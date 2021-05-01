Turkey ban on protest filming unlawful and dangerous, lawyers warn

You are here

Riot police officers detain demonstrators as they attempt to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day, during a nationwide "full closure”, in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2021. (Reuters)
  • This year, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday
  • More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Directorate General of Security under the interior ministry has issued a circular banning citizens from filming or recording police officers during demonstrations.
The circular, which was revealed by the Progressive Lawyers Association, came just before May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day celebrations across the country.
This year, due to the pandemic lockdown, only the leaders of some labor unions were allowed to hold memorials to mark the annual holiday, while workers were excluded.
More than 200 demonstrators were detained this year as they attempted to hold a May Day rally in defiance of the lockdown ban.
The circular was aimed at protecting security officials’ privacy.
Privacy violations sometimes led to images and voices of security personnel circulating online in such a way that their security and the safety of citizens is compromised, said the circular.
This prevents the fulfillment of their duties and leads to “popular misjudgments about the security department,” it added.
However, experts warn that the ban is unlawful and will threaten citizens’ rights by weakening police accountability and preventing evidence collection, especially in cases where police commit violence against demonstrators.
“There is no legal basis of such a circular. The constitution grants the right of privacy only to the individuals, and the public institutions and public officials are exempted from such protection,” Gokhan Ahi, a lawyer specializing in technology and IT laws, told Arab News.
“Therefore, this ban is considered baseless, because the acts of the police forces against demonstrators don’t involve their privacy. Otherwise, it would be unnecessary to put security cameras in police stations.
“The jurisprudence so far has noted that public officials cannot enjoy privacy clauses for the acts they commit in the public places. Each public officials should act legally when they are performing their duties, and anyone can register these acts,” Ahi said.
Registering such acts normally helps authorities identify unlawful behavior, and provide strong evidence and a de facto monitoring mechanism for judicial authorities, especially in cases of torture and mistreatment, Ahi added.
“The helmet numbers of the riot police were erased recently, while the authorities use an increased number of civilian police to intervene in social movements, which feeds the unaccountability for the mistreatment by police forces on duty,” he said.
Several journalists were prevented on Saturday from covering street demonstrations by recording the police crackdown on May 1 protesters, while photography equipment and smartphones were allegedly confiscated by police.
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey said on Twitter that journalists filming the May Day demonstrations were being blocked by police.
Faik Oztrak, the spokesperson of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, warned that the move “could result in increased police brutality.”
He said: “Now, they will feel free to do whatever they want and bully people as they please.”
During the 2013 anti-government Gezi Park protests, where Turkish police suppressed protesters with tear gas and water cannons, 11 people died and more than 8,000 were injured.
Separately, Turkey’s Constitutional Court decided on April 29 that there was a violation of rights when the state denied permission for a trial of police officers involved in the injury of a protester during the Gezi Park protests.
Erdal Sarikaya lost sight in one eye during the protests when a tear gas canister fired by police hit his face, but he could not sue the government for his injury. Now, the trial against the police officers involved will begin eight years after the incident.

Topics: Turkey

Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation

Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation

Egypt president endorses harsher punishment for female genital mutilation
  • A person who requests the procedure of female genital mutilation be performed will also face prison time if the request is fulfilled
Updated 26 min 3 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ratified amendments to the penal code submitted by the House of Representatives that introduce harsher penalties for the crime of female genital mutilation.

According to the new amendment, whoever performs the procedure by partially or completely removing any part of a female’s external genitalia, or inflicts injuries to those organs, shall be punished by five to seven years of imprisonment.

But the penalty will be imprisonment with hard labor for a period of no less than 10 years if the procedure results in death.

If a doctor or nurse performs the procedure and it results in a permanent disability, they will face prison time with hard labor of no less than 10 years.

They will face 15 to 20 years of prison time with hard labor if the procedure results in death.

In addition to the previous penalties, doctors and nurses will be prohibited from practicing their professions for a period of between three and five years, which begins following the punishment. 

Authorities will also close down private facilities in which procedures are performed for the duration in which the doctors or nurses will be prevented from practicing their profession.

A person who requests the procedure of female genital mutilation be performed will also face prison time if the request is fulfilled.

Anyone who promotes, encourages or advocates, in one of the methods set forth in Article 171 of this law, to commit the crime of female genital mutilation will face prison time even if their actions have no effect.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi female genital mutilation

As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon

As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
Palestinian vendor Eyad Salha makes traditional sweets qatayef during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 27, 2020 amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon

As they observe Ramadan, Gazans hope COVID-19 measures will end soon
  • Visiting relatives is considered one of the Palestinian customs associated with culture and religion, residents say
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinians have traditionally called on their relatives during Ramadan, especially brothers and fathers visiting their sisters and daughters, and married sons visiting their fathers and mothers.

