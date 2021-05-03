You are here

  • Home
  • Global prices of raw materials soar high

Global prices of raw materials soar high

Global prices of raw materials soar high
‘Dr. Copper’ — so called because its widespread use means it often offers an accurate diagnosis of the global economy — has grabbed headlines this week when it topped $10,000 a ton. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55m77

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Global prices of raw materials soar high

Global prices of raw materials soar high
  • Copper has hit a 10-year high, while tin has seen prices double in the last year
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Global prices for raw materials are soaring thanks to a boom in demand due to the recovery from the COVID-19 downturn, coupled with logistical bottlenecks.

Copper in the past week hit a 10-year high. Bloomberg’s agriculture Commodity Price Index has climbed 22 percent so far this year to its highest level since 2016, while crude oil has risen 30 percent in the past year.

Lumber has tripled over the past 12 months, and the National Association of Homebuilders said that has added $36,000 to the cost of a new house.

Tin, used in electronic circuits, automotive components and batteries, also hit its highest level since 2011, as the price doubled in the past year. The reasons for these increases are varied.

For sugar, a shortage of shipping containers and bottlenecks at ports are pushing prices up, while corn, soybeans and wheat are also experiencing delivery problems.

For oil, global demand is accelerating with the reopening of economies following the pandemic shutdowns. The price of gasoline at the pump in the US has risen to $2.89 a gallon from $1.77 a year ago, according to the AAA, an automobile association. Bart Melek of TD Securities said the price of Brent crude “appears unstoppable” as the market is expecting demand to increase massively and stocks to be further reduced in the second half of the year. “US consumers are a major reason markets remain bullish,” Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy said in an analysis.

The Chinese and US “locomotives” far outweigh the impact of the slowdown in India, which has been overwhelmed by a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, he said. “Dr. Copper” — so called because its widespread use means it often offers an accurate diagnosis of the global economy — has grabbed headlines this week when it topped $10,000 a ton.

The gains have been driven by strong Chinese demand as well as labor protests in Chile, impacting mines and ports. The weak US dollar also means it takes more American greenbacks to buy the same amount of metal.

The price of the red metal also benefits from a transition to clean energy technologies that use more copper, said Elijah Oliveros-Rosen of S&P Global Ratings.

“When you see strong expectations for growth, and that is driven by infrastructure and decarbonization, that is great for copper,” he told AFP.

Another factor is that investors see commodities futures contracts as an attractive alternative given the very low interest rates and modest profitability of Treasury bills, analysts say.

“There is a lot of extra money floating around in the market place,” said Michael Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting.

The vagaries of the climate with drought in Latin America and the late frosts in Europe also have played a role in increasing agriculture.

Among the most spectacular, pork surged 51 percent in one year, the US Department of Agriculture said in its April report.

Risings prices already have started to reach consumers: The Fed’s preferred PCE inflation index rose 2.3 percent year-over-year in March, according to government data Friday.

And big consumer product manufacturers like Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola have all announced plans to raise prices.

Topics: copper Raw materials

Related

Copper drifts toward 9-year high on demand outlook, defies firm dollar
Business & Economy
Copper drifts toward 9-year high on demand outlook, defies firm dollar
Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand
Business & Economy
Copper hits 9-1/2-yr high on tight supply, solid demand

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years

Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
  • Saudi finance minister says private sector’s contribution to the initiative has risen from 45 percent to 51 percent in 2020
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has saved SR400 billion ($106 billion) over the last four years as a result of a spending efficiency program implemented as part of the Vision 2030 reform plans, according to Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at a dialogue session in Riyadh titled “Vision 2030 Creates Future Opportunities,” a meeting of the chairs of the Vision 2030 Realization Program Committees, Al-Jadaan said the savings came from a careful review of all projects to see where unnecessary spending could be cut.

A number of experts and academics told Arab News the key to the success of the savings initiative was the enhanced relationship between the public and private sectors and the drive for increased privatization of state assets.

