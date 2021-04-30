You are here

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services
A general view of the US embassy building in Moscow, Russia on April 15, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services

US embassy in Moscow to reduce consular services
  • Russian President Putin last week signed a law to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies
  • He also ordered the government to draw up a list of “unfriendly” states that will be subject to the restrictions
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: The US embassy in Moscow said on Friday it would reduce the number of consular services it provides from May 12 after Russia imposed restrictions on the hiring of local staff.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week signed a law to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of “unfriendly” states that will be subject to the restrictions.
Russia-US ties are at a post-Cold War low.
“Effective May 12, US Embassy Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency US citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas,” the embassy said in a statement.
“Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease.”
The embassy said the Russian government’s actions had forced it to reduce its consular work force by 75% and that the provision of emergency services in Russia may be delayed or limited because the ability of staff to travel outside Russia had been constrained.
It also urged US citizens in Russia to heed a June 15 deadline set by the Russian government when a temporary extension to visas, residence permits and immigration documents expires.

Topics: Russia United States

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother

Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
  • The offices of Salameh's brother Raja had been sealed off, with computers and files confiscated in the course of the investigation
  • Riad Salameh denies any wrongdoing and had no comment when asked by Reuters about the investigation
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into central bank governor Riad Salameh, a judicial source said Friday.
The probe follows a Swiss legal request alleging that over $300 million had been embezzled from the bank through a company owned by Salameh’s brother.
The senior judicial source told Reuters the offices of Salameh’s younger brother Raja had been sealed off, with computers and files confiscated in the course of the investigation. The public prosecutor had no comment.
Riad Salameh, who denies any wrongdoing, had no comment when asked by Reuters about the opening of the investigation, the sealing of his brother’s office and the confiscation of the files.
The central bank also declined to comment, or to provide contact details for Raja Salameh, and Reuters was not immediately able to ask him for comment.
The Swiss attorney general’s office said in January that it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in investigating “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement relating to the Lebanese central bank, the Banque du Liban.
The Swiss request, seen by Reuters, alleges that Forry Associates, a company owned by Raja Salameh with a bank account in Switzerland that took commission on sales of Lebanese Eurobonds and Treasury bills, was paid $326 million by the central bank between 2002 and 2014 in transactions labelled as fees and commissions.
Most of the payments to Forry were then transferred to an account in Raja Salameh’s name.
More than $7 million were also transferred from Forry Associates between 2008 and 2012 to an account in Riad Salameh’s name, the document said.
Reuters was unable to find any contact details for Forry Associates.
The Swiss attorney general’s office had no comment about the content of the legal request other than repeating its statement from January. It has not said whether Riad Salameh is a suspect.
A Lebanese government official told Reuters in January that Swiss authorities were investigating money transfers by Riad Salameh and also looking into his brother and assistant. Salameh said any allegations about such transfers were “fabrications.”
Salameh said in a statement to the public prosecutor in January that he had answered questions sent on behalf of the Swiss and “asserted to him that any transfers were not made from the Lebanese central bank’s accounts.”
Lebanese prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat sent initial findings to Swiss authorities in February, state media said.
No further details about the case have been officially announced by Swiss authorities since then.
Lebanon’s crippled banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have since blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce.
The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and doomed at least half the population to poverty.
The Swiss investigation is one of several under way or being planned in Europe that target officials in Lebanon’s financial sector and its broader political class.

Topics: Riad Salameh Lebanon Central Bank

EU: Palestinian poll delay ‘deeply disappointing’

EU: Palestinian poll delay ‘deeply disappointing’
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

EU: Palestinian poll delay 'deeply disappointing'

EU: Palestinian poll delay ‘deeply disappointing’
  • EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says new date for elections should be set without delay
Updated 30 April 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the decision by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to delay long-awaited polls.
“The decision to postpone the planned Palestinian elections, including the legislative elections originally scheduled for 22 May, is deeply disappointing,” Borrell said in a statement, urging that a “new date for elections should be set without delay.”

Topics: EU Palestine

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Iran's main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders

Iran’s main envoy meets with top Kuwait leaders
  • Zarif discussed PM Al-Sabah regional and international issues and bilateral relations
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met with Kuwait’s top leaders during his visit to the Gulf state, state news agency KUNA reported.

Zarif discussed on Thursday with Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah regional and international issues and bilateral relations, the report added.

He also met his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and talked about ways to enhance bilateral relations and how to create stability and peace in the region, KUNA added.

Topics: Kuwait Javad Zarif Iran

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Dozens killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
  • The tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

MOUNT MERON, Israel: Dozens of people were killed in a stampede at a religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “heavy disaster.”
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.
The ecstatic crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings by health officials. Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.
“We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness,” a pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV.
“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world ... If he didn’t manage to cancel this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we need to do real soul-searching.”
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said 103 people had been injured, including dozens fatally. Channel 12 put the number of dead at 40. These included children, witnesses said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “heavy disaster,” adding on Twitter: “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.”
The Lag B’Omer event at Mount Meron was thought to be one of the largest gatherings of people — certainly in Israel and perhaps farther afield — since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
As rescue workers tried to extricate the casualties, police shut down the site and ordered revellers out. The Transportation Ministry halted roadworks in the area to enable ambulances and pilgrims’ buses to move unhindered. Military helicopters ferried some casualties to hospitals.
The Mount Meron tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site.
Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush. Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.
Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination program that has seen more than 50% of the population fully vaccinated.

Topics: Israel

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen model's lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss 'soft' investigator

Yemen model’s lawyer intimidated as Houthis dismiss ‘soft’ investigator
  • Entesar Al-Hammadi and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20
Updated 30 April 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis dismissed a prosecutor who ordered the release of the abducted Yemeni model Entesar Al-Hammadi as they intimidated her lawyer to quit the case.

Khaled Mohammed Al-Kamal said the Houthi judicial authorities on Wednesday replaced Riyadh Al-Aryani, a prosecutor who questioned the model and found out she was not guilty of a crime and ordered her release, and threatened to put her on trial.

“They want to tell him that he should say she committed a crime instead of ordering her release,” Al-Kamal said, adding that an unidentified man stopped him in the street and threatened to punish him if he continued to defend the model.

“I alerted my colleagues at Yemen Lawyers Union about the death threat. My client is not a criminal and was arrested on the street,” he said.

The 20-year-old model and actress and two other actresses were abducted from a Sanaa street on Feb. 20 when they were heading to a film set.

Since the Houthis refuse to give clear reasons for abducting the model, her lawyer suspects that Entesar might face charges of violating Islamic dress codes or showing her hair.

“I challenge them to give us any clear charge against my client. She was arrested on the street. She did nothing wrong.”

A breadwinner for a mother, a blind father and a handicapped brother, Entesar has long expressed her wish to become an international model and has frequently posted images of herself in traditional dress to thousands of her social media followers.

The Yemeni lawyer said extensive media coverage of the case has irritated the Houthis, prompting them to put the abducted model into solitary confinement and replacing the investigator.

The model threatened to launch a hunger strike when the Houthis refused to release her or allow local prosecutors to question her.

Yemeni right groups and government officials fear that the model and her colleagues might face the same fate as hundreds of people who have been abducted from the streets of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas and subjected to psychological and physical torture inside prisons.

“We demand that she be released, even on bail, so she can live with her family,” the lawyer said.

Topics: Entesar Al-Hammadi Houthis Yemen