In Ramadan, after iftar, Palestinian families spend their time together, eating Palestinian sweets, especially qatayef, and drinking juices such as hibiscus, carob and tamarind.

But this year’s Ramadan was different in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip to impose a curfew from sunset until dawn, which has prevented many from visiting their relatives.

Khalil Al-Asali, 67, expressed his anger at the conditions that the Gaza Strip is experiencing.

Al-Asali said that the curfew has “deprived us of visits. We spend most of the time inside the house.”

He added: “For decades, I used to visit my sisters, brothers and daughters every year after their marriage, starting on the second day of Ramadan.

“But this year I did not visit anyone, especially since they live in areas far from my place of residence, and I cannot go on foot.”

The Gaza Strip is witnessing the peak of the spread of the coronavirus during its second wave.

The Hamas-controlled authorities imposed a complete curfew on Friday and Saturday, and a curfew throughout the week from sunset until dawn.

The Gaza Strip has recorded the infection of more than 100,000 Palestinians since the outbreak of coronavirus in the enclave. The Ministry of Health has recorded the deaths of nearly 900 people.

Catching up with relatives is considered one of the customs associated with culture as well as Islam among Palestinians as visiting the so-called “Silat Alraham” is one of the positive customs encouraged by the religion.

Al-Asali said: “We visit our relatives periodically, but without specific dates. But on some occasions, such as Ramadan and Eid, we must visit women in their homes, offer them congratulations, and take gifts.”

He added: “This is part of our Islamic customs, in which women are happy to visit their father, brothers and uncles. I learned them from my father and I taught them to my sons.”

Women decorate their homes every Ramadan, whether with lights, special posters or lanterns, to celebrate the month and prepare to receive guests.

Palestinians may spend some of their time together gathering for Ramadan iftar, after which they spend their time staying up late, whether inside the house or in the open parks, especially in the spring and summer seasons.

Dareen Al-Sousi, 44, expressed her dissatisfaction with the current situation.

Al-Sousi said Ramadan this year “is not like any previous Ramadan I lived in my life.”

She added: “Every Ramadan, I prepare the house with Ramadan decorations to receive guests daily, whether from my father and mother, as well as my brothers who are married with their wives, uncles, and some of my husband’s relatives, but this year no one has come.”

She said: “My brothers came during the day to visit me for a short time, and during fasting. We could not talk for long because the family considers visiting the sisters an essential part that cannot be dispensed with even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Al-Sousi, like the rest of the Palestinians in Gaza, hopes that measures to tackle the coronavirus will be eased so that people can spend time with their relatives and make up for what they have missed since the beginning of the holy month.

 

Topics: gaza city Ramadan

Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan

Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan
Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan

Egypt amps up power link with Iraq via Jordan
  • The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is considering raising the capacity of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan during the current year, with the aim of increasing power exports
Updated 18 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is seeking to strengthen its electricity exchange with neighbors as part of plans to become a regional energy hub, a top official said.

Egyptian Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said that electricity connection projects have an important role in enhancing energy security as well as increasing the use of renewable energy in the medium and long term.

Shaker also confirmed that a study into an electrical interconnection project with Iraq was underway.

He said that Egypt has power links with Jordan in the east, Libya in the west and Sudan in the south.

Egypt plans to export electricity to Iraq as part of a strategy to transform itself into regional hub for exchanging energy via its power connection with Jordan.

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is considering raising the capacity of the electrical interconnection line with Jordan during the current year, with the aim of increasing power exports.

The two countries have been linked since 1999 through a line with a capacity of 400 MW.

In a press statement, Shaker said that electrical interconnection projects between countries offer technical, economic, environmental, social, political and legal benefits.

Work is underway to investigate raising the capacity of electrical interconnection with the countries of the Mashriq and the Arab Maghreb, he said.

A connection project with Saudi Arabia will link Egypt to the Gulf countries and Asia.

Shaker voiced hopes that power connections to Europe will absorb electricity output from renewable energy sources in Africa.

He said that Egypt is keen to support the efforts of African countries to access clean energy from renewable sources, especially since many African countries enjoy untapped renewable sources.

Egypt is expected to be one of the main hubs for the transfer of clean electrical energy to Europe.

The daily reserve in the Egyptian network reaches 15,000 MW, which allows it to expand electrical interconnection projects with all countries to take advantage of the reserve capabilities that are constantly increasing and attracting investors to Egypt.

A source at the Ministry of Electricity confirmed that all studies related to the electrical interconnection with Iraq will be completed by the end of 2021.

Egypt’s huge reserve qualifies it as a major energy hub, while there is lack of electric power in some countries amid the collapse of networks in Syria and Iraq.

