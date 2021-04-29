You are here

  Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program
Sipchem has signed an agreement with Germany's Linde to expand into industrial gases and blue hydrogen. (supplied/Sipchem)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program

Sipchem targets $6.6bn projects under government Shareek program
  • Sipchem profits may decline in short term as profit increases
  • Sipchem will maintain dividend
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian petrochemical and chemical manufacturing company Sipchem is studying SR25 billion ($6.6 billion) of projects with the Ministry of Energy in the next decade through the Shareek Program, CEO Abdullah Saif Al-Saadoon said.

Saudi Arabia launched the SR12 trillion Shareek Program in March to boost the role of the private sector in diversifying the economy, increasing resilience and supporting sustainable growth.

Saudi petrochemicals group said that month that Shareek would help it double capacity within the next 10 to 15 years.

Al-Saadoun said that Sipchem has signed an agreement with Germany’s Linde to expand into the industrial gases and clean energy sector through blue hydrogen, Al Arabiya reported.

Increased investment may see Sipchem profits decrease in the short term, but dividend distribution will be maintained, he said.

The company returned to profit in the first quarter with net income of SR411 million compared with a loss of SR53 million a year earlier as production of its main products increased, Al-Saadoun said.

It is also starting to reap the fruits of the merger with Sahara International Petrochemical Company more than 20 months ago, he said.

Europe constitutes 40 percent of the company’s sales and Asia 35 percent, including India, which alone accounts for 20-25 percent of sales, said Al-Saadoun. The Middle East, Turkey and Africa make up 20 percent, of which 15 percent are consumed inside the Kingdom, he said.

Sipchem has suspended production at two factories in Hail and Al Jubeir because of large losses, but no further actions are expected, he said.

Topics: #sipchem #saudi #shareek #petrochems

Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says

Red Sea Development paves the way for green finance in Saudi Arabia, CFO says
  • CFO Rosen could not say if the green loan helped lower financing costs
  • Green loan widened potential investor base
Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. is preparing the ground for green finance in Saudi Arabia, opening the door to a larger group of regional and global investors for the company, CFO Jay Rosen told Al Arabiya today.

Public Investment Fund-owned Red Sea finalized a 15-year SR14.12 billion ($3.76 billion) green loan facility with four Saudi banks on Tuesday.

“I think that this loan is important on more than one level,” Rosen said. “First, it is part of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, and we are the first mega-project of the vision projects to reach the market and enter the capital markets. The other important element that truly marks a milestone for us is that this loan is the first facility to be granted within the framework of green financing.”

Rosen attributed this to the international best practices the company follows and the framework models for financing in accordance with the principle of green bonds and the principles of green loans.

It is difficult to say whether the green rating had any impact on the cost of the loan and the company does not have any “predetermined criteria” for future financing, he said.

PIF provided the company the capital for the first phase of the project, and the rest of the financing for the first phase comes from banks, he said.

In total, 16 hotels and 3,000 hotel rooms will be built, and the first 3 hotels, which will provide 300 hotel rooms, will be opened by the end of 2022, while the remaining hotels will be opened in 2023, he said.

Topics: #greenfinance #saudi

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
Updated 29 April 2021
Shane McGinley

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year

Uber to launch new services in Saudi Arabia later this year
  • Saudi passengers will be able to book Ubers 30 days in advance
  • Uber's Hourly service is also due to launch in the Kingdom
Updated 29 April 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Uber users in Saudi Arabia will soon be able to book rides up to 30 days in advance and reserve cars for an hour or more at a time, the company announced on Wednesday.

As part of a wide range of new product launches, the Californian ride-hailing app has launched the Uber Reserve function, allowing customers to give up to 30 days’ notice of ride reservations.

This is aimed primarily at those arriving at airports, and as part of the booking users can insert their flight details so drivers know if the flight has been delayed or what time the passenger is scheduled to arrive at their destination.

While a specific timeframe for the roll out of the service was not given, Uber said in a press statement that Saudi Arabia would be among the first international markets to receive the service later this year.

