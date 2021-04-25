Cacao to perk up commodities trading in Dubai

DUBAI: Dubai’s DMCC commodities free zone plans to launch a cacao trading hub in Jebel Ali.
DMCC will initially incubate a select range of cacao services within its DMCC Coffee Center in Jebel Ali starting from mid-2021, Dubai Media Office reported on Sunday.
It will transform the emirate into an international trade hub for the in-demand superfood as part of its mid to long-term development strategy, DMCC said.
Global demand for the superfood cacao – shell, fruit and beans – is rising and considered one of nature’s highest sources of magnesium and iron, as well as antioxidants and natural cacao butter. Cacao is also linked to holistic wellness and is used for physical, mental and emotional balance.
“The DMCC Cacao Center represents the next phase of our growth strategy and will see us transform Dubai into a global hub for the cacao trade,” said Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC.
DMCC is in contact with a range of cacao industry players, including Blue Stripes Urban Cacao and stakeholders across West Africa and South America, in order to better understand the needs of the market and how Dubai can play a central role in supporting its sustainable growth, DMCC said.
“Few thought the DMCC Tea Center and DMCC Coffee Center would reach the levels of trade we see today, so by utilising our expertise and experience gained from developing these commodities, we see cacao and its high-growth potential as a logical next step,” Bin Sulayem added.
