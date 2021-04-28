You are here

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says

Taliban attacks peak as US eyes total exit, Afghan spy chief says
Afghan security police stand guard at a checkpoint in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP)
  • He accuses insurgent group of maintaining ties with Al-Qaeda, breaching key condition of Qatar accord, which Taliban deny
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban have ramped up attacks in the country, with violence rising after US President Joe Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of all American troops by Sept. 11, the head of Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

“The Taliban have increased their activities by 24 percent following the deal with the United States of America, and their attacks are at their peak since the announcement of the troop withdrawal by Mr. Joe Biden,” Ahmad Zia Saraj said during a press conference in Kabul.

He accused the Taliban of maintaining close ties with Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, which breached a key part of the controversial deal they signed with the US in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago.

“Despite the commitment they made in the deal … we see no sign showing the Taliban have distanced themselves from Al-Qaeda. On the contrary, we have sufficient proof that they are aiding Al-Qaeda to bring together again in Afghanistan those of its members who are in hiding in the region,” Saraj said.

The Qatar accord paved the way for the total exit of all US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan after months of intensive talks between the Taliban and the Trump administration, which excluded President Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Earlier this month, President Biden said that all US combat troops would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, instead of May 1, ending America’s longest war.

The removal of approximately 3,000 American troops coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, which led to the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion the same year.

President Ghani said he respected the US decision to withdraw its forces, adding that Afghanistan’s military was “fully capable of defending its people and country.”

Saraj said that Kabul had no plans to free thousands of Taliban prisoners – as demanded by the insurgent group for the signing of the Qatar accord – as “many” of the 5,000 prisoners already released by the Afghan government “had returned to the battlefield.”

“Therefore, there isn’t any reason to release more Taliban prisoners. As a future strategy amid the departure of foreign troops, the government will concentrate on securing highways,” he said.

He said that with the arrests of more than 500 Daesh affiliates in recent months, which included dozens of children and women, the Afghan government had decimated the threat posed by the network in the region.

“They are now confined to small groups in cities and are trying to re-emerge and gain control of a geography which they can use, but we have reduced their ability for operating,” Saraj said.

“They are no longer the threat they used to be for the region … if, God forbid, we cannot manage [to crush them entirely] and other countries do not cooperate with us, then there is a possibility that they can turn themselves into a regional threat,” he said, adding that the Taliban had close “operational ties with Daesh,” too.

In comments to Arab News on Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, denied Saraj’s allegations, saying that Kabul was merely “creating anxiety in the world, so it can persuade the occupying forces to keep its troops there further.”

“The Taliban have not increased their attacks, but were only responding to offensives” by President Ghani, whom Mujahid accused of trying to “sabotage international efforts on Afghan peace so he can stay in power longer.”

Experts said it was hard to tell how much of the claims by the two sides was “war propaganda.”

Commenting on the claim that former Taliban inmates had returned to the war front, Canada-based Afghan analyst Said Azam said: “Common sense would suggest that the released prisoners would naturally return to the battlefield. If not for any other reason, simply to feed their families because the government has failed to reintegrate or help them otherwise.”

Toreq Farhadi, a former government adviser, confirmed some of Saraj’s comments, but he noted that “the departure of the foreign troops would deprive Kabul of financial assets and resources earned while fighting the Taliban for so long.”

“Statistics are always a matter of interpretation, especially coming from the head of the Afghan agency, thirsty for more funding,” Farhadi told Arab News.

“The point he [Saraj] wants to prove is understood. Taliban are violent. Afghans and the world have unfortunately known this for the past two and a half decades. What we need to know now is what is he doing with the vast means already at his disposal to better protect Afghan civilians?” he said.

“This is important because, in the face of violence from both sides of the conflict, Afghans are leaving the country, creating a regional refugee crisis soon.”

Topics: Joe Biden US Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: As India endured an alarming surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases last week, overwhelmed hospitals and medical facilities have found an ally in Muslim groups and individuals helping critical patients with oxygen supply and crucial bed space.

On Tuesday, India reported 323,144 new infections for a total of more than 17.6 million cases, behind only the US. India’s Health Ministry also reported another 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours, with 115 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour. Experts say those figures are likely an undercount.

The number of infections has doubled in the past 13 days as several states continue to suffer from an acute shortage of beds and medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

To deal with the uptick in numbers, Muslim groups have converted mosques into COVID-19 care facilities, like the Jahangirpura mosque in the western state of Gujarat’s Vadodara city. It was transformed into a 50-bed facility to treat patients suffering from the virus.

