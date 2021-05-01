You are here

Eurozone dips into second recession

Eurozone dips into second recession
Tents of homeless people are seen in Berlin’s Kreuzberg district amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Reuters

Eurozone dips into second recession

Eurozone dips into second recession
  • Monetary union is set for recovery as pandemic curbs are lifted amid accelerating vaccination campaigns
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The eurozone economy dipped into a second technical recession after a smaller than expected contraction in the first quarter, but is now firmly set for recovery as pandemic curbs are lifted amid accelerating vaccination campaigns, economists said.

The EU’s statistics office Eurostat said the gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro contracted 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter for a 1.8 percent year-on-year fall, putting the single currency area in a second technical recession in 12 months. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent quarterly and a 2 percent annual decline.
“Underlying resilience shows that the economy is set for its (somewhat late) start to the pandemic rebound, meaning that the picture of a lacklustre eurozone economy is set to change quickly,” said Bert Colijn, eurozone economist at ING Bank.
“Domestic demand is set for a strong rebound when economies reopen and the manufacturing recovery seems to only be limited by its own supply at the moment. While late out of the starting blocks, the eurozone is set for its start to the pandemic rebound,” he said.
The first quarter contraction was caused mainly by a 1.7 percent quarterly slump in the biggest economy Germany, as a pandemic lockdown since November hit private consumption.
It was mitigated by a 0.4 percent quarterly growth in second biggest France, as consumer spending and business investment held up despite coronavirus curbs. The country only entered its third national lockdown at the end of March.
“The recession is a thing of the past. With progressive vaccinations and a seasonally slower spread of the coronavirus, infection figures should continue to fall in the coming weeks,” said Christoph Weil, senior economist at Commerzbank.
“With the shops open, social life will resume and economic activity will pick up noticeably. By summer, restaurants, hotels and other contact-intensive services should also be able to resume normal operations. We expect the economy to return to its pre-crisis level by the end of this year,” Weil said.
Eurostat also said eurozone consumer prices rose 0.6 percent month-on-month in April for a 1.6 percent year-on-year gain, as expected by economists. But rather than being driven by stronger economic activity, the acceleration of price growth was driven by a 10.3 percent year-on-year surge in energy prices.
Without the volatile energy and unprocessed food components, or what the European Central Bank calls core inflation, prices rose 0.5 percent month-on-month for a 0.8 percent year-on-year rise, a deceleration from the 1 percent year-on-year rate the month before.
This core inflation drop is likely to reinforce calls by ECB doves to maintain the stimulus to the economy and hold off on tapering pandemic bond purchases until growth firmly takes hold.
“The ECB will be challenged significantly in terms of communication over the coming meetings. With inflation approaching 2 percent, once the GDP growth jumps ... it will become key for the ECB to get the message across that inflationary pressures look to be transitory for now,” ING’s Colijn said.
Eurostat also said that eurozone unemployment fell in March to 8.1 percent of the workforce, or to 13.166 million people, from a downwardly revised 8.2 percent in February or 13.375 million people, defying expectations of a rise to 8.3 percent.

Topics: eurozone

Barclays and BNP Paribas report bumper Q1 profits

Barclays and BNP Paribas report bumper Q1 profits
Barclays’ approach contrasted with bullish moves by rivals such as HSBC and Lloyds to release big chunks of provisions set aside for potential soured loans. (AFP/File)
Updated 25 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Barclays and BNP Paribas report bumper Q1 profits

Barclays and BNP Paribas report bumper Q1 profits
  • UK bank's January-March profit more than doubled to £2.4 billion from £923 million a year ago
Updated 25 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Barclays and BNP Paribas reported bumper first-quarter profits on Friday, as an equities trading boom offset a slump in demand for fixed income products.

