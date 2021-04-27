You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO
The company could be valued at $7 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4f89f

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO
  • Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank were appointed as advisers for the listing in Abu Dhabi
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and chemical producer OCI have hired banks for a potential listing of their fertilizer joint venture, in what could be one of the largest offerings in the UAE in recent years, Bloomberg reported.
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC and First Abu Dhabi Bank were appointed as advisers for the listing in Abu Dhabi, the news wire reported citing people familiar with the project who did not want to be identified because the matter was private.
The company could be valued at $7 billion, they said.
Fertiglobe is the largest seaborne exporter of nitrogen fertilizers globally, and the largest nitrogen producer in the MENA region. It has plants in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria, with production capacity of 5 million tons of urea and 1.5 million tons of saleable ammonia annually.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Fertiglobe is a joint venture between OCI and ADNOC, which own 58 percent and 42 percent respectively.

Topics: Abu Dhabi OCI IPO ADNOC Oil

Related

Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Ports said to raise $1 billion loan

Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC

Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago

Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC

Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC
Updated 21 min 38 sec ago
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund and state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) reached an agreement under which KPC will pay 8.25 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($27.44 billion) in accrued dividends over 15 years, two sources said.
KPC has owed for years about 7 billion Kuwaiti dinars in dividends to the General Reserve Fund (GRF), one of Kuwait’s sovereign funds, tasked with covering budget deficits.
The company and GRF have recently agreed a repayment schedule by which KPC will pay 550 million dinars ($1.83 billion) annually to the GRF during the next 15 years, said a government source and a source familiar with the agreement.
The move will inject cash into the oil-rich Gulf state’s coffers, squeezed by the coronavirus last year and a continued stand-off between government and parliament on implementing measures such as a law to allow state borrowing.
GRF and KPC had agreed a repayment schedule in recent years, but GRF wanted to review it and accelerate it as part of government efforts to cover the deficit, sources have previously told Reuters.
The total amount due has gone up to 7.75 billion dinars as KPC stopped paying instalments to GRF in recent months while the two sides were negotiating, the government source said, adding that the final amount includes 500 million dinars in fees.
“The two parties have signed on that, but there is an implicit understanding that if KPC has more money it can pay it faster... We do not want to put more pressure on them, but 550 million annually is what has been agreed upon,” the source said.
KPC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Local newspaper Al Rai reported last week that KPC will pay 137.5 million dinars quarterly as instalments to GRF, starting next June.

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery

Stocks gain on optimism over recovery
  • That MSCI’s helped gauge of stocks across the globe, which gained 0.39 percent
Updated 27 April 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global stock markets made moderate gains on Monday as increasing confidence about the rapid recovery of economies from the COVID-19 pandemic offset concerns about the speed of the market’s rally.

The start to the week was quiet as investors refrained from taking on large positions before a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve that will begin on Tuesday and the impending release of US quarterly gross domestic product data.

Investors have been ebullient in recent weeks, with Wall Street hitting another intraday record high on Friday and European shares not far off their own record highs.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,108.35, the S&P 500 gained 12.33 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,192.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.01 points, or 0.36 percent, to 14,067.81.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.32 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.39 percent.

Asian shares rallied. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.58 percent higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.36 percent.

That MSCI’s helped gauge of stocks across the globe, which gained 0.39 percent.

Stocks — as well as most other risk assets — have ridden a massive rally. The MSCI world index has registered only three down months in the past 12 and is up nearly 5 percent this month and 9 percent for the year as investors bet on a rapid post-pandemic economic rebound turbocharged by vast government and central bank stimulus.

Analysts, however, say stocks look a little over-valued and that the rally will run into hurdles after setting such a lightning pace and with so much of the economic recovery and fiscal stimulus splurge already priced in.

“The real crux of the issue, however, is ‘What’s in the price?’ The year-to-date rally has increasingly eliminated upside to our targets,” noted Andrew Sheets, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“Across four major global equity markets (the US, Europe, Japan and emerging markets), only Japan is currently below our end-2021 strategy forecast.

Topics: Stock Markets Global stock markets

Related

Global stock markets step back after strong week
Business & Economy
Global stock markets step back after strong week
Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
Business & Economy
Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance
Updated 27 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance

Saudi mortgage finance firm eyes US debut issuance
  • The SRC may tap international markets to boost liquidity by the end of 2021
Updated 27 April 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), the mortgage finance giant owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is considering an international bond issuance this year, possibly in the US, its CEO told Arab News.

The SRC issued an SR4 billion ($1.07 billion) domestic sukuk — the Islamic equivalent of a bond — last month, designed to provide liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market. CEO Fabrice Susini said that the SRC’s current balance sheet had more than tripled between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020, but he did not rule out going back to the market for another capital injection.

“We are following a strategy of diversification and access to liquidity and capital markets. We may tap the market again. At the moment, we are working on an international program because, alongside the domestic issuance, we are considering the possibility of issuing in the US market. We may go with an inaugural issuance before the end of the year,” he said.

Established in 2017 and fully owned by the PIF, the SRC is often referred to by Reuters as the Saudi equivalent of US mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae.

In its review this week of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programs, the Council of Economic and Development Affairs pointed out that the rate of homeownership in the Kingdom had risen increased to 60 percent, compared to 47 percent five years ago.

