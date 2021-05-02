You are here

  • Home
  • UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’

UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’

UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’
In this file photo taken on August 23, 2018 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (R) embracing her daughter Gabriella in Damavand, Iran following her release from prison for three days. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85bbr

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’

UK says Iran’s treatment of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is ‘torture’
  • The British-Iranian woman has been held in Iran since 2016
  • Her husband Richard Ratcliffe argues she is being held hostage as part of a diplomatic stratagem
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Iran’s treatment of detained dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe amounts to “torture,” Britain said on Sunday, after she was convicted anew and banned from leaving the Islamic republic.
“Nazanin is held unlawfully in my view as a matter of international law, I think she’s being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC television.
“I think it amounts to torture the way she’s being treated, and there is a very clear, unequivocal obligation on the Iranians to release her,” he said.
The British-Iranian woman has been held in Iran since 2016. In late April, she was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment and banned from leaving the country for a further 12 months.
Her husband Richard Ratcliffe argues she is being held hostage as part of a diplomatic stratagem.
“I think it’s very difficult to argue against that characterization,” Raab said.
“It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try and use her for leverage on the UK.”
Richard Ratcliffe has linked his wife’s plight to a British debt dating back more than 40 years for army tanks paid for by the shah of Iran.
When the shah was ousted in the 1979 revolution, Britain refused to deliver the tanks to the new Islamic republic.

London admits it owes Iran several hundred million pounds, but is reportedly constrained by US sanctions in its ability to pay the debt back.
“That is not actually the thing that’s holding us up at the moment, it’s the wider context,” Raab said of the debt, pointing to nuclear talks currently ongoing with Iran and its upcoming presidential elections.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, had appeared in court last month to face new charges of “propaganda against the system,” a week after she finished a five-year sentence for plotting to overthrow the regime, accusations she strenuously denies.
Richard Ratcliffe said the family hoped she could at least serve any new sentence under house arrest, with her parents in Tehran. But the situation was “bleak,” he told AFP at the time.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was initially detained while on holiday in Iran in 2016, when she was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency and data firm’s philanthropic wing.
She has been under house arrest in recent months and had her ankle tag removed, giving her more freedom of movement and allowing her to visit other relatives in Tehran.
In March, legal campaign group Redress handed a report to the UK government which it said “confirms the severity of the ill-treatment that Nazanin has suffered.”
The organization said it “considers that Iran’s treatment of Nazanin constitutes torture.”
Iranian authorities have denied that Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been mistreated.

Topics: Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Related

Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments
Middle-East
Iranian foreign minister apologizes for leaked comments
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists
World
UK treason law to be changed to help prosecute terrorists

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
  • Once ready, it can accommodate 12,000 worshipers and will include a research and cultural center
  • Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia will start constructing a mosque named after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the new campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, “very soon,” the institute’s rector told Arab News on Saturday.
“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to lay the foundation of the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque within this year, with a capacity of 12,000 worshippers at the new campus of the International Islamic University,” Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said.
“This is not just going to be a mosque but will have a huge complex with a research and cultural center for scholars and students,” he continued, adding that it will also house a library, a museum, and an auditorium named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Yasinzai said that the project was “another evidence” of solid ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
“The research center will focus on the Arabic language, Islamic culture and heritage. The center will be equipped with digital technology to provide online Arabic courses from Islamabad to the whole world,” the IIU rector said.
He said that researchers from other Muslim countries would also be making intellectual contributions to the center.
“Initially, the construction of the mosque was going to cost Rs. 500 million ($3.3 million),” Yasinzai said. “But now the research and cultural center has also been included in the project, which will raise its cost.”
He added that the proposed model of the mosque was an exceptional representation of Islamic art and architecture.
In addition to that, the IIU official said Saudi Arabia would be sending 15 professors from some of the top universities in the Kingdom to teach Arabic, Shariah law and other Islamic subjects.
“They will come to Islamabad on deputation and will be financed by the Saudi government,” he said. “The Saudi authorities have also announced 250 fully funded scholarships for needy students in Pakistan.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on religious harmony, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, said that the people of Pakistan were thankful to the Saudi government for building the mosque.
“This grand mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 men and 2,000 women,” he told Arab News.
“It will be yet another monument of the Saudi-Pak friendship and lead to better progress in the bilateral relations of the two countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Islamabad

Related

Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry continues distributing Ramadan food

Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran

Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago

Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran

Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran
Updated 28 min 36 sec ago

Iran state TV, quoting anonymous official, says a deal made between US and Tehran for prisoner swap, release of $7 billion.

