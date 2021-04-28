Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020

RIYADH: Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade reached $4.4 billion in 2020, compared to $4.1 billion in 2019, based on Saudi General Authority for Statistics data, said Egypt’s Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Jameh.
The minister said that Egyptian exports to the Saudi market achieved significant growth in 2020, rising to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion in 2019, Al Arabiya reported.
This increase was attributed to improved performance in the agricultural commodities and food sector even as overall Saudi imports from the rest of the world fell 9 percent over the year as the pandemic suppressed consumer demand across a number of products.
Saudi Arabia was the second largest receiving market for Egyptian exports last year.