HIGHLIGHT

The SRC issued an $1.07 billion domestic sukuk — the Islamic equivalent of a bond — last month, designed to provide liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing market.

Susini said he was confident the Kingdom could achieve its target of 70 percent homeownership by the end of the decade. “It’s a long-term target that the housing ecosystem was given in 2017 when the process was launched. There was an intermediary objective to reach 60 percent homeownership by 2020 and at the moment, we are ahead of the objective.”

The SRC had also set its own target of reaching a 10 percent share of total residential mortgage loans by the end of 2020. However, it is currently below that target as it has taken longer than expected for the market to take off.

“We are reaching a level that is satisfactory at the moment. There is an element of market development that will allow us to reach the market share level. We are a bit late in our 10 percent target by 2020, but we are confident of achieving the 20 percent target by 2027,” Susini said.

The market is certainly evolving quickly. The total value of mortgage loans surged 88 percent to SR 105.52 billion in the first 10 months of 2020, according to figures from the Saudi Central Bank, and the SRC CEO said he predicts even more growth in 2021. “As long as we provide the supply, we have a demand. So, I see a big fundamental trend that will keep going for a few years,” he said.

A recent endorsement of the SRC’s strategy came earlier this month when it received an A2 long-term issuer credit rating from influential rating agency Moody’s. At the same time, the SRC also received an A long-term issuer credit rating from Fitch Ratings.

“These ratings illustrate the SRC’s continuous efforts in providing the necessary liquidity to the Kingdom’s housing sector, contributing to the rising rate of Saudi citizens owning their first homes,” Susini said.

Topics: saudi mortgage Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC) PIF

Related

Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
Business & Economy
Saudi mortgages jump in February bucking global property trepidation
Saudi Real Estate Refinance assets may double as mortgage sector booms
Business & Economy
Saudi Real Estate Refinance assets may double as mortgage sector booms

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit

Global military spending rises 2.6% in 2020 despite pandemic hit
  • Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020
Updated 26 April 2021
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Global military expenditure rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion last year even as some defense funds were reallocated to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in a report issued on Monday.

The five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending worldwide, were the United States, China, India, Russia and Britain in that order.

“We can say with some certainty that the pandemic did not have a significant impact on global military spending in 2020,” SIPRI researcher Diego Lopes da Silva said in a statement.

As global GDP declined because of the pandemic, military spending as a share of GDP reached a global average of 2.4 percent in 2020, up from 2.2 percent in 2019.

However, some countries such as Chile and South Korea redirected part of their planned military spending to their pandemic response. Several others including Brazil and Russia spent considerably less than their initial military budgets for 2020.

US military expenditure reached an estimated $778 billion last year, 4.4 percent more than in 2019. With the world’s biggest defense budget, the United States accounted for 39 percent of total global military expenditure in 2020.

It was the third consecutive year of growth in US military spending, following seven years of continuous reductions.

China’s military expenditure, the second highest in the world, is estimated to have totaled $252 billion in 2020, a rise of 1.9 percent from the previous tear.

Chinese military spending has risen for 26 consecutive years, the longest series of uninterrupted increases by any country in SIPRI’s database.

Topics: Global military COVID-19 pandemic spending

Related

Tiny Djibouti aiming to become global military, shipping hub
World
Tiny Djibouti aiming to become global military, shipping hub
Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost
World
Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1

Bahrain-GCC trade up 6% to $1.76bn in Q1
  • Saudi Arabia was the largest trade partner, accounting for $789 million in the first three months
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Trade between Bahrain and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members rose 6 percent year-on-year to $1.76 billion during the first quarter of 2021, according to the latest official figures.

Data from Bahrain’s Information & eGovernment Authority found that trade between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain accounted for 45 percent of the total Bahrain-GCC trade and amounted to $789 million. No percentage figure for the change in Saudi-Bahrain trade was given.

Trade between the UAE and Bahrain accounted for 36 percent of all trade between Bahrain and the other six GCC members and in the first three months of this year increased 15 percent to $639 million.

Trade between Oman and Bahrain increased by 27 percent to $230 million in the same period, while trade with Kuwait amounted to $98 million.

“The fact that Bahrain’s trade with the GCC continues to grow strongly reflects the resilience of Bahrain’s supply chains. Bahrain offers the region’s best value operating costs, great connectivity and advanced logistics infrastructure. Throughout 2020 and into 2021, Bahrain has been working closely with public and private sector partners to find creative solutions to keep business flowing across our borders,” Ali Al Mudaifa, Executive Director of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, said in a press statement.

The figures also showed that the total value of global imports to the kingdom increased by 4 percent, reaching $3.52 billion in Q1 2021. Global exports increased 18 percent to $1.811 billion over the same period.

Topics: Bahrain GCC trade

Related

Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Gulf Air makes progress in delaying jet deliveries
GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P
Business & Economy
GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc and OCI said to hire banks for Fertiglobe IPO
Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC
Kuwait sovereign fund said to get over $1.8bn per year from KPC
King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
King Salman chairs King Abdulaziz Foundation board meeting
Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
Twitter launches Ramadan-themed audio conversations
US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told
US recognition of Armenian genocide is a victory in ‘fight against denialism,’ UN told

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.