“We’re making the reservations experience even more affordable by expanding Reserve to UberX in hundreds of US cities and towns, and in more places nationwide this summer.

“And as travel returns, we’re launching Reserve in cities like Paris and London, as well as 20-plus of the country’s busiest airports later this year … including Saudi Arabia,” the company said on its website.

Flights were grounded in the Kingdom in March 2020. Domestic traffic resumed at the end of May and international flights are due to restart on May 17.

Uber on Wednesday also launched its Hourly function, where users can book a car by the hour if they have multiple stops or trips throughout the day and want to keep the same car and driver on standby.

The service is currently available in the US and while it will soon be available in international markets, including Saudi Arabia, no exact timeframe was given.

“Today Hourly on Uber Black (and Premier) is available in more than 1,000 US cities and towns. And we’re bringing Hourly to UberX and to thousands of new cities across the US, Europe, Latin America, Australia, India, and Saudi Arabia late this summer,” a statement on the Uber website said.

The San Francisco-based company also announced it was adding valet delivery of rental cars to its new product range.

As part of the partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz, and other vehicle rental agencies, Uber app users will be able to book a rental car and the vehicle will delivered to them and then returned once they are finished using it.

The company is also expanding its Uber Easts food delivery service to include a wider variety of items and allowing users to order and pick up items at retail outlets during their ride.

Uber has also partnered in the US with Walgreens to allow users to book a vaccine appointment and take an Uber to the pharmacy to get their jab.

It is not clear if, or when, any of the Uber delivery or vaccine services will be launched in Saudi Arabia or the wider Middle East. An Uber spokesperson did not rule out the possibility of rolling out the list of new services through Careem, the Dubai-based app Uber bought for around $3 billion in 2019.

“Our goal is to bring as many of these products to as many people as possible globally, whether that’s through integration with Careem or we figure out another platform integration to do so more broadly,” Steve Imm, Uber’s communications spokesperson, told Arab News.

“Our goal is to do that, as far as global expansion goes ... but I think, in terms of those markets mentioned (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider Middle East), they’re absolutely something that we’re thinking about and continue to focus on for future goal expansion and will have more to share in the future,” he added.

A Careem spokesperson told Arab News: “There are no plans at this stage for Careem to introduce any of the products mentioned in Uber’s announcement. Uber and Careem will continue working closely together, sharing relevant product development plans with each other. Any future product updates will be announced by Careem in due course.”

