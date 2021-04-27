You are here

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat dies after injury in world youth championship fight

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat dies after injury in world youth championship fight
Rashed Al-Swaisat died after being seriously injured in a bout at the AIBA Youth World Championships. (Twitter Photo)
Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat dies after injury in world youth championship fight

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat dies after injury in world youth championship fight
  • Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight at the AIBA Youth World Championships
  • AIBA: ‘It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaizat of Jordan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates’
LAUSANNE, Switzerland: An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.
Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.
“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”
AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat’s death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

Topics: Jordan AIBA Youth World Championships boxing Rashed Al-Swaisat

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year

Basra officially chosen to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup next year
  • Decision to award tournament to Iraqi city confirmed Monday at Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation general assembly
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation has confirmed that the Iraqi city of Basra has been chosen to host the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the federation’s general assembly on Monday.

The tournament had initially been scheduled to take place this year, but a final date has not been confirmed and it will now go ahead in 2022.

“During the visit (to inspect Basra) the working team met Adnan Dirjal, (Iraqi) minister of youth and sports, who conveyed the greetings of the prime minister and the Iraqi government, and during the meeting touched on Iraq’s plan to develop the city of Basra in general, through the implementation of a number of investment projects,” the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, quoting a federation statement.

Dirjal, a former Iraqi international footballer and national team coach, said: “All the requirements for holding the championship will be met. Iraq is keen to host the 25th Gulf Cup and confirm its ability to do so and would not have submitted a bid if it did not believe it was capable of holding it.”

The minister also praised the support of other members of the federation.

“Had it not been for the Gulf countries’ support for (our bid) to host the Gulf Cup, Iraq would not have taken these advanced steps in preparing for the tournament,” he added.

It will be only the second time that Iraq has hosted the Gulf Cup since its inception 51 years ago, after holding the competition in the capital Baghdad in 1979.

Expected to take part alongside the hosts will be current holder Bahrain, 10-time winners Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Yemen.

Topics: Arabian Gulf Cup football sport Basra Iraq

Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League

Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League

Sharjah overcome Iraqi challenge to top Group B in AFC Champions League
  • Emirati club claimed a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya to secure progress to knockout stages
  • Sharjah’s Saleh grabbed his second goal of the match on 60 minutes to give the Emirati club the victory
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Sharjah qualified for the knockout stages of the 2021 AFC Champions League for the first time in 17 years after beating Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 3-2 on Matchday Five in Group B on Monday.

With Tractor only managing a goalless draw against Pakhtakor in the group’s other match, Sharjah went into the fixture knowing a win would guarantee progress to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

It was the Iraqi team that threatened first after 12 minutes as skipper Humam Tariq exploited a poor defensive clearance but sent his volley wide.

Three minutes later, the Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya final broke their 2021 AFC Champions League duck as Jefferson Collazos marked his full continental debut with a goal. The Colombian reacted fastest to poke the ball home after Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani had saved Ibrahim Bayesh’s initial effort.

Sharjah almost levelled immediately through Salem Saleh only for Iraqi international defender Ahmed Ibrahim to produce a last-ditch block.

The respite proved brief when defender Ali Kadhim lost possession to allow Sharjah’s Khalid Bawazir to strike an equaliser after 25 minutes.

Ten minutes later, Bawazir turned from scorer to creator, capping a quick counter-attacking move with a fine pass into the path of Saleh, who struck his second goal of the campaign on the half-volley.

The Iraqi team were back on level terms only seven minutes into the second half after Shareef Abdulkadhim split the Sharjah defence with a clever through ball and Collazos kept his composure to finish from close range.

Sharjah’s Saleh grabbed his second goal of the match on 60 minutes to give the Emirati club the lead, rising unopposed to head Ali Al-Dhanhani’s cross.

Coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari’s men moved four points clear with a game to go, securing a place in the knockout stages.

Topics: 2021 AFC Champions League Sharjah Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya

Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh

Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh

Coach hails Al-Wehdat fighting spirit in win over Al-Nassr in Riyadh
  • Saudi club needs to defeat Al-Sadd in their final AFC Champions League match to top Group D
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Al-Wehdat coach Abdullah Abu Zema believes his team’s fighting spirit was the key behind the Jordanian side’s 2-1 win over Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia in the 2021 AFC Champions League on Monday.

In the Group D Matchday Five tie at the King Saud University Stadium, Al-Wehdat took a two-goal lead through Ahmad Zreik just before the break and Abdou N’Diaye on 72 minutes, with Abderrazak Hamdallah’s penalty in added time barely a consolation for last year’s semi-finalists.

Not only did the result dent Al-Nassr’s hopes of progress to the knockout stages, but it also meant that Al-Wehdat marked their debut campaign in the league with a historic win against one of the continent’s traditional powerhouses.

An ecstatic Abu Zema paid tribute to his players in achieving their first victory in the competition.

