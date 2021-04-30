You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas postponed polls. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4f7n4

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
  • Abbas said the vote could not go ahead because Israel had provided no assurances regarding Jerusalem
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Friday that elections had been postponed until there was a guarantee voting can take place in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, further delaying polls in a society which last voted in 2006.
Addressing a meeting of Palestinian factions, Abbas said he had urged the international community to push Israel to allow campaigning and voting in east Jerusalem, an area annexed by the Jewish state in 1967 which Palestinians claim as their future capital.
But Abbas said the vote could not go ahead because Israel had provided no assurances regarding Jerusalem ahead of the legislative and presidential polls — called for May 22 and July 31 respectively.
“We decided to postpone the election until there is a guarantee on Jerusalem,” the 85-year-old Palestinian leader said.
Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip have voiced hope that elections after a 15-year wait could help repair their fractured political system.
The polls were called following an agreement between Abbas’s secular Fatah movement, which controls the West Bank and its long standing rival Hamas, which runs the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip.
Hamas said Wednesday that it would reject “any attempt to postpone the elections.”
A delay risks inflaming tensions in the politically fractured Palestinian society and protesters in Ramallah swiftly denounced Abbas’s move.
“We have an entire generation of young people that doesn’t know what elections mean,” protester Tariq Khudairi told AFP.
“This generation has the right to elect its leaders,” he said.
Palestinians also clashed in Jerusalem with Israeli police, who used tear gas to disperse protesters outside the walled Old City.
Abbas critics have charged that he would use the Jerusalem issue to buy time as Fatah’s prospects have been threatened by splinter factions.
Hamas, considered a terrorist group by most Western state, was seen as better organized than Fatah and well placed to gain ground the West Bank.
Abbas also has faced challenges from Fatah splinter factions, including one led by Nasser Al-Kidwa, a nephew of iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, and another by a powerful, exiled former Fatah security chief, Mohammed Dahlan.

During the last Palestinian election, east Jerusalem residents cast ballots on the outskirts of the city and thousands voted in post offices, a symbolic move agreed to by Israel.
Israel’s foreign ministry said this week that elections were “an internal Palestinian issue, and that Israel has no intention of intervening in them nor preventing them.”
But it made no comment on voting in Jerusalem, the city it describes as its “undivided capital” and where it now bans all Palestinian political activity.
Abbas told PLO leaders that he had received a message from Israel saying it could not offer guidance on the Jerusalem issue because the Jewish state currently had no government.
Israel is itself mired in its worst ever political crisis, with no government yet formed following inconclusive March 23 elections.
Abbas dismissed the Israeli message as “nonsense.”
Speaking to reporters before Friday’s announcement, Palestinian journalist and Abbas critic Nadia Harhash said using Jerusalem to justify postponement “is definitely not a smart move for the PA.”
Harhash, an election candidate in anti-Abbas faction, argued it would give Israel de facto veto power over the Palestinian right to vote.
Hamas said a delay amount to a surrender to “the (Israeli) occupation’s veto.”
Tensions in Jerusalem surged at the weekend as Palestinians clashed with Israeli police over the right to gather in an Old City plaza after evening Ramadan prayers.

Following several days of unrest that left dozens injured, Israeli police removed the barricades blocking the staired plaza at Damascus Gate, allowing Palestinians to resume their gatherings.
But heavier clashes resumed on Thursday following Abbas’s announcement, with two people were arrested, Jerusalem police said.
The elections have been seen in part as a unified effort by Hamas and Fatah to bolster international faith in Palestinian governance ahead of possible renewed US-led diplomacy under President Joe Biden, after four years of Donald Trump that saw Washington endorse key Israeli objectives.
Analysts argued that Abbas had hoped the elections would allow Fatah and Hamas to continue sharing power, but felt threatened by the emergence of strong splinter factions and the rise of new groups critical of his leadership.
The main challenges to Abbas include the “Freedom list” headed by Kidwa, which has been endorsed by Marwan Barghouti, a popular leader serving multiple life sentences in Israel prison.
Ex Fatah security chief Dahlan, who poses another threat, has been credited with bringing coronavirus vaccines into Gaza and distributing financial aid across the enclave, as well as in the West Bank.
 

