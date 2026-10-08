BERLIN: Iranian intelligence services are targeting US military installations in Germany, including Ramstein and Spangdahlem air bases, amid concerns over potential covert attacks linked to the Iran conflict, news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday.

Israel warned US and German partners three weeks ago of a potential threat, with concern focused on ⁠bases supporting American military ⁠operations and logistics linked to the conflict with Iran, the report said, citing several unnamed Western intelligence officials.

The Iranian and Israeli embassies in Berlin did not immediately respond to a ⁠request for comment.

The German defense ministry declined comment.

“It is inappropriate to discuss matters of intelligence, and we will not comment on specific threat reporting or force protection measures,” a US European Command Spokesperson said. “US European Command remains vigilant and continuously assesses the security environment across the European theater.”

A source told ⁠Reuters ⁠that Germany has been monitoring increased Iranian activity for weeks, without referencing what was mentioned in the WirtschaftsWoche article in particular.

The US said on Monday that a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from British air base RAF Fairford.