“We played a big match with great fighting spirit and commitment during the 90 minutes,” the AFC official website reported the Jordanian coach saying. “The players gave their best despite the fact that they were tired.”

“We needed this victory tonight as we had played well in the previous matches but without any positive results. I hope we can win our last match (against Iran’s Foolad Khouzestan) and get to seven points,” Abu Zema added.

“The love of the players for the club and their big desire was behind this victory. It was an important result because we were playing against a big team like Al-Nassr.”

Al-Nassr head coach Mano Menezes, following positive performances in previous matches, said the defeat was unexpected but a fair reflection of how the match had played out.

“It was an unexpected result and I believe that it was close to the performance of the two teams,” said the Brazilian. “We failed to control the match from the start and we had spaces but we couldn’t take advantage.

“We were without several key players and this affected us. We improved in the second half but our task became harder when we conceded the second goal,” Menezes said. “Our opponents had a very good match while it wasn’t our day. We lost five points against the last team in the group which shows that the competition is very difficult.”

Al Nassr’s fate is in their own hands. They will win the group and advance to the next round if they defeat leaders Al-Sadd of Qatar in their final match on Thursday. Al-Wehdat play Foolad the same night.

Topics: football sport Al-Wehdat

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to discuss strategy for horse racing in region

Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain to discuss strategy for horse racing in region

Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination for the sport in the region. (Facebook/The Saudi Cup)
  • Equestrian authorities aim to enhance cooperation to help develop the sport throughout the Gulf
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Horse racing authorities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain are set for talks in the coming months about enhanced coordination to develop the sport in the region.

They will discuss equine quarantine procedures and ease of travel, as well as race scheduling and the sharing of knowledge and information among owners and breeders in the three countries.

Initial talks will involve the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain’s Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, and Dubai Racing Club.

Racing authorities in the three countries believe there is scope for a more coordinated approach to the sport in the region, which they say would be mutually beneficial and eventually expand to include other countries in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council area.

Each of the countries hosts a major event on the global calendar: the Bahrain International Trophy in November, the Saudi Cup at the end of February and the well-established Dubai World Cup Carnival season, which runs from January to March.

“With an increasingly attractive racing offering already taking place across the region, we decided as a group that it was time to focus on ways to open up our racing to each other while simultaneously making it more attractive for internationals to come here, facilitating the progression of racing standards across the entire region,” said Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

“We are in the preliminary stages of these talks, which will initially take place between Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, but we are laying the foundations for a Gulf-wide cooperation that will benefit all of us and, we hope, the racing world at large, offering summer and winter racing in the Middle East.”

Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club’s High Committee, said he hopes to see a closer relationship between horse racing authorities in the three countries, for the good of the sport.

“Horse racing holds a special place in the hearts of sports enthusiast in the region and their shared passion is a catalyst for engagement at all levels to develop a mutually beneficial program both within the Gulf and outside the region,” he said.

“We are truly excited by the prospect of an integrated regional racing schedule that draws upon established strengths to elevate standards and competition. While discussions may be at an early stage, the scale of opportunity gives reason to be optimistic.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, also expressed optimism about the prospects and benefits of enhanced cooperation.

“By working together, we can open up new horizons to horse racing in the region, utilizing widespread regional experiences in organizing major international events,” he said.

“This will contribute to delivering the aspirations and desires of all involved parties within the racing industry, including owners, jockeys and trainers, creating a new roadmap to overcoming obstacles and facilitating progression.

“This is a welcome step that will be promoted globally through the international races hosted by the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and will continue to fuel the rapid growth we have seen in the industry at regional level.”

Topics: Horse Racing Saudi Arabia Bahrain UAE Dubai Saudi Cup

Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi wins big at Diriyah Gate show jumping tournament

Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi was the weekend's outstanding performer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Show Jumping Tournament. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF))
Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi was the weekend's outstanding performer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Show Jumping Tournament. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF))
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi wins big at Diriyah Gate show jumping tournament

Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi was the weekend's outstanding performer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Show Jumping Tournament. (Supplied/Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF))
  • The awards were presented by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdulrahman Al-Rajhi emerged as the big winner at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Show Jumping Tournament after claiming first place in the senior category, with Badr Al-Fard securing second place and Kamelia Al-Ghir finishing third, the Arabic language daily newspaper Arriyadiyah reported.

The awards were presented by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, Prince Abdullah bin Fahad, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF), and Talal Kensara, director of the Strategic Department at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

In the medium-grade competition Al-Rajhi once again came out on top, with second place going to Christian Zouba, and third spot to Abdullah Al-Sharbatly. Khalid Al-Hadi won the junior category.

The SAEF concluded the tournament at the Mayadeen Equestrian Center in Riyadh this weekend, with 62 female and male riders qualifying for the semifinals from a field of more than 300 who participated in the league competition this season.

Friday’s semifinals saw 22 riders compete in the junior class, while 40 took part in the more advanced divisions. The top 30 then qualified for Saturday’s finals.

Topics: equestrian Saudi Arabia Diriyah Gate