“The COVID-19 situation in the city is not good and people are not getting beds in hospitals, so we decided to open the facility to provide relief to the people,” Irfan Sheikh, trustee of the mosque, told Arab News.

“Within days of opening the facility, all 50 beds were occupied so you can imagine what kind of pressure the hospitals are under.”

Sheikh said the facility could add 50 more beds if the oxygen supply was dependable.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is one of the worst affected states in India. It reported close to 1,500 cases and more than 150 deaths on Tuesday.

Other major cities also witnessed chaotic scenes at hospitals while dozens of ambulances waited in queues for hours outside the facilities.

“We are facing difficulties in oxygen supply and the mosque has opened its space to serve the suffering humanity,” Sheikh said.

The Darool Uloom mosque in the same city also opened its doors to 142 beds fitted with oxygen as 20 nurses and three doctors are on site.

“We can make 1,000-bed COVID-19 facilities, but the oxygen supply is a constraint,” Ashfaq Malek Tandalja, a member of the mosque’s managing committee, told Arab News.

FASTFACT

To deal with the uptick in numbers, Muslim groups have converted mosques into COVID-19 care facilities, like the Jahangirpura mosque in the western state of Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

While these facilities are located in a predominantly Muslim area, patients from all faiths are admitted.

“Out of 50 at my center, around 15 are non-Muslims,” Sheikh said. “We serve humanity, not religion.”

The move is of particular significance in this city as it was one of the worst affected areas in 2002 when clashes broke out between Hindus and Muslims during religious riots. The unrest engulfed several cities in Gujarat while thousands — mostly Muslims — were killed in the attacks.

“Humanity knows no religion,” Sheikh said. “Common people understand each other and want to live in peace.”

Individuals such as Pyare Khan, of Nagpur, a city in the western state of Maharashtra, have come forward to help India emerge from the health crisis, too.

Khan, a billionaire transporter, reportedly spent close to SR506,271 ($135,000) to deliver 400 metric tons of medical liquid oxygen to government hospitals in and around the city when the crisis started. 

“My city was in trouble and I had resources, so I mobilized cryogenic tankers and oxygen from different parts of the country to support the city,” Khan told Arab News.

“Religion teaches us to be compassionate. I thought I must support people in this hour of crisis.” 

Khan also urged others to make use of their resources.

“A shroud does not have a pocket,” he said. “We leave everything behind when we die.”

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India as it reported 65,000 cases and 500 deaths every day over the past week. Its capital of Mumbai, home to the globally famous Hindi Film Industry and Bollywood, is overwhelmed with critical cases.

To address the crisis, Shahnawaz Sheikh and his team of 20 volunteers have worked tirelessly to support the needy while establishing a “COVID-19 war room” where volunteers resolve issues on calls.

“We help people get hospital beds, oxygen supply if they need it and also support their family with our own resources,” he told Arab News.

Last year, Shahnawaz said he sold his personal SUV to raise money for oxygen cylinders in the city, which helped hundreds of people.

“This time, the intensity of the wave is very high and we are overwhelmed with calls. Every day we receive 500 distress calls and we try to address as many as possible,” the 32-year-old contractor said.

Shahnawaz said his team has faced a resource crunch because many of the people who donated last year have fallen ill or had families suffering.

“We will really appreciate any support,” he said.

On Monday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with PM Modi and recalled medical personnel from the armed forces who had retired in the past two years to help facilitate health workers in the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it would send help to India as well.

“The situation in India is beyond heart-breaking,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “WHO is doing everything it can. It is providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies.”

Topics: India India oxygen shortage shortage of oxygen Health crisis

Pakistan’s kite flyers defy ban to keep sport alive

Pakistan’s kite flyers defy ban to keep sport alive
Updated 19 min ago
SUMEERA RIAZ

Pakistan’s kite flyers defy ban to keep sport alive

Pakistan’s kite flyers defy ban to keep sport alive
  • Online traders earn millions during Basant festival, despite a 2005 crackdown after stray strings killed 19
Updated 19 min ago
SUMEERA RIAZ

LAHORE: The kite business is thriving in Pakistan’s populous Punjab province, despite a ban on sales and a police crackdown on manufacturers, as most sellers have moved online, industry insiders and authorities said.

On April 10, a man was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore, Punjab’s capital, for selling kites and strings online, an activity deemed illegal since a 2005 ban was imposed on celebrating the boisterous spring festival of Basant.

After being released on bail the next day, the retailer, identified by police only by his first name, Salamat, said his e-commerce business was “thriving” despite the ban.

“I receive orders online, sometimes on the phone, from many circles, and the business keeps on thriving despite the ban on kite-flying,” the suspect was quoted by investigators as saying.

