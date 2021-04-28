You are here

Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • OQ has hired Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase to work on the seven-year dollar bonds
RIYADH: Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market, Bloomberg reported.

OQ is looking to raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter. It has hired Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase to work on the seven-year dollar bonds. The initial yield talk is around 5.625 percent.

The government wants to leverage some of its hydrocarbon assets to bolster its finances, the people said.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports is issuing 10-year bonds and has hired Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Plc to work on the deal, other people familiar with the matter said.

This deal is expected to price around 145 basis points over mid-swaps, they said.

Abu Dhabi Ports secured a $1 billion loan from a group of banks, Reuters reported earlier this week. The company’s debt-raising plans follow moves by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the emirate’s biggest utility known as Taqa, to potentially sell a stake.

Abu Dhabi Ports and Taqa are both owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020
  • KSA second-largest receiving market for Egyptian goods
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade reached $4.4 billion in 2020, compared to $4.1 billion in 2019, based on Saudi General Authority for Statistics data, said Egypt’s Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Jameh.
The minister said that Egyptian exports to the Saudi market achieved significant growth in 2020, rising to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion in 2019, Al Arabiya reported.
This increase was attributed to improved performance in the agricultural commodities and food sector even as overall Saudi imports from the rest of the world fell 9 percent over the year as the pandemic suppressed consumer demand across a number of products.
Saudi Arabia was the second largest receiving market for Egyptian exports last year.

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million
India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million
  • New Delhi and Mumbai top destinations
  • Overall Q1 passenger traffic down by two thirds
DUBAI: India retained its position as Dubai International Airport’s top destination country during the first quarter.
Traditionally a strong market for the UAE, India passenger traffic reached 1,384,448 – propelled by top city destinations New Delhi and Mumbai, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.
Pakistan was placed second with 454,294 customers, followed by Bangladesh (221,027 customers) and Russia (196,890 customers).
Overall Dubai passenger numbers fell by 67.8 percent in the first quarter to 5.75 million compared to a year earlier.
However the year-earlier period was largely unaffected by pandemic-related flight suspensions which only began to emerge toward the end of the quarter.
By the end of March 2021, the airport served 63 percent of the destinations in 89 percent of the countries on 74 percent of the airlines compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports said.
“Whilst passenger numbers for the first quarter remained significantly below the monthly volumes we handled before March 2020, in the context of the current global situation they are very encouraging and reflect the consolidation phase in our business recovery,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.
Cargo volumes remained strong with the airport handling a total of 550,811 tons of airfreight during the first three months of 2021, a year on year increase of 3.2 percent.
Total flight movements during the first quarter totaled 50,176, down 38.3 percent from last year reflecting the impact of the pandemic on airline operations.

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
  • It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom
RIYADH: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has struck a deal with the National Commercial Bank (NCB), to provide financing and housing services to the beneficiaries of the “Sakani” program, SPA reported.
It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom.
“We look forward to the presence of all our partners from financing agencies in all the fund’s branches during the coming period to provide financing and housing solutions closely to Saudi families within the subsidized loan program,” said the general supervisor of the REDF, Mansour Bin Madi.
The Sakani housing program aims to raise Saudi home ownership to 70 percent by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales

Saudi Arabia’s NADEC profit falls on lower agriculture sales
  • First quarter net profit fell by almost two-thirds to SR6.4 million ($1.7 million)
DUBAI: A slowdown in the sales of agriculture, dairy, and processed food products dragged earnings lower at Saudi Arabia’s National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC).
First quarter net profit fell by almost two-thirds to SR6.4 million ($1.7 million), it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
Cost of sales also rose mainly because of the removal of the government subsidy on animal feed, it said.
NADEC reduced its marketing spend and other financial costs to offset the impact.
The company said in January that it had launched a restructuring program to save SR120 million.
NADEC said it would work with Bain & Company consultants throughout the program, which is expected to last two years

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices

Saudi petrochemical earnings jump on higher selling prices
  • SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million)
  • Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million
DUBAI: Saudi petrochemical companies reported a jump in first-quarter earnings as prices for key products rose on recovering global demand.
SABIC Agri-Nutirents, the SABIC unit formerly known as SAFCO, said net profit surged 39 percent to SR423 million ($112.7 million) on sales that doubled to SR1.51 billion. It said both sales and prices rose over the period. The shares gained 0.7 percent in early afternoon trade in Riyadh.
Meanwhile Advanced Petrochemical Company reported a 64 percent jump in first quarter net income to SR171 million.

It attributed the improved performance to a 36 percent rise in polypropylene sales.

The stock was up by more than 2 percent.

The company earlier this month agreed a deal to build two new plastics plants in Jubail at a total cost of $485 million.
Saudi Arabia, already one of the world’s biggest suppliers of petrochemicals and fertilizers, has stepped up spending in the sector as it adds investments in higher value industries and reduces its overall reliance on crude oil sales.
Global polypropylene consumption is on the rise led by soaring demand from the packaging sector that has been supported by the increase in online shopping during the pandemic. Demand for the material is also on the rise in the auto sector as more metal parts are replaced in the quest for lighter electric vehicles.