Topics: Palestine Israel

US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push

US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push

US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push
  • Houthis threaten abducted model’s lawyer
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman for talks with government officials about efforts to end Yemen’s civil war, the US State Department said in a statement.
Lenderking’s “discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process,” the statement said.
Lenderking “will build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which only worsens the humanitarian crisis threatening the Yemeni people,” the State Department said.
Last week, Lenderking called the battle for the Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. He said Iran’s support for the Houthi movement was “quite significant and it’s lethal.”
Separately, a team of US envoys is traveling to the Middle East this week for talks with key allies, a senior US official said, amid simmering concerns in the region about President Joe Biden’s attempt to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal.
“A senior interagency delegation will be traveling over the coming week to discuss a number of important matters related to US national security and ongoing efforts toward a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East region,” the official said.
The delegation will be led by Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council’s Middle East policy coordinator, and State Department counselor Derek Chollett, a source familiar with the trip said.
While the final itinerary was unclear, there were tentative plans for the team to visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Jordan. Bloomberg News was first to report the news of the trip.
Meanwhile, the Houthis dismissed a prosecutor who ordered the release of the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi as they intimidated her lawyer to quit the case.
Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said the Houthi judicial authorities on Wednesday replaced Riyadh Al-Aryani, a prosecutor who questioned the model and found out she was not guilty of a crime and ordered her release, and threatened to put her on trial.
“They want to tell him that he should say she committed a crime instead of ordering her release,” Al-Kamal said, adding that an unidentified man stopped him in the street and threatened to punish him if he continued to defend the model.
“I alerted my colleagues at Yemen Lawyers Union about the death threat. My client is not a criminal and was arrested on the street,” he said.

Topics: Tim Lenderking Yemen Marib

Related

Update Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib
Middle-East
Yemen’s army foils Houthi infiltration of Marib
Marib governor rallies troops for decisive battle in north Yemen
Middle-East
Marib governor rallies troops for decisive battle in north Yemen

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis

Egypt: Ethiopia refuses mediation to solve Renaissance Dam crisis
  • Foreign Minister Shoukry briefs Senate committee amid concerns about 'water poverty'
Updated 48 min 43 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has confirmed that progress to resolve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis remained stalled after Addis Ababa rejected regional and international mediation to solve it.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the Foreign, Arab and African Affairs Committee of the Egyptian Senate.

Egypt has a clear position on not impeding development in Ethiopia, but not at the expense of other countries, especially when the situation is related to the waters of the Nile, he said.

Shoukry briefed the Senate’s deputies on the results of his recent African tour, carrying messages from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the heads of other African countries about the developments over the GERD.

The minister stressed that there was understanding from other African states towards Egypt’s position.

“The world is witnessing changes, and Egyptian policy is based on strong foreign relations with countries in addition to our pioneering role in the region,” Shukry said.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned that his country was at risk of suffering from water poverty due to increases in its population.

He added that the average Egyptian’s share of water was around 600 cubic meters per year, while the water poverty limit is 1000 cubic meters per year.

Negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the GERD have so far failed to reach a binding agreement.

Talks were held in early April in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa, with representatives from Cairo and Khartoum voicing their fears over the potential negative effects of the dam on the Nile and its dependents downstream.

Topics: Egypt Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
Middle-East
Sudan warns of legal action against Ethiopia over dam
Special Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister
Middle-East
Ethiopia rejected 15 Egyptian ideas to resolve Nile dam dispute: Water minister

Iran forces religious minority to bury dead in mass grave for political prisoners

Baha’is had been accustomed to burying their dead alongside Hindus and Armenian Christians in a cemetery southeast of Tehran, but recent orders have forced them to change this practice. (Social Media)
Baha’is had been accustomed to burying their dead alongside Hindus and Armenian Christians in a cemetery southeast of Tehran, but recent orders have forced them to change this practice. (Social Media)
Updated 29 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Iran forces religious minority to bury dead in mass grave for political prisoners

Baha’is had been accustomed to burying their dead alongside Hindus and Armenian Christians in a cemetery southeast of Tehran, but recent orders have forced them to change this practice. (Social Media)
  • Baha’is made to bury their dead above the graves of thousands of murdered political prisoners
  • Iran hosts 350,000 Baha’is; community faces regular harassment and oppression from regime
Updated 29 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Members of Iran’s minority Baha’i religious sect are being forced by Iranian authorities to bury their dead in mass graves originally used for political prisoners in 1988.

The instruction was issued last week, according to the BBC, who said they had identified at least ten new graves dug at one known site.

Iran’s Baha’i are a persecuted minority. Numbering just 350,000, they face systematic abuse and repression as the Shia state considers their religion heretical.