In January, the CEO of the National Center for Privatization said in a TV interview that the center had raised SR3 billion in revenue from the sale of state assets in 2020 and was aiming to raise at least SR15 billion in 2021.

Abdullah Alyousef, CEO of ALIA ICT, one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing information and communications technology firms, said the savings the minister outlined will increase investors’ confidence in the private sector and make them eye long-term investment opportunities in a more favorable way. “The private sector works with the government sector in different scopes and fields in a way that complements one another in order to achieve sustainable development, especially in terms of megaprojects,” Alyousef said.

The private sector works with the government sector in different scopes and fields in a way that complements one another in order to achieve sustainable development.

Abdullah Alyousef, CEO of ALIA ICT

In his dialogue session, Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s private sector participation program will enable the private sector to undertake many public sector projects offered by the government. He added that this was already taking place, as the private sector contribution to the program had risen from 45 percent to 51 percent in 2020.

Alyousef pointed out that this success would go some way to achieving the Vision 2030 goal for the private sector to account for 65 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. The government is working hard to increase this by boosting the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 22 percent to 35 percent by 2030. SMEs are regarded as economic growth drivers that can generate jobs for Saudi locals.

Dr. Mohammed Makni, the dean of the faculty of economics and management science at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, said good governance and transparency were key to encouraging more public-private partnerships.

In the past, the public sector used to bear the expenses of everything but today it has engaged the private sector in this process.

Dr. Mohammed Makni, Academic

Makni, who focused on the performance of listed companies and corporate governance, noted that many of the reports issued by the Ministry of Finance, including quarterly reports on the budget, outlined economic activity and performance in the Kingdom and whether Vision 2030 goals were being made and on target.

“We have seen an excellent performance by government agencies in terms of investment over the past five years. In the past, the public sector used to bear the expenses of everything but today it has engaged the private sector in this process, thanks to the Saudi leadership, who encouraged such a decision,” he said. Makni said it was important for the success of the national economy to reduce the pressure on government spending. The private sector will ease some of the burdens on the public sector and utilize its expertise to develop and manage projects that are being targeted for privatization.

At the dialogue session, the chairman of the National Transformation Program Committee, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri, said 10 government ministries harmonize on a daily basis around specific goals related to Vision 2030. He added that empowering the private sector is one of the top priorities.

Topics: Vision 2030 Spending efficiency program Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

Sales declined in most sectors, except in jewelry, hotels, clothing and shoes and transport. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi spending dipped as Ramadan got underway
Saudi Shoura Council calls to ensure efficient government spending on all projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Shoura Council calls to ensure efficient government spending on all projects

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
  • There has been a 61 percent increase in the take-up of business management courses in public universities
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: During his televised interview last week to mark the 5th anniversary of the Vision 2030 program, one of the many subjects addressed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was the Kingdom’s education system.

“With regard to higher education, currently we have five universities ranked among the 500 best universities worldwide according to various indicators. Our objective is to have three universities ranked among the best 200,” the crown prince said.

He said that his ambitions ran even higher. “We might be working toward a very ambitious objective… having one university ranked among the best 10 universities worldwide, which is King Saud University. But even if it ranked 20 or 30 that would be extremely good.”

A report released on Sunday by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank said the Kingdom’s education sector is undergoing rapid transformation across all levels and “it creates a compelling case to invest in the education space of the Kingdom.”

In the five years to 2018, the total number of students in higher education in Saudi Arabia grew by 8.3 percent to 1.62 million. The Kingdom has 60 universities, 70 percent of which are public institutions. In terms of subject matter, there has been a 61 percent increase in the take-up of business management courses in public universities, while the natural sciences, mathematics and statistics sector recorded a 55.9 percent increase in the number of students enrolling.

FASTFACT

• In the five years to 2018, the total number of students in higher education in Saudi Arabia grew by 8.3 percent to 1.62 million.

One of the key goals of Vision 2030 is to increase the number of Saudi nationals in the labor force and to facilitate this there has been a surge in the number of technical and vocational training (TVT) facilities in the Kingdom. The Knight Frank report found that in the five years leading up to 2017 the number of TVT public sector facilities in the Kingdom rose by 60.4 percent to reach 223.

