dirhams as at the end of the quarter, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) said in its review of the company's accounts.
"There is inherent estimation uncertainty in the expected future cash flows which continue to be further impacted by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the operations and he financial performance of the group," PwC said in results posted on the Dubai Financial Market.
The company was originally listed on the exchange in 2014. It owns Dubai Parks and Resorts which it describes as the largest integrated theme park destination in the Middle East.

Topics: Dubai entertainment

Related

Dubai theme park operator reviews strategy as losses pile up
Business & Economy
Dubai theme park operator reviews strategy as losses pile up

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan
Updated 25 April 2021

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan

Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan
Updated 25 April 2021
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Ports, which owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the United Arab Emirates and Guinea, has secured a $1 billion loan with a group of banks, two sources said.
Nine banks provided the facility, with Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank having lead roles in the transaction, the first source said on condition of anonymity.
The source added that HSBC and Standard Chartered were also involved in the loan for the company, which is owned by Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ.
Abu Dhabi Ports, FAB, HSBC and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Citi declined to comment.
Issuers in the Gulf have been raising debt, seeking to benefit from low rates as the region emerges from an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
Abu Dhabi Ports was also likely to issue bonds soon, the second said. Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both assigned the company an A+ credit rating on Thursday.
ADQ, which sovereign wealth fund tracker Global SWF said last month was worth $110 billion, has gained prominence in the past year as Abu Dhabi consolidated several government assets under its banner.
Another ADQ subsidiary, power utility TAQA, raised $1.5 billion in a bond deal last week. Food and beverages group Agthia, also owned by ADQ, mainly used bank debt to finance its acquisition of three quarters of Egypt's Ismailia Agricultural and Industrial Investment.

Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets

Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets

Dana Gas cancels planned $236m sale of Egypt assets
  • Energy firm said move would be positive for cashflow
  • Original sale agreement struck in October
Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dana Gas, the UAE-based energy company, said it has terminated an agreement to sell its Egyptian assets for $236 million to IPR Wastani Petroleum.
A number of conditions needed to close the deal could not be completed by the deadline set down in the sale and purchase agreement, which was April 14, the company revealed in a filing to the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, where its shares are listed. The deal was originally announced last October.
It did not specify what the financial impact of the decision would be but said that it would have “positive consequences on the company’s profitability and balance sheet.”
“Dana Gas has worked diligently to finalize this transaction,” said CEO Patrick Allman-Ward. “However, satisfaction of the conditions precedent in the SPA proved problematic between the parties. Once the due date for satisfaction of those conditions expired, and after due consideration, the company resolved to exercise the right to terminate the SPA in accordance with its terms.”
The company said it would now focus on maximizing the enormous potential of the company’s offshore Block 6 concession where it plans to drill an exploration well in the first quarter of 2023.

Topics: gas energy Oil Egypt

Related

Special Dana Gas sells onshore Egyptian assets for $236 million
Business & Economy
Dana Gas sells onshore Egyptian assets for $236 million

KSA approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs

KSA approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs
Updated 25 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

KSA approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs

KSA approves $4bn investment in new factories, creating nearly 3000 new jobs
  • Data from a report by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 39 new factories started production in March
Updated 25 April 2021
Hala Tashkandi

The Saudi Ministry of Industry has announced that 102 new factories were licensed in the Kingdom during March, with investments totalling around SR15.2 billion ($4.05 billion), an increase of 55 percent year-on-year.

Data from a report by the National Center for Industrial Information showed that 39 new factories started production in March, a month-on-month increase of 26 percent.

The new licenses brought the number of factories in the Kingdom, including those under construction, to 9,958 in March 2021. Additionally, the number of Saudi workers and expats in the industrial sector increased by 2,146 and 826, respectively, in March, a total of 2,972 new jobs.

Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Export Development Authority, also announced this month the launch of the Made in Saudi program. The initiative aims to support national products and services at both the local and global levels.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the program was created due to the “interest and keenness” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support national products and enhance their role in the light of their high quality and competitiveness. The program also emphasizes the need to increase awareness of national products.

The program also hopes to provide a “unified identity” for Saudi products and services to promote Saudi products and services locally and internationally,

Among the newly licensed companies is Immensa Technology Labs, a Dubai firm specialising in additive manufacturing – also known as 3D printing. The company announced on Wednesday that it had been approved by the ministry, becoming the first company to obtain a license of its kind.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Factories

Related

Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
Business & Economy
Saudi exports rise as global trade rebounds
Saudi official says Kingdom advanced fight against crime by developing security services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi official says Kingdom advanced fight against crime by developing security services

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill

Egypt expects to raise tax revenues, lower fuel subsidy bill
  • The country also expects its fuel subsidy bill to drop 35 percent to 18.4 billion pounds
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt aims to increase tax revenues by 1.9 percent to 983 billion Egyptian pounds ($62.9 billion), according to a draft budget document.
The country also expects its fuel subsidy bill to drop 35 percent to 18.4 billion pounds, the document showed.
Egypt also plans to sell international treasuries worth some 66 billion pounds in the draft 2021/22 budget, compared to 72 billion pounds in the current financial year.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities
Business & Economy
Egypt, EBRD sign deal to boost sustainable cities
Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt aiming for tourism revenues of $6bn to $7bn in 2021

Latest updates

1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan
1.5 million people visit Makkah’s Grand Mosque during first ten days of Ramadan
Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire
Saudi Arabia sends condolences for victims of Iraq hospital fire
Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Egypt’s El-Sisi receives coronavirus vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince contacts head of Chad’s Transitional Military Council
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus
Lebanon thwarts attempt to smuggle 69 Syrians to Cyprus

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.