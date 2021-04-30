Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience

MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that it has all the technical capabilities necessary to achieve a safe Umrah season.
“The ministry is applying a strategy based on technology. It has provided several easier and more flexible technical applications to be used by pilgrims during the Hajj and Umrah journeys, with the purpose of developing, optimizing and enriching pilgrims’ experience,” Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah services, told Arab News.
He pointed out that the smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj seasons of 2020 and 2021, where one of the most important pillars of a secure pilgrimage was the use of modern technologies.
According to the minister, the use of technology in operating models provides the necessary flexibility to making changes in business models and taking corrective actions in a timely and easy manner.
“The Saudi leadership offers pilgrims, worshippers and visitors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque the highest level of care and attention,” noted Al-Maddah, adding that the ministry is continuously seeking to improve the experience for pilgrims through the use of technology.
The Kingdom is a leading model in crowd management, and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has gained experience over the past years, both in the field and through smart applications such as the Eatmarna app, which enabled the ministry to develop and review current and future plans.
“The goal of the secure Umrah model is to maintain the safety of the pilgrims and abide by health protocols and precautionary requirements, as well as ensure the health status of Umrah applicants — whether they have received two doses of the vaccine, whether 14 days have passed since their first dose, or whether they have fully recovered,” Al-Maddah said.
He concluded by emphasizing that Saudi Arabia is implementing the highest precautionary measures during the pilgrimage seasons and is keen on ensuring that visitors are able to perform their rituals comfortably and in accordance with the health procedures in place.
Saudi Hajj Ministry: Our solutions are smart and aim to enrich pilgrims’ experience
- Official: smart applications launched by the ministry contributed directly to the success of the exceptional Hajj last year