The topsy-turvy trading results for two of Europe’s biggest remaining investment banks highlighted how volatile markets amid the global pandemic caused seesawing demand for different asset classes.
Barclays’ January-March profit more than doubled to £2.4 billion from 923 million a year ago, while its French rival said net profit rose 37.9 percent to €1.77 billion ($2.14 billion), both beating analyst forecasts.
But a relatively sluggish performance by their traditionally strong fixed income trading businesses lagged rivals, including Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
Analysts expressed concerns about rising costs at both banks, which put pressure on their shares.
BNP Paribas shares fell 1 percent, while Barclays shares fell 6 percent.
Barclays said its 2021 costs would be higher than 2020, which CEO Jes Staley told reporters was partly due to the need to boost trader pay to compete with US rivals.
Fahed Kunwar, analyst at Redburn, said: “The concern on costs is not a new phenomenon for Barclays - the question is whether management can deliver the revenues, and ultimately higher levels of profitability, to justify these increased costs.”
Both Barclays and BNP benefited from lower than expected charges for bad loans, as government support measures in their domestic economies helped to defer the economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barclays took an impairment charge of just £55 million compared with £2.1 billion in the same period a year ago, while BNP Paribas said its similar measure fell 37 percent to €896 million.
Barclays’ approach contrasted however with bullish moves by rivals such as HSBC and Lloyds to release big chunks of provisions set aside for potential soured loans.
European banks have generally been more cautious on provisioning for bad loans than US peers such as JPMorgan, which earlier this month released more than $5 billion.

FASTFACT

Barclays took an impairment charge of just £55 million compared with £2.1 billion in the same period a year ago, while BNP Paribas said its similar measure fell 37 percent to €896 million.

The bumper equities performances from the two banks partly made up for thin returns from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), where client demand slumped.
Barclays reported a 35 percent decline in FICC income, while at BNP Paribas it fell 16 percent as interest rate and foreign exchange-related products in particular fell out of favor.
“We would have liked to do better than we did on FICC, we take a prudent approach to risk,” Barclays CEO Staley told reporters.
The bank said that within FICC a strong performance in credit trading was undermined by weaker demand for macro-related products and lower overall demand compared with a year ago.
Rival banks which have already published first-quarter earnings seemed to dodge the fixed income decline, with Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income and currency sales revenue increasing 34 percent while Goldman Sachs reported a 31 percent rise in such trading.
For Barclays and BNP Paribas, the equities trading boom coincided with a flood of corporate listings in Europe. The turnaround in equities was timely for BNP Paribas in particular, after earnings in the first quarter a year ago were wiped out by losses related to dividend-linked derivatives as European companies suspended payouts.
The listing bonanza bolstered Barclays’ banking advisory business within its investment bank, as income rose 35 percent to £859 million from fees for advising on equity fundraisings.

Topics: Barclays

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid

Pandemic, online shopping may push clothing prices lower this Eid
  • Stores without online presence risk bankruptcy
  • Rise of online shopping has increased price transparency
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Consumers could see lower prices at clothing shops in Saudi Arabia this Eid as retailers try to get rid of stock that has accumulated during the pandemic amid increased online competition.

The increase in value-added tax (VAT) last year has led to higher prices in shops, but rivalry between bricks and mortar retailers and online stores may reduce them, said economist Saudi Al Mutair, according to Al Watan newspaper.

The rise of e-commerce during the pandemic has also increased price transparency and shops with no online presence risk bankruptcy, he said. Clothing retailers face the extra challenge of smaller gathering than usual this Eid, meaning the usual increased demand for clothes may not materialize, said Al Mutair.

However, due to limited opportunities to spend during the pandemic, higher levels of savings among households could lead to a consumer spending boom, according to economist Mohamed Al Omran.

Topics: #shopping #saudi #eid

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism

Bank of America stays long Tunisian government bonds on IMF optimism
  • Tunisia requested deal with IMF on Sunday
  • BofA ends long Omani bond trade
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Bank of America’s favorite government bond trade in the Middle East and North Africa is to buy Tunisian external sovereign debt on the expectation that prices could rise if the nation agrees a program with the International Monetary Fund.

Should a deal with the IMF be struck, the yield spread on Tunisia’s 25-year dollar bond could tighten toward where Egypt’s equivalent-maturity debt is currently trading, Ali Dhaloomal, a credit research analyst at Bank of America, wrote in a research report.

“Even after the recent rally, we think spreads could narrow further on a successful IMF program agreement,” Dhaloomal wrote. “Authorities’ discussions with unions on reforms is positive, as well as the renewed engagement with the IMF scheduled for May.”