“My customers range from shopkeepers to elite people.”

Kite-flying has long been a passion in South Asia, and for decades the Basant celebration would transform Pakistan’s skies into a glittery kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of kites to commemorate the advent of spring.

But in 2005, the Supreme Court banned the celebration after 19 people died from injuries caused by stray strings.

In that year, kites and strings worth over 1 billion Pakistan rupees ($6.5 million) were sold on Basant day in the eastern city of Lahore, the center of the festival.

Authorities say that the problem arises when kite-flyers indulge in duels, using thick strings or razor-sharp wires reinforced with glass and chemicals so they can better attack opponents’ kites and slice their strings.

Stray strings have been known to knock out power lines and, in some cases, tangle around a human neck or limb, causing serious injury or death.

The ban has been lifted several times over the years for the period of Basant, but the sport still caused deaths as kite flyers continued to use wire or modified strings.

Police say they are “helpless” in the absence of clear laws to tackle online kite sales.

A cybercrime director at the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), Abdur Rab Chaudhry, told Arab News that the cybercrime wing should “technically and legally” be looking into cases of online kite-selling, but the Kite Flying Act came under police jurisdiction.

“This is electronic forgery and crime, but unfortunately it’s not on the schedule of FIA,” Chaudhry said. “This offense should be extended to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.”

Meanwhile, the online kite business has grown to be worth billions of rupees, according to the President of the Kite Flying Association, Sheikh Saleem, who said shopkeepers and those involved in online retail were generating up to 20 million rupees per season, despite the Basant ban.

“This business, if allowed, can run into billions,” Saleem told Arab News. “In fact, people were making billions when there was no ban.”

Basant could still generate 100 billion rupees annually if the ban were lifted, he said.

“The government should have come out with a viable strategy to stop incidents due to metallic wire used in kite flying, instead of shutting down the whole industry,” Saleem said.

For now, there are no plans to bring Basant back, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Kastro told Arab News, citing five deaths due to kite-flying duels in March alone.

“That’s true. The government has failed to net the culprits who turned this festival into a deadly entertainment,” he said, adding that “this is not solely the government’s responsibility alone.”

Kastro said: “We want to bring back this festival, but all stakeholders need to share responsibility for human lives, which mean more than entertainment.”

Topics: Pakistan kite

British PM accused of ‘dismal failure’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe

British PM accused of ‘dismal failure’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

British PM accused of ‘dismal failure’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe

British PM accused of ‘dismal failure’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe
  • MP: Boris Johnson ‘did not even arrange for UK officials to attend Nazanin’s recent court hearing’
  • Tehran sentenced British-Iranian dual national to another year in prison
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of “dismal failure” in standing up to Tehran and securing the release of a dual national detained in Iran since 2016.

Tehran has sentenced Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison and a year-long travel ban on new charges of “spreading propaganda” against the regime. Her re-imprisonment has been condemned by the British government.

Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, the representative in the family’s constituency, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a “victim of torture” at the hands of the Iranian state.

“At the heart of this case is the prime minister’s dismal failure to release my constituent,” Siddiq added. “The prime minister did not even arrange for UK officials to attend Nazanin’s recent court hearing, which might have ensured she got a free and fair trial.” 

Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly said Siddiq’s anger is “misdirected” as Iran is to blame for holding innocent people in detention.

“Our priority has always been her full release and for her to return to the UK. The UK does not and will never accept our dual nationals being used as diplomatic leverage, and we recognize her treatment has been completely unacceptable,” Cleverly said.

“It is totally inhumane and unjustified, and we call upon Iran to allow Zaghari-Ratcliffe to return home to the UK and release from detention all British dual nationals that are being held,” he added.

“This government remains committed to doing all that we can to secure Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return home to the UK so that she can be reunited with her daughter Gabriella and her husband Richard.”

Husband Richard Ratcliffe said their daughter had not been told that her mother is being sent back to prison.

He added that he does not want Gabriella, 6, to “live too closely to the ups and downs” of the legal case as it “has been in the shadow for all the time she’s been growing up.”

He said: “We haven’t sat down and explained to her that we think mummy could be in prison for another year. We felt it was better to wait until that actually happens before stressing that.”

Cleverly rebuked Tehran’s behavior as “indefensible,” saying it is “unacceptable that Iran has chosen to continue this wholly arbitrary court case against Zaghari-Ratcliffe.”

He added: “The Iranian government has deliberately put her through a cruel and inhumane ordeal. We continue to call on Iran in the strongest possible terms to end her suffering and allow her to return home.”

