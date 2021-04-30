You are here

  • Home
  • UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos

UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos

UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos
The research agency Fitch Solutions has forecast that the economy will contract 20% in the current fiscal year, which ends in September. (File/AFP)
Updated 30 April 2021
AP

UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos

UN report says Myanmar poverty could double from coup chaos
  • The UNDP said conditions could deteriorate by early 2022 to a level of poverty last seen in 2005
  • The Feb. 1 coup wrested power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi
Updated 30 April 2021
AP

BANGKOK: Political turmoil and disruptions following the coup in Myanmar could undo years of progress and double the number of its people living in poverty to nearly half the population, a United Nations report said Friday.
The report by the UN Development Program, or UNDP, said 12 million people could fall into dire economic straits as businesses remain shuttered in a standoff between the junta and a mass civil disobedience movement.
“The hardest hit will be poor urban populations and the worst affected will be female heads of household,” Kanni Wignaraja, the UNDP’s assistant secretary-general for the region, told The Associated Press via a Zoom recording.
The Feb. 1 coup wrested power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained along with more than 3,400 other people. Since then, the military has severely restricted Internet access and gradually stepped up violent repression of protests. More than 700 have died in the violence.
Many factories, offices, banks and other facilities have closed and trade has been disrupted by work stoppages and other disruptions at ports, economists and others familiar with the situation inside Myanmar say. That has worsened already bleak conditions due to the pandemic, which have caused people affected to lose an average of about half their wages.
The UNDP said conditions could deteriorate by early 2022 to a level of poverty last seen in 2005. A more optimistic assessment would require a rapid end to the political crisis, which looks unlikely.
The economy grew rapidly after a previous military regime initiated a partial transition to a civilian government in 2011 while keeping control of key ministries and industries and seats in parliament.
Foreign investment in garment manufacturing, tourism and other industries helped create millions of jobs, providing a lifeline of support for many families living in rural areas.
But that progress has ground to a halt as the coup added to troubles from the pandemic. People displaced by ethnic conflicts and the urban poor are the most vulnerable, and many will cope by going hungry, the UNDP said. It put the poverty line at 2,385 Myanmar kyats (about $1.50 a day).
“With the effects of the political crisis, we could see these gains removed in just a few months,” Wignaraja said.
The research agency Fitch Solutions has forecast that the economy will contract 20 percent in the current fiscal year, which ends in September. In a report released last week, economist Jason Yek noted that food insecurity is rising due to hoarding and inflation, while people struggle to access cash to pay for necessities due to the closure and cash limits put on ATMs.
A weakening of the Myanmar kyat to about 1,600 kyat per dollar from about 1,350 kyat before the coup also hinders the country’s ability to import much needed medicines and other supplies.
“We really cannot rule out any worst-case scenario,” Yek said in an online briefing.
So far, foreign governments and businesses have sought to levy pressure on Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and others in the junta through targeted sanctions meant to cut off financial support to the army, or Tatmadaw.
The UNDP report’s findings suggest that ordinary people already are suffering regardless of sanctions.
The magazine Nikkei Asia Review said Thursday that the group Independent Economists for Myanmar issued a report urging the targeting of sources of foreign exchange, such as Myanmar’s exports of natural gas, its biggest revenue earner, and of gems and jade.
Sanctions could freeze deposits linked to the state-owned Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank, it said.
It said targeting the junta’s sources of hard currency with international sanctions could reduce its revenues by roughly $2 billion annually.
It said the military was prioritizing spending on weapons and security operations over providing desperately needed public services.
The US recently ordered sanctions against the company that controls most of Myanmar’s gems, pearls and jade sales, though a huge share of that trade is done illicitly.
So far, foreign energy companies involved in Myanmar’s natural gas industry have resisted calls for them to stop paying revenues to the government, saying such moves might endanger their employees and hurt access to already scarce electricity.