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 39 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 402,664
  • A total of 6,979 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 39 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 11 deaths from COVID-19 and 937 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 381 were recorded in Riyadh, 225 in Makkah, 110 in the the Eastern Province, 47 in Asir, 36 in Madinah, 27 in Jazan, 25 in Hail, 20 in Tabuk, 16 in Najran, 10 in the Northern Borders region and two in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 402,664 after 1,120 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,979 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia on course to achieve aims of Vision 2030

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
AP

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
  • Vehicles had to repeatdely stop as tourists took photos
  • Passengers can hail taxis on dedicated app
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company to commercialize autonomous driving operations in China.
Unlike previous Baidu autonomous driving demonstrations in Beijing, this was the first time there was no safety driver sitting behind the wheel. Instead, a safety member was seated in the front passenger seat to deal with any emergencies.
Up to 10 Apollo “robotaxis” are now operating simultaneously in an area of about 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles), picking up and dropping off passengers at eight stops in Shougang Park in western Beijing. Each ride costs 30 yuan ($4.60), and is open to passengers ages 18 to 60.
The park is a former site of iron and steel plants that’s been redeveloped into a sightseeing destination and a future venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Although traffic flows aren’t heavy, an influx of tourists was seen in the park on the second day of China’s international labor day holiday.
The robotaxis were repeatedly forced to brake when encountering jaywalkers or curious tourists who came close to the vehicles for photos.
Kelly Wang and her husband, who both work in the artificial intelligence industry, said they had a smooth riding experience.
“I would recommend people experience this. There is a strong sense of technology, because nobody is in the driver’s seat,” Wang said. Her husband was even considering buying such a car for their household.
Passengers can order a robotaxi on an app called Apollo Go. When the taxi arrives, passengers must have their identities verified before getting in. The taxi will start to move after it detects the passengers have fastened their seat belts.
One visitor, Amy Li, still had concerns about autonomous driving, because driving behavior on the road can be complex.
“We’ve all had experiences such as other cars jumping the queue or making a sudden lane change. People have emotions while robots don’t, at least at present,” she said “The robots may not be able to deal with such changes.”
Baidu, known for its search engines, has been testing autonomous driving on the open road since last year. Its Apollo Go robotaxi service has carried more than 210,000 passengers in three cities across China and aims to expand to 30 cities in the next three years, the company said in a press release.
“In the future, Baidu Apollo will launch driverless robotaxis in more cities, enabling the public to access greener, low-carbon and convenient travel services, while continuing to improve the unmanned service process and user experience,” said Wang, vice president and general manager of autonomous driving technology at Baidu in a statement.

Topics: AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES technology China

Related

Hyundai eyes autonomous vehicles for the masses
Business & Economy
Hyundai eyes autonomous vehicles for the masses

Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede

Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago

Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede

Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede
Updated 52 min 52 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Thirteen-year-old “Azi,” a “sweet” boy who loved learning, was one of at least 16 children and teens among the 45 killed in a stampede at a Jewish pilgrimage in Israel.
The tragedy on Friday on Mount Meron in northern Israel has been called one of the worst peacetime disasters since the Jewish state was founded in 1948.
It impacted scores of young people drawn to what has been described as a spiritual festival for mainly observant Jews.
Azi, whose full name was Elazar Yitzchak Koltai, was buried Saturday night in Jerusalem, according to the mother of a boy in his eighth grade class who requested anonymity while discussing the death.
“It was very sad... There was a lot of crying,” she said of the funeral in Jerusalem’s Har Hof neighborhood, where Azi’s small body was wrapped in a prayer shawl in the school’s lobby.
Azi “was a sweet, happy kind of kid,” she said. “He loved to learn Torah,” Judaism’s holy book.
The disaster was set in motion Thursday when tens of thousands of pilgrims thronged the site where the Jewish mystic Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai is believed to be buried.
The event is held annually on Lag BaOmer, a holiday commemorating the day he is said to have died.
It was the largest gathering in Israel since the coronavirus pandemic began, and attendance far exceeded the recommended health ministry guidelines of 10,000 people for outdoor gatherings.
Witnesses said just after midnight Friday pilgrims were crowding into a narrow passageway leading away from the site when people slipped, causing a fatal stampede.
Israel’s Abu Kabir National Center of Forensic Medicine said Sunday it had identified all 45 people killed in the crush.
The youngest victim was 9 years old. At least 16 of the 45 killed were 19 or younger.
Rabbi Tuvia Rosen of the Nachlei Daas school outside Jerusalem told AFP that at the event called “Hilula” — from the Hebrew word for “to praise” — pilgrims celebrate with song and dance, and donors often provide free food for hundreds of thousands of travelers.
Although the pilgrimage goes back hundreds of years, Rosen said it has grown dramatically as Israel’s population of religious Jews has expanded, leading to rising number of young people attending.
A visibly exhausted Avigdor Hayut, 36, who brought two sons to Meron, recounted to Israeli media the death of his 13-year-old son, Yedidya.
The resident of the mainly ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak described “a river” of people who piled up behind his family as they exited an area where a ceremonial bonfire was lit.
The father and his sons fell. Hayut’s 10-year-old son lay beside him and said during the stampede, “Dad, I’m dying,” Hayut recalled but in “a visible miracle,” recovered.
Hayut suffered broken ribs and a broken ankle.
“Yedidya, to my great sorrow, didn’t survive,” Hayut said.
“He was a saint, a holy boy. And if he would have wanted me to say anything, it’s one thing: We all have common ground. We are Jews.”
Yedidya was buried Saturday, according to Israel’s Kan television.
The fatalities included two sets of young brothers.
All the victims at the gender-separated site were male, although women who attended the festival said they also fought through jammed crowds and some lost contact with their children among the masses.

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia to build King Salman mosque at Islamic varsity campus in Islamabad
Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran
Iran state TV: Prisoner swap deal made between US and Tehran
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 11 more COVID-19 deaths
Driverless taxis start operating in China
Driverless taxis start operating in China
Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede
Children, teens account for a third of dead in Israel stampede

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.