Topics: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Boris Johnson

UK foreign minister faces calls to release legal advice on aid cuts

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hinted on Tuesday that a reduction in the aid budget could be extended beyond 12 months. (AFP/File Photo)
UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hinted on Tuesday that a reduction in the aid budget could be extended beyond 12 months. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

UK foreign minister faces calls to release legal advice on aid cuts

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hinted on Tuesday that a reduction in the aid budget could be extended beyond 12 months. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The calls came after the government was accused of hiding the full extent of its foreign aid cuts
Updated 27 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab hinted on Tuesday that a reduction in the aid budget could be extended beyond 12 months, amid calls to release the legal advice supporting his claim that the cuts are lawful.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to reduce the foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent by 2022 following the economic havoc wrought by the pandemic.

Former Conservative minister Baroness Sugg, who quit last year in protest at the cut, has pressed Raab to publish his legal opinion after warnings that the move was unlawful.

She also asked the foreign minister if he agreed that “primary legislation is definitely needed” if the government’s commitment to spend 0.7 percent of national income was not met for more than a year, The Independent newspaper reported.

READ MORE

The UK’s decision to cut its funding for Syrian refugees, possibly by as much as 50 percent, will see children in the country and those displaced to neighboring states suffer disproportionately, Save the Children told Arab News. More here.

The calls came after the government was accused of hiding the full extent of its foreign aid cuts.

Syria, Libya and Lebanon are among the countries set to lose more than half of their UK funding, according to a leaked report seen by The Independent, but a statement by Raab did not specify which countries would face the steepest cuts.

He rejected calls to release the legal advice.

“The government doesn't share regularly its legal advice," he told a House of Lords committee. “Of course there’ll be different views, there’s good reasons for that – you want to be able to have thorough and frank discussions.”

When pressed on whether the cut could be extended beyond a year, Raab added that he did not think the situation was as “straightjacketed” as being able to put a timeframe on it.

Topics: UK UK foreign aid Dominic Raab

Albania PM Edi Rama prepares to celebrate as third term beckons

Albania PM Edi Rama prepares to celebrate as third term beckons
Updated 27 April 2021
AFP

Albania PM Edi Rama prepares to celebrate as third term beckons

Albania PM Edi Rama prepares to celebrate as third term beckons
  • Rama, an artist and former basketball player in power since 2013, told supporters on social media to gather to ‘embrace victory’
  • ‘If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life,’ he wrote, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan
Updated 27 April 2021
AFP

TIRANA: Albania’s prime minister called on his supporters to celebrate victory on Tuesday, as almost complete election results suggested he had clinched a record third term in office.
The election commission said the Socialists were on course for 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament after Sunday’s vote, making Edi Rama the first Albanian leader to win three mandates.
With more than 95 percent of polling stations accounted for, the main opposition alliance was trailing with 59 seats, said commission chief Ilirjan Celibashi.
The conduct of the election was closely watched by diplomats from the United States and the European Union, with Albania pushing to open membership talks with the bloc.
Although the campaign was filled with bitter insults between the candidates and marred by a gunfight between rival supporters, observers said the polling day itself and the counting process had gone smoothly.
The EU on Tuesday praised the organization of the election and called on all parties to respect the outcome.
Parties regularly dispute the outcome of elections in the Balkan country of 2.8 million people — the last vote in 2017 prompted street protests and some opposition MPs boycotted parliament.
Rama, an artist and former basketball player in power since 2013, told supporters on social media to gather to “embrace victory” in the capital Tirana’s central square on Tuesday evening.
“If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no shortcuts in life,” he wrote, quoting basketball legend Michael Jordan.
However, Lulzim Basha, leader of the main opposition Democrat Party, has insisted his alliance won the election and he is yet to concede.
During the campaign, Rama promised to accelerate the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and complete reconstruction from a 2019 earthquake that left thousands homeless.
But the focal point of the campaign was the clash of personalities between Rama, Basha and current President Ilir Meta.
Rama accused his two rivals of having no policies, only an obsession with getting rid of him. They accused him of vote-rigging and corruption.
Meta, whose wife runs a movement allied to the Democrats that performed badly in the election, had promised to quit if the Socialists won in a fair election.
On Tuesday, however, he struck a more neutral tone, urging all parties to show “maturity and composure.”
Watchdogs regularly rank Albania as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, and it is also one of the continent’s poorest.
Rama is pushing to transform it into a tourism hub with new airports and better infrastructure, but critics complain of corruption and worry about environmental damage.

Topics: Albania Edi Rama Michael Jordan

