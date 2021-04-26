Emirates UAE-based passengers can check in without showing PCR under digital plan

JEDDAH: Emirates has started digital verification of COVID-19 medical records for UAE-based passengers.
It follows a partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) — the first of its kind between an airline and a government health authority, the airline said
Emirates customers who have undertaken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical COVID-19 PCR test report, the airline said.
Additionally, customers who have received their COVID-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their COVID-19 PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.
“The strategic foresight into investing in digital health care has paved the way today for such a pioneering integration,” said Ahmed Al-Nuaimi, CEO of joint corporate support services at DHA. “This partnership will directly help streamline and make travel easy and convenient as well as ensure validation of all necessary COVID-19 medical records.”
Emirates will only process the relevant information specifically related to the COVID-19 entry requirements of the customer’s destination, the Dubai -based carrier said.
Once check-in formalities are completed, information related to COVID-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.
The initiative makes Dubai one of the first cities in the world to implement full digital verification.
Digital verification could help to re-energize and stimulate international travel, said Kleitham Ali Al-Shamsi, director of IT at the Dubai Health Authority.
The next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the IATA Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.