They are among Iran’s many religious minorities who routinely suffer harassment, prosecution and imprisonment by authorities solely for practising their faith, as well as having their places of burial regularly destroyed, according to various human rights groups.

Baha’is had been accustomed to burying their dead alongside Hindus and Armenian Christians in a cemetery southeast of Tehran, but recent orders have forced them to change this practice.

Baha’i families told the BBC that Iranian authorities ordered them to start using the nearby site of a mass grave from 1988, initially created when the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the execution of thousands of political prisoners detained by the state in the tumultuous years following the Iranian revolution.

The families and human rights activists fear that by burying people at the site, the Islamic Republic is attempting to erase evidence of the executions, which remain a sensitive issue in Iran even today. The site has been bulldozed multiple times in recent decades.

Simin Fahandej, a representative of the Baha’i International Community, told the BBC that his community did not want to use the mass grave, not only out of respect for their dead, but also for the executed prisoners.

A letter signed by 79 families of executed prisoners to the mayor of Tehran and President Hassan Rouhani said: “Do not coerce Baha’is to bury their loved ones in the mass grave. Do not rub salt into our old wound.”

Diana Eltahawy, deputy Middle East director at Amnesty International, said: “This is the latest in a series of criminal attempts over the years by Iran’s authorities to destroy mass grave sites of victims of the 1988 prison massacres in a bid to eliminate crucial evidence of crimes against humanity.

“As well as causing further pain and anguish to the already persecuted Baha’i minority by depriving them of their rights to give their loved ones a dignified burial in line with their religious beliefs, Iran’s authorities are wilfully destroying a crime scene.”

Most of those killed at the site were from Iran’s Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) — an armed group that participated in the 1979 revolution but was later banned by the Islamic Republic and violently suppressed. It is thought that at least 4,000 MEK members were executed following sham trials, though the group says the number is as high as 30,000.

In a statement issued to Arab News, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an umbrella body which includes the MEK and its remaining members, said: “Destroying the graves of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre to eliminate evidence of the crime against humanity is a well-known practice of the clerical regime.”

Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the NCRI, said she condemned Iran’s use of MEK graves as burial sites and urged the UN to investigate the attempted coverup.

Leaked recordings have since revealed that, even among Iran’s then-leadership, the execution order made by Khomeini was controversial. Deputy Supreme Leader Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri refused to support it, warning that it constituted a “a major historical crime.” He was removed from office within a year.

Others, such as Ibrahim Raisi, who is the current head of Iran’s judiciary and rumored to be a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, argued that the executions were justified.

Eltahawy said: “Those against whom there is evidence of direct involvement with these crimes continue to hold top positions of power. They include the current head of the judiciary and minister of justice, whose roles are vital for the pursuit of justice.”

Topics: Middle East Iran burial

Related

Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam
Middle-East
Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam
Special The endless trials of Yemen’s Baha’i community
Middle-East
The endless trials of Yemen’s Baha’i community

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
Updated 29 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
  • The 20-year-old model and actress and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20
Updated 29 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis dismissed a prosecutor who ordered the release of the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi as they intimidated her lawyer to quit the case.

Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said the Houthi judicial authorities on Wednesday replaced Riyadh Al-Aryani, a prosecutor who questioned the model and found out she was not guilty of a crime and ordered her release, and threatened to put her on trial.

“They want to tell him that he should say she committed a crime instead of ordering her release,” Al-Kamal said, adding that an unidentified man stopped him in the street and threatened to punish him if he continued to defend the model.

“I alerted my colleagues at Yemen Lawyers Union about the death threat. My client is not a criminal and was arrested on the street,” he said.

The 20-year-old model and actress and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20 when they were heading to a film set.

Since the Houthis refuse to give clear reasons for abducting the model, her lawyer suspects that Entesar might face charges of violating Islamic dress codes or showing her hair.

“I challenge them to give us any clear charge against my client. She was arrested on the street. She did nothing wrong.”

A breadwinner for a mother, a blind father and a handicapped brother, Entesar has long expressed her wish to become an international model and has frequently posted images of herself in traditional dress to thousands of her social media followers.

The Yemeni lawyer said extensive media coverage of the case has irritated the Houthis, prompting them to put the abducted model into solitary confinement and replacing the investigator.

The model threatened to launch a hunger strike when the Houthis refused to release her or allow local prosecutors to question her.

Yemeni right groups and government officials fear that the model and her colleagues might face the same fate as hundreds of people who have been abducted from the streets of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas and subjected to psychological and physical torture inside prisons.

“We demand that she be released, even on bail, so she can live with her family,” the lawyer said.