Tunisia officially asked the IMF for a new financing program, the lender said on Sunday. Tunisia needs to “tackle decisively” the issue of public finances and debt and a restructuring of subsidies, public firms and the public wage bill, the IMF said.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi is scheduled to travel to Washington on May 3 to hold talks with IMF officials.

Tunisia reported a fiscal deficit of 11.5 percent of GDP in 2020, the biggest gap in nearly 40 years as the coronavirus pandemic tore through the economy. In 2020, the country agreed a $750 million emergency loan with the IMF.

Bank of America has closed its position in Omani bonds after seeing spreads narrow, Dhaloomal said.

“We acknowledge positive steps taken by Omani authorities, but the next stage of reforms is likely to be more difficult, which could prevent further outperformance,” he said. “We are also somewhat concerned that positioning has become more crowded in the credit.”

Topics: #tunisia #imf #bonds

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh

Oil prices slip from six-week high as India’s demand worries weigh
  • India infections top 18 million
  • Brent, WTI set to rise about 8-10% in April
Updated 30 April 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Friday, taking a breather after touching their highest in six weeks as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and economic recovery.
Brent crude fell 70 cents, or 1 percent, to $67.86 a barrel by 10.45 a.m. in London, the last day’s trading for the front-month June contract. US West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.23 a barrel, down 78 cents, or 1.2 percent.
Prices also came under pressure after China’s factory activity growth slowed and missed forecasts in April, although a private sector survey showed that Japan’s factory activity expanded in April at the fastest pace since early 2018.
“The post-COVID-19 demand recovery is still uneven and the surge in Indian cases serves as a timely reminder that any rally to $70 is too premature,” Energy Aspects analysts said in a note.
Such a level is likely to be reached only in the third quarter this year, when demand improves materially and destocking ends, they said.
The world’s third largest oil consumer is in deep crisis, with hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, as the number of COVID-19 cases topped 18 million on Thursday.
The surging infection numbers and renewed mobility-restricting measures have “forced us to revise down Indian gasoline and gasoil demand” estimates for 2021, said JBC Energy’s senior analyst Eugene Lindell.
Brent is on track to gain roughly 8 percent in April while WTI could see gains of nearly 10 percent for the month.
That would be their fifth monthly gain in six months as global demand has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels on the back of fiscal stimulus and the easing of virus lockdowns in some countries, while production cuts from OPEC and their allies including Russia eased crude oil oversupply.
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the lifting of lockdowns in several cities in the United States and Britain are also restoring confidence in travel, lifting fuel demand, ANZ analysts said.
The upcoming Labour Day holiday in China would also boost fuel demand at the world’s second largest oil consumer.
“This renewed optimism is overshadowing headwinds in India, where a second wave of infections of COVID-19 are resulting in new travel restrictions being put in place,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Topics: #oil #India #covid-19

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing

Saudi mortgage issuance jumps 56% YOY in March led by house financing
  • Saudi banks issued SR16.95 billion of mortgages to individuals
  • Saudi Arabia reached goal of 60 percent home ownership in 2020
Updated 30 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian banks issued 31,826 mortgages in March 2021 worth a record SR16.95 billion ($4.5 billion), an increase of 56 percent from the same period in 2020, according to the country’s central bank.

Lending for houses surged 57 percent year over year to SR13.68 billion, mortgages for apartments increased 23 percent to SR2.57 billion, while financing for land gained 14 percent to SR697 million, data from the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) showed.

Saudi Arabia has a goal of reaching 70 percent home ownership by 2030. In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund launched Sakani to help facilitate that aim through a program of house building, plot allocation and financing support.

Sakani said yesterday it had reached its goal of 60 percent home ownership in 2020, SPA reported. More than 834,000 Saudi citizens have benefited from the program, and it has built 62,000 housing units directly and provided a further 141,000 through partnerships, it said.

The program aims to serve 220,000 Saudi families this year, through the creation of 50,000 housing units, facilitating the reservation of 30,000 residential land plots and arranging 140,000 real estate loans, Sakani CEO Marwan Zawawi said earlier this month.

The number of mortgages provided by Saudi banks rose 21 percent month over month in March, while the value of contracts increased 23 percent, SAMA said in its monthly bulletin.

Banks issued SR46.74 billion of mortgages in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 50 percent on the same quarter in 2020, the data show.

Topics: #saudi #mortgages #housing #realestate

