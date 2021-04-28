You are here

Saudi Tadawul holding company appoints financial advisors for IPO

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul holding company appoints financial advisors for IPO

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. (AP/File Photo)
  Group will expand with help from NCB Capital, JP Morgan, and Citigroup ahead of the group's initial public offering 
  Saudi Arabia's stock exchange converted into holding company with four subsidiaries in early April
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Tadawul Group, the holding company behind the Kingdom’s stock exchange, on Wednesday announced it has appointed NCB Capital, JP Morgan, and Citigroup as financial advisors and global coordinators for its initial public offering (IPO) planned for later this year.

“The IPO will provide an important strategic dimension to realize the group’s expansion plans, strengthen its position globally, and align its growth objectives with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to boost the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia,” the Saudi Tadawul Group said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, the Tadawul stock exchange announced it had become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries. The four new Saudi Tadawul Group companies are Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), Securities Clearing Center Co. (Muqassa), Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) and a new company, Wamid.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, the chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, told a press conference that the plan to launch an IPO was previously announced in 2016. 

“Tadawul was working day and night to accomplish many things that almost no other market had accomplished in such a short period,” she said. 

“Now that the situation has stabilized, and after the board obtained the owner’s approval and the authority to restructure Tadawul and make it a holding group, the time has come to launch its IPO.”

Details about the structure and size of the IPO, and whether it will be open to foreign investors, will be announced after the company appoints a financial adviser, discusses the details with the owner, and obtains approvals from the financial market, officials said in early April.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Tadawul

Saudi spending dipped as Ramadan got underway

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi spending dipped as Ramadan got underway

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Spending in Saudi Arabia edged lower as Ramadan got underway, data from the Kingdom's central bank revealed.

Spending fell by 1.8 percent for the week ending April 24, amounting to SR7.31 billion ($1.9 billion), Al Eqtisadiah reported.

It reached SR8.2 billion during the week ending April 17

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport - which all witnesse growth according to point of sale data.

The jewelry sector posted a 23.3 percent growth amounting to about SR251.4 million, followed by the hotels sector, with a 21 percent increase amounting to sales of over SR102 million.

The clothing and shoes sector posted an 18.4 percent increase and the transport sector rose by 5.1 percent to SR432 million.

However food and beverage witnessed a 34.4 percent decline.

Riyadh witnessed a 9.2 percent drop in spending according to the data.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Ramadan

Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  OQ has hired Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase to work on the seven-year dollar bonds
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market, Bloomberg reported.

OQ is looking to raise at least $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter. It has hired Citigroup, HSBC Holdings and JPMorgan Chase to work on the seven-year dollar bonds. The initial yield talk is around 5.625 percent.

The government wants to leverage some of its hydrocarbon assets to bolster its finances, the people said.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Ports is issuing 10-year bonds and has hired Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Standard Chartered Plc to work on the deal, other people familiar with the matter said.

This deal is expected to price around 145 basis points over mid-swaps, they said.

Abu Dhabi Ports secured a $1 billion loan from a group of banks, Reuters reported earlier this week. The company’s debt-raising plans follow moves by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., the emirate’s biggest utility known as Taqa, to potentially sell a stake.

Abu Dhabi Ports and Taqa are both owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

Topics: business economy Oman Abu Dhabi USE bonds

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020

Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade worth $4.4bn in 2020
  KSA second-largest receiving market for Egyptian goods
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-Egypt non-oil trade reached $4.4 billion in 2020, compared to $4.1 billion in 2019, based on Saudi General Authority for Statistics data, said Egypt’s Trade and Industry Minister Nevin Jameh.
The minister said that Egyptian exports to the Saudi market achieved significant growth in 2020, rising to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion in 2019, Al Arabiya reported.
This increase was attributed to improved performance in the agricultural commodities and food sector even as overall Saudi imports from the rest of the world fell 9 percent over the year as the pandemic suppressed consumer demand across a number of products.
Saudi Arabia was the second largest receiving market for Egyptian exports last year.

Topics: Egypt shipping trade Saudi Arabia

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million

India claims biggest Dubai Airport passenger share at 1.38 million
  New Delhi and Mumbai top destinations
  Overall Q1 passenger traffic down by two thirds
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: India retained its position as Dubai International Airport’s top destination country during the first quarter.
Traditionally a strong market for the UAE, India passenger traffic reached 1,384,448 – propelled by top city destinations New Delhi and Mumbai, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.
Pakistan was placed second with 454,294 customers, followed by Bangladesh (221,027 customers) and Russia (196,890 customers).
Overall Dubai passenger numbers fell by 67.8 percent in the first quarter to 5.75 million compared to a year earlier.
However the year-earlier period was largely unaffected by pandemic-related flight suspensions which only began to emerge toward the end of the quarter.
By the end of March 2021, the airport served 63 percent of the destinations in 89 percent of the countries on 74 percent of the airlines compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports said.
“Whilst passenger numbers for the first quarter remained significantly below the monthly volumes we handled before March 2020, in the context of the current global situation they are very encouraging and reflect the consolidation phase in our business recovery,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.
Cargo volumes remained strong with the airport handling a total of 550,811 tons of airfreight during the first three months of 2021, a year on year increase of 3.2 percent.
Total flight movements during the first quarter totaled 50,176, down 38.3 percent from last year reflecting the impact of the pandemic on airline operations.

Topics: aviation India UAE Dubai

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom

Saudi Real Estate Fund and NCB to provide financing services across the Kingdom
  It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom
Updated 28 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has struck a deal with the National Commercial Bank (NCB), to provide financing and housing services to the beneficiaries of the “Sakani” program, SPA reported.
It is the fourth such agreement signed by the fund with financing agencies as it aims to accelerate the pace of residential ownership of families across the Kingdom.
“We look forward to the presence of all our partners from financing agencies in all the fund’s branches during the coming period to provide financing and housing solutions closely to Saudi families within the subsidized loan program,” said the general supervisor of the REDF, Mansour Bin Madi.
The Sakani housing program aims to raise Saudi home ownership to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: real estate NCB Saudi Arabia