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
  • Stores without online presence risk bankruptcy
  • Rise of online shopping has increased price transparency
Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Consumers could see lower prices at clothing shops in Saudi Arabia this Eid as retailers try to get rid of stock that has accumulated during the pandemic amid increased online competition.

The increase in value-added tax (VAT) last year has led to higher prices in shops, but rivalry between bricks and mortar retailers and online stores may reduce them, said economist Saudi Al Mutair, according to Al Watan newspaper.

The rise of e-commerce during the pandemic has also increased price transparency and shops with no online presence risk bankruptcy, he said. Clothing retailers face the extra challenge of smaller gathering than usual this Eid, meaning the usual increased demand for clothes may not materialize, said Al Mutair.

However, due to limited opportunities to spend during the pandemic, higher levels of savings among households could lead to a consumer spending boom, according to economist Mohamed Al Omran.

Topics: #shopping #saudi #eid

Related

LuLu’s Ramadan campaign a mix of retail offers, charity activities
Corporate News
LuLu’s Ramadan campaign a mix of retail offers, charity activities
Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping
Saudi Arabia
Customers, retailers in Saudi Arabia prepare for joy of Ramadan shopping

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
  • Tunisia requested deal with IMF on Sunday
  • BofA ends long Omani bond trade
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bank of America’s favorite government bond trade in the Middle East and North Africa is to buy Tunisian external sovereign debt on the expectation that prices could rise if the nation agrees a program with the International Monetary Fund.

Should a deal with the IMF be struck, the yield spread on Tunisia’s 25-year dollar bond could tighten toward where Egypt’s equivalent-maturity debt is currently trading, Ali Dhaloomal, a credit research analyst at Bank of America, wrote in a research report.

“Even after the recent rally, we think spreads could narrow further on a successful IMF program agreement,” Dhaloomal wrote. “Authorities’ discussions with unions on reforms is positive, as well as the renewed engagement with the IMF scheduled for May.”

Tunisia officially asked the IMF for a new financing program, the lender said on Sunday. Tunisia needs to “tackle decisively” the issue of public finances and debt and a restructuring of subsidies, public firms and the public wage bill, the IMF said.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi is scheduled to travel to Washington on May 3 to hold talks with IMF officials.

Tunisia reported a fiscal deficit of 11.5 percent of GDP in 2020, the biggest gap in nearly 40 years as the coronavirus pandemic tore through the economy. In 2020, the country agreed a $750 million emergency loan with the IMF.

Bank of America has closed its position in Omani bonds after seeing spreads narrow, Dhaloomal said.

“We acknowledge positive steps taken by Omani authorities, but the next stage of reforms is likely to be more difficult, which could prevent further outperformance,” he said. “We are also somewhat concerned that positioning has become more crowded in the credit.”

Topics: #tunisia #imf #bonds

Related

Tunisian Minister of Defense receives the Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia
Saudi Arabia
Tunisian Minister of Defense receives the Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia
Special Tunisian journalists clash with police in protest over new head of state news agency
Media
Tunisian journalists clash with police in protest over new head of state news agency
Omani state energy company OQ and Abu Dhabi Ports are set to issue bonds in their first foray into the international fixed-income market. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Oman and Abu Dhabi invade the dollar bond market

