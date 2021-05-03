DUBAI: Saudi snack company Fesh Fash has become the latest addition to the Kingdom’s parallel equity market.
Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company will list its shares on the Nomu market on Tuesday, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Originally established in 1981, Fesh Fash is one of the Kingdom’s long established food companies producing corn puffs, potato chips and mini sticks.
The Saudi food industry is attracting increased investment as part of a broader push to boost food security and reduce its reliance on imports.
Nomu is the Kingdom’s parallel equity market with lighter listing requirements and which is restricted to qualified investors. It provides additional sources of funding for companies and aims to increase the diversification and deepening the Saudi capital market.
Saudi snack maker Fesh Fash lists on parallel market
https://arab.news/cmh32
Saudi snack maker Fesh Fash lists on parallel market
- Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company will list its shares on the Nomu market on Tuesday
DUBAI: Saudi snack company Fesh Fash has become the latest addition to the Kingdom’s parallel equity market.