Topics: Entesar Al-Hammadi Houthis Yemen

Incirlik Air Base becomes focus of US-Turkey relations again

Incirlik Air Base becomes focus of US-Turkey relations again
Updated 29 April 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Incirlik Air Base becomes focus of US-Turkey relations again

Incirlik Air Base becomes focus of US-Turkey relations again
  • During times of tension between Ankara and Washington, Incirlik Air Base has always been a bargaining chip for Turkey against America
Updated 29 April 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s Incirlik Air Base is once again at the center of debates over Ankara-Washington relations, following US President Joe Biden’s recognition on Saturday of the Ottoman Empire’s mass deportations and killings of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians between 1915 and 1917 as genocide. 

Biden’s decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide has angered decision-makers in Ankara who assert that there are no historical or legal grounds to classify the mass killings in this way. 

During times of tension between Ankara and Washington, Incirlik Air Base — commonly used by the US for operations in the Middle East, particularly attacks on Daesh — has always been a bargaining chip for Turkey against America. 

The base, around 100 miles from the Syrian border, has been used under the Defense and Cooperation Agreement between Turkey and the US since March 1980. The US reportedly stores dozens of B61 nuclear weapons at the air base for delivery by Turkish or American aircraft.

If Turkey were to close the base, it would likely trigger the de facto end of the Turkish-US alliance, and lead Washington to abandon Ankara as a regional partner. 

There has, so far, only been speculation that Turkey may lower the US flag at the air base in protest at recent US decisions. 

On Monday, demonstrators gathered outside the US Consulate in Istanbul to protest Biden’s recognition of the genocide and demand an end to America’s use of Incirlik Air Base by shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!” 

“Due to its geographic location and being in a stable and secure country, Incirlik is the (cheapest) and most effective air base the US Air Force has in the region,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, told Arab News. Therefore, he continued, it has become an “important card” for Turkey in diplomatic relations with the US, but one that can only be played once.

“Once that card is used, we can safely assume that the relationship between the US and Turkey relationship is damaged. Despite all of the mutual grievances accumulated over time, I don’t think we are close to that point,” he said. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to close Incirlik Air Base in December 2019, when the US Senate adopted a resolution that recognized the Armenian Genocide. At the time of writing, there has been no similar high-level response from senior government figures linking the future of Incirlik to Biden’s recent statement.

However, Turkish Defense Ministry officials were quoted by Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on April 28 as saying: “Incirlik is one of our air force bases belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces. It is a Turkish base, and its ownership, along with all the facilities on it, belongs to the Turkish Republic.” 

The officials also said that the Turkish Republic “lets the United States government take part in joint defense measures at the Turkish Armed Forces facilities in Incirlik.”

“While the (defense ministry’s) statement may be seen as yet another signal to the US that relations with Turkey are (closely) linked to the fate of the US presence in Incirlik, it seems much more likely, under current circumstances, that it was made mainly for domestic consumption to prove to the nationalistic electorate — maybe also to some officers in the army with nationalistic or Euro-Asiatic credentials — that the government is reacting to Biden's statement,” Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News. 

According to Wasilewski, Erdogan's reaction has to be muted, as he cannot afford another fight with the US when the Turkish economy is so fragile. Wasilewski speculated that officials may have used the government’s control over the media to create an image that its response to Biden’s statement was more forceful than it actually was.

“It is also possible that the Ministry of Defense officials felt they needed to react to Dogu Perincek — believed to be influential among Euro-Asianist circles in particular — who said the Turkish Armed Forces should establish full control of Incirlik,” he added. 

Perincek is the leader of the ultra-secularist Vatan Party, and is believed to side, ideologically, with the government’s recent anti-Western discourse and policies. 

Meanwhile, at a virtual Foreign Press Center event on April 28, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Turkey not to buy further arms from Russia, saying that such a purchase could trigger more sanctions.

Blinken referred to ongoing talks between Moscow and Ankara regarding Turkey’s procurement of a second batch of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Topics: incirlik air base Turkey-US relations

Related

Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons
Middle-East
Blinken says Turkey, others, should refrain from new purchases of Russian weapons
Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 
Middle-East
Turkey-US relations in the spotlight again after Biden’s Armenia statement 

Latest updates

Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience
Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience
Saudi health expert: Vaccines are a necessity, not a luxury
Saudi health expert: Vaccines are a necessity, not a luxury
US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push
US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push
What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker
What We Are Reading Today: Mom Genes by Abigail Tucker
Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.