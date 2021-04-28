You are here

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million
India remains the top destination for Dubai Airports. (Supplied)
  • New Delhi and Mumbai top destinations
  • Overall Q1 passenger traffic down by two thirds
DUBAI: India retained its position as Dubai International Airport’s top destination country during the first quarter.
Traditionally a strong market for the UAE, India passenger traffic reached 1,384,448 – propelled by top city destinations New Delhi and Mumbai, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.
Pakistan was placed second with 454,294 customers, followed by Bangladesh (221,027 customers) and Russia (196,890 customers).
Overall Dubai passenger numbers fell by 67.8 percent in the first quarter to 5.75 million compared to a year earlier.
However the year-earlier period was largely unaffected by pandemic-related flight suspensions which only began to emerge toward the end of the quarter.
By the end of March 2021, the airport served 63 percent of the destinations in 89 percent of the countries on 74 percent of the airlines compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports said.
“Whilst passenger numbers for the first quarter remained significantly below the monthly volumes we handled before March 2020, in the context of the current global situation they are very encouraging and reflect the consolidation phase in our business recovery,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.
Cargo volumes remained strong with the airport handling a total of 550,811 tons of airfreight during the first three months of 2021, a year on year increase of 3.2 percent.
Total flight movements during the first quarter totaled 50,176, down 38.3 percent from last year reflecting the impact of the pandemic on airline operations.

Topics: aviation India UAE Dubai

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
  • It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom
RIYADH: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has struck a deal with the National Commercial Bank (NCB), to provide financing and housing services to the beneficiaries of the “Sakani” program, SPA reported.
It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom.
“We look forward to the presence of all our partners from financing agencies in all the fund’s branches during the coming period to provide financing and housing solutions closely to Saudi families within the subsidized loan program,” said the general supervisor of the REDF, Mansour Bin Madi.
The Sakani housing program aims to raise Saudi home ownership to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: real estate NCB Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
  • First quarter net profit fell by almost two-thirds to SR6.4 million ($1.7 million)
DUBAI: A slowdown in the sales of agriculture, dairy, and processed food products dragged earnings lower at Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC).
First quarter net profit fell by almost two-thirds to SR6.4 million ($1.7 million), it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Cost of sales also rose mainly because of the removal of the government subsidy on animal feed, it said.
NADEC reduced its marketing spend and other financial costs to offset the impact.
The company said in January that it had launched a restructuring program to save SR120 million.
NADEC said it would work with Bain & Company consultants throughout the program, which is expected to last two years

Topics: Saudi Arabia NADEC

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
  • SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million)
  • Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million
DUBAI: Saudi petrochemical companies reported a jump in first-quarter earnings as prices for key products rose on recovering global demand.
SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million) on sales that doubled to SR1.51 billion. It said both sales and prices rose over the period. The shares gained 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade in Riyadh.
Meanwhile Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million.

It attributed the improved performance to a 36 percent rise in polypropylene sales.

The stock was up by more than 2 percent.

The company earlier this month agreed a deal to build two new plastics plants in Jubail at a total cost of $485 million.
Saudi Arabia, already one of the world’s biggest suppliers of petrochemicals and fertilizers, has stepped up spending in the sector as it adds investments in higher value industries and reduces its overall reliance on crude oil sales.
Global polypropylene consumption is on the rise led by soaring demand from the packaging sector that has been supported by the increase in online shopping during the pandemic. Demand for the material is also on the rise in the auto sector as more metal parts are replaced in the quest for lighter electric vehicles.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Petrochemical

Gulf Navigation expects return to profit after $54m debt restructuring

Gulf Navigation expects return to profit after $54m debt restructuring
Gulf Navigation expects return to profit after $54m debt restructuring

Gulf Navigation expects return to profit after $54m debt restructuring
  • The Dubai-listed shipper completed the process of restructuring its largest loan with Australis Maritime
DUBAI: Gulf Navigation said it has completed a 200 million dirhams ($54.4 million) debt restructuring and expects to return to profit this year
The Dubai-listed shipper completed the process of restructuring its largest loan with Australis Maritime, it said in a stock exchange filing.
“The cost of debt will be reduced by 25 percent, or the equivalent of 4 million dirhams in savings annually,” it said.
Gulf Navigation said it fully paid all its obligations to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and has been negotiating with other lenders to restructure its debts in order to support the company’s financial and operational performance.
It is now working on reaching a deal with the majority of the lenders on new and flexible terms.
It said it had also made a number of changes to its operating model and cut administrative expenses while looking at options to expand and increase its maritime fleet, whether through new acquisitions or mergers.

Topics: Gulf Navigation Gulf

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever
Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever

Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever
  • Easing of travel restrictions to spur jet fuel demand
  • Copper could hit $11,000 per ton
BENGALURU: US bank Goldman Sachs expects commodities to rally another 13.5 percent over the next six months on a worldwide reversal of coronavirus curbs, lower interest rates and a weaker dollar, its commodities research team said on Wednesday.
The bank now sees Brent prices rising to $80 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices to $77 a barrel over the six month period.
“We expect the biggest jump in oil demand ever, a 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) rise over the next six months,” Goldman said, citing acceleration of vaccinations in Europe and an unleashing of pent-up travel demand.
The easing of international travel restrictions in May will lead global jet demand to recover by 1.5 million bpd, it said.
The bank sees gold prices at $2,000 an ounce over the next six months and said it is too early for Bitcoin to compete with gold for safe haven demand, adding that the two can co-exist.
“While Bitcoin benefits from greater liquidity, it suffers from lack of real use and weak environmental, social, governance (ESG) scoring, due to its high energy consumption,” it said.
Such extensive energy use made the cryptocurrency vulnerable to losing its “store of value” demand to another, better-designed contender, it added.
Goldman also upgraded its copper price forecast, setting a 12-month target of $11,000 per ton, citing an under-invested supply side.
“The only way this record-sized and fast approaching supply crunch can be solved is via a surge in price to new record highs,” the bank said.
While China will maintain its major role in commodity demand, the bank added, it is not expected to be the only major source of growth in the coming decade.