The biggest growth in the education sector has been in the primary and secondary levels. Between 2015 and 2019 the number of schools in the Kingdom grew 16.5 percent to a total of 38,150. Eighty percent of these are public facilities, but in the fee-paying private sector, the number of schools over the same time period has increased by 42.1 percent.

“As we continue to see an increase in female labor force participation rates, demand for affordable and quality pre-primary institutions is only likely to increase.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, estimates that 1,500 kindergartens are required across Saudi Arabia over the next decade alone,” the report said.

Shehzad Jamal, Head of Healthcare & Education at Knight Frank Middle East, said in a statement: “The Saudi Arabia government has recognized that improvements need to be made in the quality of its education system, which are to be addressed through its Human Capital Development Vision Realization Program of the Vision 2030. Significant reforms are under implementation to address challenges faced by the sector.”

Topics: Saudi education

Related

Saudi education minister inaugurates Madinah schools project
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister inaugurates Madinah schools project
Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs

Spaniard first ‘but not last’ woman to join German blue-chip CEOs
  • Germany’s gender pay gap is also one of the largest in Europe, with women earning about 21 percent less than men on average
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: Belen Garijo will take over as CEO at German pharmaceuticals giant Merck from May — the first woman to single-handedly run a DAX 30-listed company — as Europe’s top economy debates quotas for greater boardroom equality.

Spanish-born Garijo, 60, currently serves as the group’s deputy chief executive officer and head of its healthcare unit and says she is not content to be a one-off.

“It’s more important to me not to be the last woman at the top of a company than to be the only one,” the trained doctor recently told the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

She is replacing Stefan Oschmann, 63, whose term ended after five years at the helm of the Darmstadt-based, family-owned group, which had never had a female chief executive in its 350-year history. Garijo, a mother of two and a passionate Real Madrid supporter, is making history as the first solo female leader of a firm listed on Frankfurt’s blue-chip DAX 30 index.

German software group SAP made the first cracks in the glass ceiling in 2019 when it appointed Jennifer Morgan as co-CEO alongside a male executive.

However she bowed out last year after just six months, as SAP decided to switch back to a sole chief executive — Christian Klein — to steer it through the pandemic upheaval.

Although Germany has been run by a woman chancellor for nearly 16 years and Christine Lagarde heads the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank, female top executives remain a rare sight in Europe’s leading economy.

Germany’s gender pay gap is also one of the largest in Europe, with women earning about 21 percent less than men on average. But things are changing.

The German government introduced legislation in 2015 requiring women to make up 30 percent of supervisory board seats in large companies, and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet approved plans in January to introduce similar rules for executive boards.

Garijo, who previously ran Sanofi’s European operations, joined Merck’s healthcare unit in 2011. She has been credited with overhauling the department’s research and development and refocusing attention on fewer drugs with better prospects, boosting sales and profits, according to the Handelsblatt financial daily.

The group has been among those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 by delivering lipids used in the production of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Garijo for her part puts her success down to “hard work” and to having seized her chances “when they arose.”

She is not, however, a fan of legal quotas to promote women, even in the face of middling results from voluntary measures by industry.

“I am against all forms of discrimination, including positive discrimination,” she said.

Topics: Belen Garijo German pharmaceuticals

Related

Juncker: European economy would suffer if free-travel zone collapses
Business & Economy
Juncker: European economy would suffer if free-travel zone collapses
Update European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move
Middle-East
European powers warn Iran over ‘dangerous’ uranium enrichment move

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth
Updated 02 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth