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
  • India infections top 18 million
  • Brent, WTI set to rise about 8-10% in April
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and economic recovery.
Brent crude fell 70 cents, or 1 percent, to $67.86 a barrel by 10.45 a.m. in London, the last day’s trading for the front-month June contract. US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.23 a barrel, down 78 cents, or 1.2 percent.
Prices also came under pressure after China’s factory activity growth slowed and missed forecasts in April, although a private sector survey showed that Japan’s factory activity expanded in April at the fastest pace since early 2018.
“The post-COVID-19 demand recovery is still uneven and the surge in Indian cases serves as a timely reminder that any rally to $70 is too premature,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
Such a level is likely to be reached only in the third quarter this year, when demand improves materially and destocking ends, they said.
The world’s third largest oil consumer is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, as the number of COVID-19 cases topped 18 million on Thursday.
The surging infection numbers and renewed mobility-restricting measures have “forced us to revise down Indian gasoline and gasoil demand” estimates for 2021, said JBC Energy’s senior analyst Eugene Lindell.
Brent is on track to gain roughly 8 percent in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10 percent for the month.
That would be their fifth monthly gain in six months as global demand has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels on the back of fiscal stimulus and the easing of virus lockdowns in some countries, while production cuts from OPEC and their allies including Russia eased crude oil oversupply.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the lifting of lockdowns in several cities in the United States and Britain are also restoring confidence in travel, lifting fuel demand, ANZ analysts said.
The upcoming Labour Day holiday in China would also boost fuel demand at the world’s second largest oil consumer.
“This renewed optimism is overshadowing headwinds in India, where a second wave of infections of COVID-19 are resulting in new travel restrictions being put in place,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Topics: #oil #India #covid-19

Related

Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Business & Economy
Egyptian oil explorers to invest $1bn in Western Sahara
Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever
Business & Economy
Goldman sees oil at $80-a-barrel on biggest demand jump ever

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing
  • Saudi banks issued SR16.95 billion of mortgages to individuals
  • Saudi Arabia reached goal of 60 percent home ownership in 2020
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian banks issued 31,826 mortgages in March 2021 worth a record SR16.95 billion ($4.5 billion), an increase of 56 percent from the same period in 2020, according to the country’s central bank.

Lending for houses surged 57 percent year over year to SR13.68 billion, mortgages for apartments increased 23 percent to SR2.57 billion, while financing for land gained 14 percent to SR697 million, data from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) showed.

Saudi Arabia has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030. In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund launched Sakani to help facilitate that aim through a program of house building, plot allocation and financing support.

Sakani said yesterday it had reached its goal of 60 percent home ownership in 2020, SPA reported. More than 834,000 Saudi citizens have benefited from the program, and it has built 62,000 housing units directly and provided a further 141,000 through partnerships, it said.

The program aims to serve 220,000 Saudi families this year, through the creation of 50,000 housing units, facilitating the reservation of 30,000 residential land plots and arranging 140,000 real estate loans, Sakani CEO Marwan Zawawi said earlier this month.

The number of mortgages provided by Saudi banks rose 21 percent month over month in March, while the value of contracts increased 23 percent, SAMA said in its monthly bulletin.

Banks issued SR46.74 billion of mortgages in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 50 percent on the same quarter in 2020, the data show.

Topics: #saudi #mortgages #housing #realestate

Related

20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February
Saudi Arabia
20,290 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing program in February
Saudi Housing Ministry signs agreements making it easier for families to own first house
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Housing Ministry signs agreements making it easier for families to own first house

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion

Saudi foreign reserves rose 1.7% in March to $449 billion
  • Foreign reserves fell 5 percent from a year earlier
  • Foreign exchange holdings increased 5.7 percent from February
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves increased by 1.7 percent month over month in March to SR1.683 trillion ($448.9 billion), according to data from the country’s central bank, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

Reserves were 5 percent lower from a year earlier, SAMA said.

Investments in foreign securities edged up 0.2 percent month over month to SR1.124 trillion, while foreign exchange and deposits abroad rose 5.7 percent to SR513.6 billion.

The reserve position at the IMF decreased by 3.6 percent month over month to SR12.99 billion, while special drawing rights fell 2 percent to SR30.97 billion and gold was SR1.62 billion.

Topics: #foreignreserves #saudi #gold

Related

Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia supports IMF proposal to boost global reserves by $650bn

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 11 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new infections
A worshipper covered by his prayer carpet and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus has his temperature measured as he enters Al- Jaffali mosque, Jeddah. (AP)
Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
Lebanese prosecutor opens probe into central bank governor and brother
Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Briton arrested in France is aid worker, not terrorist: Advocacy group
Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.