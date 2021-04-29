King’s College to be first UK independent school to open in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The UK’s top-ranked King’s College is to open an international school in the Saudi capital this year in a deal agreed with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).
It will be the first British independent school brand to open in Saudi Arabia.
King’s College will also be the first school to open under RCRC’s flagship International Schools Attraction Program, launched with the Kingdom's Ministries of Education and Investment.
“As part of our city’s strategy in enhancing the education sector, our partnership with the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Investment reflect RCRC’s commitment to providing education and learning opportunities for Saudi and foreign students,” said RCRC President Fahd Al-Rasheed.
The new school will cater exclusively to students from KG to Grade 12 and benefit from access to the King’s College international network of teachers, RCRC said.
Among its alumni are nobel laureates, world leaders, policymakers, olympians, authors and musicians.
British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said the announcement reflected the strengthening of ties between Britain and Saudi Arabia in the education sector.
“Not only does the education sector in its current state represent a massive opportunity for international institutions to take a foothold, but the wider economic growth and momentum of Saudi Arabia in general, and Riyadh in particular, represents an addressable market that will grow exponentially for years to come,” he said.