 

Topics: Egypt electricity

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough 'within weeks' but success 'not guaranteed'

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough ‘within weeks’ but success ‘not guaranteed’
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough 'within weeks' but success 'not guaranteed'

Hopes for Iran nuclear breakthrough ‘within weeks’ but success ‘not guaranteed’
  • Biden wants to rejoin the deal, and a US delegation in Vienna is taking part in indirect talks with Iran
  • The Vienna talks began in early April and have included several rounds of high-level discussions
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Parties to the Iran nuclear agreement on Saturday adjourned the third round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the accord, with the Russian side expressing “cautious and growing optimism” and saying they hoped to achieve concrete results within three weeks.
A diplomatic source from the E3 powers of Britain, France and Germany said “we have yet to come to an understanding on the most critical points. Success is by no means guaranteed, but not impossible.”
Iran’s delegation head and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking to state broadcaster IRIB, said the negotiations had “reached a maturity.”
“We have started writing texts and this is where the work actually progresses rather slowly, since working on the text requires accuracy and considering that some issues are still disagreed on, the work goes on slowly.”
“Sanctions that are... sector-related ones such as sanctions on Iran’s energy sector, which includes oil and gas, or sanctions on the auto industry, banking and finance, insurance and ports; based on agreements made so far, all these sanctions must be lifted. And there is agreement on it, too,” he added.
The deal, which curbs Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief, has been on life support since then US president Donald Trump bolted in 2018.
The remaining partners to the 2015 accord have been engaged in negotiations since early April to try to revive it.
The third round of talks started on Tuesday and, after several days of technical discussions between expert groups, delegations met on Saturday.
Representatives of the parties still in the agreement (Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, the United Kingdom) who met for just over an hour noted the “indisputable progress” achieved, Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter adding that he was cautiously optimistic.
“It’s too early to be excited, but we have reasons for cautious and growing optimism. There is no deadline, but participants aim at successful completion of the talks in approximately three weeks. Is it realistic? We will see,” he wrote.
The delegations would return to their respective capitals and resume talks from next Friday, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Considering the commission’s previous decision regarding speeding up the talks process, this week’s talks continued quickly in bilateral format and the sides tried to minimize disagreements regarding the texts” it said.
“The sides agree that the work must continue with more speed and seriousness in the future round of talks.”
The E3 diplomatic source said the talks had taken place in a “serious and focused atmosphere despite outside turbulences.”
“As E3, we will redouble our efforts to make this deal possible,” the source said.
Earlier, a European diplomat said that the American, European, Russian and Chinese delegations held a joint meeting on Saturday morning, but without Iranian representation as Tehran has refused to negotiate with the US directly.
As well as bolting from the accord, Trump’s administration slapped sweeping sanctions on Iran, which in turn started ramping up its nuclear activities.
New US President Joe Biden supports the JCPOA — the acronym for the agreement with which Iran was in compliance before Trump’s sanctions — but has called on Tehran to roll back its measures before Washington ends sanctions.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids

18 Iraqis killed in multiple night-time extremist raids
  • Iraq in late 2017 declared victory over Daesh, which had overrun swathes of the country and neighboring Syria three years earlier
  • However, sleeper cells holed up in mountains and deserts continue to carry out deadly attacks across the country
Updated 01 May 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Eighteen Iraqis, the majority military personnel, were killed overnight Friday to Saturday in separate extremist attacks mainly in the greater Baghdad area, security sources told AFP.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, but they are in line with the modus operandi of Daesh, which still has sleeper cells in Iraq despite its territorial defeat in 2017.
One attack targeted troops in Tarmiya, an agricultural suburb 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Iraqi capital.
“IS fighters attacked an Iraqi army convoy at night and killed two officers and two soldiers,” a security official said, on condition of anonymity.
Reinforcements were dispatched to the area but also came under fire, with “an officer and two soldiers” killed, the source said.
A member of tribal fighters integrated into the regular forces that were then deployed to the scene was also killed, “along with a civilian caught in the crossfire,” the source added.
Further north, in the central Alton Kubre region, “six peshmerga (Kurdish fighters) were killed when Daesh group jihadists attacked their military position with light arms,” another security official told AFP.
Alton Kubre is a disputed area claimed by both the federal government in Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdistan authorities.
Another attack took place in the western desert bordering Syria, a third security source said.
“An officer and a soldier were killed in a bomb explosion while an army convoy was en route to Akashat,” he said.
A soldier was also killed in a bomb blast in Diyala province, which borders Baghdad to the east, according to another official, who added that two other fighters were also wounded in a separate attack.
Iraq in late 2017 declared victory over Daesh, which had overrun swathes of the country and neighboring Syria three years earlier.
However, sleeper cells holed up in mountains and deserts continue to carry out deadly attacks across the country, often at night in remote areas and with light weapons.
Following the latest attacks, Iraqi President Barham Saleh called in a tweet for continued “effective international support to eradicate terror across the region.”
A US-led military coalition has been in Iraq since 2014 to help fight Daesh but a vote in parliament last year called for the departure of all foreign troops from the country.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