Topics: #uber #saudi

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
Updated 29 April 2021
AFP

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India COVID surge
  • Wealthy expats stranded in India stoke demand for private jets
Updated 29 April 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Indians from the millions-strong expat community in the UAE, stranded in their homeland during a catastrophic coronavirus surge, are swamping private jet operators with requests to whisk them back to safety.
Fearing a prolonged flight ban between India and the UAE, they aim to use an exemption for private business planes that was in effect last year during the first wave of the global crisis.
An estimated 3.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE.
The latest suspension in flights that came into force Sunday has shut down some 300 commercial flights that operated weekly on one of the world’s busiest air corridors.
Apart from low-paid laborers on short-term contracts, the sudden move has stranded members of long-settled wealthy families who traveled to India for holidays, work or on medical emergencies.
Many are now in a panic as cases in India skyrocket, with 18 million infections and more than 201,000 people dead, and the daily fatality toll rising above 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday.
T. Patel, a businessman living in Dubai, is working frantically to bring back his brother’s wife and three children, currently stuck in Bangalore.
“I am exploring the private jet option. It is a lot of money but if I have no other way of bringing them back, then I will go for it,” he said.
After the UAE shut its airspace to curb the spread of coronavirus in March last year, some residents raised the funds for seats on shared chartered planes that were permitted to fly to Dubai.
Patel paid $10,500 to get his parents and niece to Dubai, nearly 20 times the cost of regular tickets.
“I waited for two months and finally hired a private jet for $42,000, the cost of which was shared by a few equally desperate residents,” he said.
Dozens of charter flights zipped passengers from India to Dubai in the days before the new ban, after all commercial seats were snapped up, and charter companies say demand has since surged.
A 13-seat jet flying from Mumbai to Dubai costs between $35,000 and $38,000, around 35 times the price of a regular ticket. Prices from other cities are even higher.
But as demand soars, operators have been scrambling to clarify rules around private planes landing in the UAE.
“Chartered flights need to get approval from the General Civil Aviation Authority and the foreign ministry to operate. But we do not know who is exempted to travel,” said Tapish Khivensra, CEO of Enthral Aviation Private Jet Charter.
Civil aviation has said UAE nationals, diplomats, official delegations and “businessmen’ planes” are excluded from the ban, provided passengers observe measures including a 10-day quarantine.
Long-term Dubai resident Purushothaman Nair said he was prepared to “spend a fortune” to return to the UAE.
“My wife and I came to India for just 10 days. We have to fly back to Dubai at any cost,” he told AFP.
“There are many people who are willing to pay up. How can people with business interests and big responsibilities in the UAE afford to stay away for a longer period?” said Nair, who works in the government sector.
“The fear of contracting the virus is a bigger worry.”
The less well-off are weighing the high cost against the risk of losing their livelihoods.
“If I cannot make it in a few weeks, my job is on the line. My employer is already putting pressure on me and asking me to travel to the UAE via other countries,” Jameel Mohammed told AFP.
Mohammed had not seen his young son for two years when he was granted leave in March.
He was thrilled at the prospect of a reunion but is now stranded in the southern state of Kerala.
“I can’t afford that kind of money. But if the choice is between losing my job and borrowing money, I will do the latter and fly back.”

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale

Amanat sees Saudi K-12 schools opportunity after $95m Taaleem stake sale
  • Amanat sells stake sold to an undisclosed investor
  • Acute care and rehabilitation also seen as opportunity
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Amanat Holdings sees “tremendous opportunies” in the Saudi K-12 education market, its CEO disclosed on Thursday.
It follows the sale of of its 21.7 percent stake in UAE schools group Taaleem to an undisclosed buyer for 350 million dirhams ($95.3 million).
The sale generated a total cash return of 225 million dirhams, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Taaleem operates some of UAE's best known schools that include Dubai British School, American Academy for Girls and Raha International School.
The education-to-health care investor had built its stake in the company after initially acquiring a 16.3 percent holding in April 2016.
“Looking ahead, in line with our strategic roadmap to establish specialized platforms in both health care and education with operational capabilities, our investment mandate will remain focused on K-12 and higher education as well as specialized health care including post-acute care,” said Amanat CEO Mohamad Hamade.
In a later interview with Bloomberg TV, Hamade said he saw a “tremendous opportunity” in the Saudi K12 education market as well as in Egypt and the UAE.
Asked if the company was also interested in purchasing the UAE assets of NMC Health, the UAE’s largest hospital operator, he said: “We are always interested in good assets that create value for our shareholders.”

Topics: Education Health UAE

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges

Saudi Arabia biggest Arab importer from Brazil as trade surges
  • Saudi imports from Brazil worth $526.16 million in Q1
  • Imports of soy and maize posted record increases
Updated 29 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Brazil’s exports to the Arab region soared 22.5 percent year over year in volume amounting to $2.91 billion during the first quarter of 2021, SPA reported, citing figures released by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC).

Saudi Arabia imported $526.16 million of good from Brazil during the period, the most among Arab countries, the data showed. Bahrain came second at $406.36 million, followed by Egypt at $379.26 million and the UAE at $352.2 million.

Iron ore and food products such as sugar, poultry, beef and cereals topped Brazilian foreign sales to the Arab world in the first quarter with imports of soy and maize posting record-high increases.

Exports from the Arab world to Brazil stood at $1.31 billion in the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 11.2 percent increase from a year ago.

Topics: #brazil #saudi #trade