Ferry impressive: Saudi ports, warehouse operator enjoys strong Q1 growth
  • The logistics, ports and services division of the business also saw strong growth
Updated 02 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO), a strategic investor in the Kingdom’s ports and terminals, on Sunday reported that revenue in Q1 2021 rose 51.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) to SR253.6 million ($67.63 million), while net income grew 21.4 percent to SR32.3 million over the same period.
Revenue from the ports and terminals segment increased by 70.8 percent YoY in the first three months of 2021 to reach SR211.5 million, while the logistics division saw revenue rise 24.4 percent to SR24 million.
The surge in revenue for the ports and terminals business was due to increased efficiencies, but also as a result of the 65.7 percent rise in container volumes compared with Q1 2020.
The logistics, ports and services division of the business also saw strong growth, with warehousing occupancy rates averaging at around 99 percent for the quarter, with plans to develop further facilities to cater to demand, especially for new contracts signed in 2020, including those with energy giant Aramco.
“SISCO continues to achieve very strong results despite operating in a challenging macro-economic environment,” SISCO CEO Mohammed Al-Mudarres said in a statement.
He added: “In the first quarter, the Group achieved significant top-line growth in the ports and logistics business, driven by improved gateway and transshipment volumes and growth in our warehouse and logistics services offer. With new customers for the logistics business now onboarded we are seeing strong growth in demand for services.”
The company also said it is looking at potential investment opportunities in order to maintain its healthy revenue growth.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO) Aramco Saudi ports

Related

Saudi ports cargo volumes surge in March
Business & Economy
Saudi ports cargo volumes surge in March
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches initiative to boost transport sector

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

Driverless taxis start operating in China

Driverless taxis start operating in China
  • Vehicles had to repeatdely stop as tourists took photos
  • Passengers can hail taxis on dedicated app
Updated 02 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Baidu rolled out its paid driverless taxi service on Sunday, making it the first company to commercialize autonomous driving operations in China.
Unlike previous Baidu autonomous driving demonstrations in Beijing, this was the first time there was no safety driver sitting behind the wheel. Instead, a safety member was seated in the front passenger seat to deal with any emergencies.
Up to 10 Apollo “robotaxis” are now operating simultaneously in an area of about 3 square kilometers (1.2 square miles), picking up and dropping off passengers at eight stops in Shougang Park in western Beijing. Each ride costs 30 yuan ($4.60), and is open to passengers ages 18 to 60.
The park is a former site of iron and steel plants that’s been redeveloped into a sightseeing destination and a future venue for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Although traffic flows aren’t heavy, an influx of tourists was seen in the park on the second day of China’s international labor day holiday.
The robotaxis were repeatedly forced to brake when encountering jaywalkers or curious tourists who came close to the vehicles for photos.
Kelly Wang and her husband, who both work in the artificial intelligence industry, said they had a smooth riding experience.
“I would recommend people experience this. There is a strong sense of technology, because nobody is in the driver’s seat,” Wang said. Her husband was even considering buying such a car for their household.
Passengers can order a robotaxi on an app called Apollo Go. When the taxi arrives, passengers must have their identities verified before getting in. The taxi will start to move after it detects the passengers have fastened their seat belts.
One visitor, Amy Li, still had concerns about autonomous driving, because driving behavior on the road can be complex.
“We’ve all had experiences such as other cars jumping the queue or making a sudden lane change. People have emotions while robots don’t, at least at present,” she said “The robots may not be able to deal with such changes.”
Baidu, known for its search engines, has been testing autonomous driving on the open road since last year. Its Apollo Go robotaxi service has carried more than 210,000 passengers in three cities across China and aims to expand to 30 cities in the next three years, the company said in a press release.
“In the future, Baidu Apollo will launch driverless robotaxis in more cities, enabling the public to access greener, low-carbon and convenient travel services, while continuing to improve the unmanned service process and user experience,” said Wang, vice president and general manager of autonomous driving technology at Baidu in a statement.

Topics: AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES technology China

Related

Hyundai eyes autonomous vehicles for the masses
Business & Economy
Hyundai eyes autonomous vehicles for the masses

Latest updates

Global prices of raw materials soar high
Global prices of raw materials soar high
Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
Spending efficiency program saves $106bn in four years
Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 
Egypt applies stricter COVID-19 precautionary measures 
Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%
Turkey facing ‘exodus’ after asylum requests surge 506%

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.