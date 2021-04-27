You are here

Monopoly maker says toys to get more expensive

Rival Mattel Inc. last week flagged expectations for a ‘significant impact’ to margins from higher resin prices and ocean freight charges. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Demand for toys has remained robust more than one year into the pandemic
Reuters

BENGALURU: Hasbro Inc. said on Tuesday it would raise prices of toys and games to counter higher raw material costs as the company sees surging demand for its Nerf blasters and board games from families spending more time at home.

Shares of the Monopoly maker, which late on Monday announced the sale of Entertainment One Music to Blackstone Group Inc. for $385 million, rose 1 percent in morning trading.

The toymaker, like most US manufacturers, has had to contend with rising resin, packaging and metal prices, as well as soaring transportation costs due to high demand and supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rival Mattel Inc. last week had flagged expectations for a “significant impact” to margins from higher resin prices and ocean freight charges.

“Freight and input cost increases have become more pronounced over the past several months, and we have plans in place to help mitigate those costs, including price increases for the second half of the year,” Hasbro Chief Financial Officer, Deborah Thomas, said.

Demand for toys has remained robust more than one year into the pandemic, with the company reporting a 14 percent rise in first-quarter sales in its consumer products unit. Excluding certain items, Hasbro earned $1 per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 65 cents, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.

A drop in advertising around films and TV shows due to the pandemic-forced production delays and theater closures also aided in the profit beat.

However, net revenue rose just 1 percent to $1.11 billion in the quarter, missing analysts’ estimates of $1.17 billion, as the delays and closures hurt the company’s entertainment production revenue. Hasbro, like Mattel, said it saw “substantial”
opportunity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for some of its collectible brands, looking to tap into the explosive growth in popularity of the digital asset.

Topics: Monopoly

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears

Updated 27 April 2021
Frank Kane

OPEC+ sticks to output increase plan despite India virus fears

  • Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday
Updated 27 April 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: OPEC+, the oil producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is sticking to the scheduled increase in crude output next month despite growing fears about demand sparked by the acute health situation in India, one of the world’s biggest importers.

Energy ministers took the decision to hold firm on a gradual return of supply at a virtual meeting organized from Vienna on Tuesday.

They highlighted the “continuing recovery in the global economy, supported by unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal support, while noting that the recovery is expected to pick up speed in the second half of the year.”

But they also noted that COVID-19 cases are rising in a number of countries, despite vaccination campaigns, and that the resurgence could hamper the economic and oil demand recovery.

The decision means that Saudi Arabia will stick to its plan of gradually tapering off the 1 million barrels per day (bpd) it voluntarily cut from global supply earlier this year. Other producers will also be allowed to increase output, up to a maximum of 500,000 bpd.

“The meeting noted, with gratitude, the significant additional voluntary supply adjustment of 1 million bpd made by Saudi Arabia in April 2021 and a gradual return of these volumes in May, June and July 2021, given the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the pace of the oil demand recovery,” the statement said.

Once again, compliance among the 23 members of the alliance was at historically high levels, with the OPEC+ committee that monitors oil output citing an average compliance level of 115 percent for March.

In the past year, OPEC+ cuts have removed 2.75 billion bpd from markets in which demand for oil products initially collapsed last spring before slowly recovering as the OPEC+ cuts took effect.

The oil producers highlighted the importance of continued adherence to the OPEC+ output targets. It noted that participating countries pledged to achieve full conformity and make up for previous adjustment shortfalls during the extended compensation period, which runs through the end of September 2021, and stressed the importance of accelerating the market rebalancing efforts without delay.

Ministers also reminded OPEC+ members to remain vigilant and flexible given the uncertain market conditions.

The global restocking of inventories continued, the ministers noted, with an increase of  14.4 million barrels in March 2021 — 77.4 million barrels above the 2015-2019 average, the meeting heard.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, took the prospect of more oil on the market in its stride, standing above $65 a barrel.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, said: “There are positive signals regarding the global economy and prospects for our industry.”

But an OPEC technical committee warned that the increased COVID-19 cases in India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, as well as virus resurgence in Brazil and Japan, could affect world economic growth and slow the oil demand recovery.

Topics: OPEC+ India Coronavirus

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh

Updated 27 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh

  • The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers
Updated 27 April 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Work has begun on the second phase of construction at the 800,000 square meter site in Riyadh for next year’s World Defense Show, which will include the world’s first purpose-built military event demonstration runway.

During the first week of construction, more than one million tons of earth were processed in preparation for the construction of the flagship event’s exhibition halls, access roads and car parking areas.

Hundreds of vehicles have been part of the construction efforts, including 75 bulldozers, 53 tipper trucks, 15 excavators and 12 roller compactors.

The first of two exhibition halls will be completed by October of this year, according to organizers. The second hall, along with a new access road, land forces demonstration area and courtyard, will be completed by December.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of the World Defense Show, said: “The exhibition area will use interactive technologies for product displays, simulations, and engaging seminars on an unprecedented scale. We are also proud to be the world’s first defense event to host a runway on site for live military aircraft demonstrations.”

More than 800 exhibitors, including 100 local defense companies, are expected to participate, along with a number of senior military delegations and officials.

The World Defense Show is to be a four-day event, starting on March 6, 2022. Established by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), it is planned that the event will be held on the site biennially.

This week it was reported that global military spending last year rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The world’s five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending, were the US, China, India, Russia and Britain, in that order.

Topics: World Defense Show Riyadh

Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic

Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year according to reports. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Kuwait real estate financing plunges amid pandemic

  • Regional property market has been hammered by the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and persistently weaker oil prices
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwaiti banks lending to the property sector plunged in the first two months of the year, Al Arabiya reported.

Lending fell 64.6 percent to 224.6 million Kuwaiti dinars by the end of February compared to 692.5 million Kuwaiti dinars in December 2020.

Mortgage finance decreased by 16.8 percent in February 2021 when compared with a month earlier, Al Arabiya said, citing Kuwait Central Bank monthly data.

The regional property market has been hammered by the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and persistently weaker oil prices that has dampened consumer demand for new homes in some Gulf states.

Topics: business economy Kuwait real estate

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn, eyeing 7% growth over next three years

A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo. (Reuters)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Egypt economy pandemic losses top $23.6bn, eyeing 7% growth over next three years

  • Social spending boosted to counter hardship
  • Debt stands at 88 percent of GDP
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian economic losses arising from the pandemic have reached 370 billion Egyptian pounds ($23.6 billion).

Finance minister Mohamed Maait also revealed the country’s deficit for the current fiscal year is about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, while overall debt is within 88 percent of GDP, Al Arabiya reported.

“More than 100 billion Egyptian pounds have been spent to support the sectors affected by the pandemic,” he said.

He said that 132.5 billion Egyptian pounds had been transferred from the state treasury to the Insurance and Pensions Fund between July and March of the fiscal year 2020/2021.

Egypt has spent 388.5 billion Egyptian pounds on social protection programs, over the period, representing a 17 percent increase on a year earlier.

Egypt was targeting economic growth between 6-7 percent in the next three years, Al Arabiay reported Tuesday citing the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The country aims at reducing the total budget deficit to 5.5 percent in 2023-2024, and targets a 6.7 percent GDP growth over 3 years added Madbouly, during a conference to announce the second phase of the economic reform program.

He added that Egypt had already achieved an initial surplus of 2 percent, but it retreated due to the pandemic, and that it aspires to return to those levels.

The Egyptian Prime Minister affirmed that the government will continue to support food supplies for the next three years.

The new stage of the reform process will introduce radical changes to the economic system to achieve sustainable growth rates and improve the standard of living, said Gehan Saleh, adviser to Egyptian prime minister for economic affairs.

The aim is to improve the quality of life and eliminate unemployment through consistent policies to create jobs and attract investment, she added, during a session of the eighth Alexandria Economic and Administrative earlier this month.

Topics: business economy Egypt Coronavirus

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups

Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai launches incubator for health tech startups

  • It will connect entrepreneurs to investors, as well as to a network of specialists and mentors to help them develop their ideas
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai SME has launched a new incubator in the emirate that will focus on developing health technology businesses.
Located in the city’s dedicated health care zone, “Ztartup” will help businesses in the field of digital media, augmented and virtual reality, as well as digital emergency and safety technology.
It will connect entrepreneurs to investors, as well as to a network of specialists and mentors to help them develop their ideas. There will also be specialized laboratories that can help entrepreneurs design prototypes of their projects.
Dubai SME, which is a unit of the city’s economic department that looks after small and medium-sized businesses, said incubators play an important role in ensuring startups can maximize their potential, in turn contributing to national economy.
“There should be balanced support from the public as well as private sectors to enhance the role of small and medium enterprises, create new market opportunities start-ups, open diverse financing channels for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, and formulate systems and laws for crowdfunding,” its CEO Abdul Baset Al-Janahi said in a statement.
He added the UAE is keen to harness the power of the startup community to further drive its growth, especially after a challenging year for the global economy.

Topics: Dubai Healthcare startup

