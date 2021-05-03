You are here

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
SAGO has been a key part of the Kingdom’s privatization plans. (Shutterstock)
State-owned Saudi Grains Organization aims to start selling silo sites as soon as this year

After the flour mills, Saudi Arabia said to mull grain silo privatizations
  • State-owned Saudi Grains Organization aims to start selling silo sites as soon as this year
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest buyers of wheat and barley, is preparing to sell some of its grain silos, Bloomberg reported.
State-owned Saudi Grains Organization aims to start selling silo sites as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. SAGO will seek bids from foreign and local firms, said the people. No decisions have been made and SAGO may retain the assets, they said.
Saudi Arabia has increased asset sales as it looks to open up and diversify the economy from oil.
SAGO has been a key part of the Kingdom’s privatization plans. In the past year, it sold all its flour mills to groups of local and international investors for about $1.5 billion. HSBC Holdings Plc advised it on all those transactions.
SAGO has 3.3 million tons of grain-storage space, according to its website. Saudi Arabia vies with China as the biggest importer of barley, buying about 6.9 million tons annually. It uses the grain mostly to feed sheep, camels and goats. It also ships in around 3 million tons a year of wheat, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Agriculture

Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers

EU executive recommends opening Europe to foreign travelers
  • The 27-nation bloc currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays or for other non-essential reasons
Updated 26 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Union’s executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrictions.
The 27-nation bloc currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays or for other non-essential reasons and the European Commission’s proposal would expand that list.
“The (European) Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine,” the executive arm said in a statement.
“This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process. In addition, the Commission proposes to raise... the threshold related to the number of new COVID-19 cases used to determine a list of countries from which all travel should be permitted,” it also said, adding that should lead to the expansion of the list.
To limit the risk of importing new variants of the coronavirus, the Commission also offered a new “emergency break” that would allow introducing swift travel restrictions for countries where the health situation deteriorates sharply.
EU member states are due to start discussing the proposal on Tuesday. Their agreement is needed to put it into effect.

Topics: Europe EU tourism

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor

Lebanon central bank chief says French properties bought prior to becoming governor
  • A non-profit organization Sherpa and a group of lawyers had filed a legal complaint to France’s financial prosecutor against him over alleged corruption and money laundering
Updated 45 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank chief said on Monday his properties in France were all acquired prior to him being appointed governor.
Riad Salameh made his comments to Reuters in response to news that a non-profit organization Sherpa and a group of lawyers had filed a legal complaint to France’s financial prosecutor against him over alleged corruption and money laundering.
Salameh said he had declared his source of wealth and shown documents “on many occasions” before that prove he was worth $23 million in 1993, prior to his appointment.

Topics: Lebanon

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P

Saudi Islamic finance growth strong as social issuance set to rise: S&P
  • Financing growth in Saudi Arabia will remain strong fueled by mortgages and corporate lending
  • The report noted a potential rise in the issuance of social Islamic finance instruments and green sukuk
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Global Islamic finance is expected to grow by 10 to 12 percent over the next year on the back of stronger sukuk issuances and continued industry standardization, S&P Global said in a report.
Financing growth in Saudi Arabia will remain strong, S&P said, fueled by mortgages and corporate lending. It also expects some growth in Qatar supported by investments related to the upcoming World Cup, “and to a lesser extent the UAE where the Dubai Expo is likely to help boost economic activity,” it added.
The report also noted a potential rise in the issuance of social Islamic finance instruments and green sukuk, as companies become more conscious of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.
The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank issued a $1.5 billion sustainable sukuk in 2020 and another $2.5 billion instrument in 2021.
“They (social issuances) show that the pandemic has presented an opportunity to put the social element back into Islamic finance and demonstrate the social aspect of the Sharia goals, Maqasid,” according to S&P.
The report added these types of sales  could even appeal to foreign investors with ESG objectives.
A growth in Islamic banking assets in the Gulf, Malaysia, and Turkey – core Islamic finance economies – as well as issuances exceeding maturities are charting a recovery path for the industry, which suffered a 10.6 percent contraction in 2020.
The industry will also benefit from continued integration through a unified global legal and regulatory framework for Islamic finance, the report said.
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Center and its partners are working on the standardization, which has long been a challenge for global Islamic finance.

Topics: Islamic finance Saudi Arabia

Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening

Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening

Saudi COVID-19 travel insurance approved as EU moves closer to opening
  • It follows the decision to allow citizens to leave the Kingdom from May 17
Updated 22 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tawuniya said it had received final approval for an insurance product for Saudis traveling overseas that covers COVID-19 risks.
It follows the decision to allow citizens to leave the Kingdom from May 17 and it comes as the European Union's executive recommended on Monday that vaccinated foreign citizens and those coming from low risk countries be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrictions. The EU currently allows citizens of seven countries to come on holidays.
Tawuniya said on Monday that the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) had approved a travel insurance product with the participation of some Saudi insurers.
The new policy coincides with the lifting of travel restrictions on citizens who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or one shot in cases where they have been vaccinated 14 days before departure as detailed by the Tawakkalna app.
Citizens who have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic within the last six months will be also allowed to travel abroad.
Those under 18 will be required to provide an insurance policy approved by SAMA.
They will need to stay in home quarantine for seven days after returning to the Kingdom and take a PCR test at the end of that period. Passengers under eight years old will be exempt from that test.
Gulf airlines are gradually restoring capacity and adding new routes as the prospects for international tourism improve in some countries.

 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold

RAK Properties unit sale revenues surge more than fivefold
  • Net income grew fivefold to 64.1 million dirhams ($17.5 million)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: RAK Properties has reported a surge in property sales over the first three months of year in the latest sign of a pickup in activity across the sector.
Net income grew fivefold to 64.1 million dirhams ($17.5 million) as the revenue it generated from the sale of properties grew by a similar measure to 110.5 million dirhams from 22 million dirhams a year earlier. Overall revenues grew to 124.3 million dirhams compared to 36.1 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2020.
“Whilst the existing and anticipated effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the economies and businesses are expected to evolve in an uncertain manner, we are cautiously optimistic that the pandemic would be brought under control with the numerous vaccines being deployed, and a semblance of ‘new normality’ expected to arise thereafter,” the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Signs are emerging that the UAE’s battered property sector is starting to stabilize with some developers reporting a sharp pickup in activity, especially in the luxury end of the market.
Dubai’s high-end real estate property sales almost doubled in March to 84 units sold – worth around 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.8 million) – compared to the previous month.
Regulatory changes in the UAE, as well as an aggressive vaccination drive have attracted rich home buyers – mainly from Europe – to purchase properties in Dubai and take advantage of the city’s well-coordinated response against COVID-19, say brokers.
Top-end residential properties priced at 10 million dirhams or more made up 2.5 percent of all homes sold in Dubai in March, according to real estate intelligence Property Monitor.

Topics: RAK UAE Ras Al Khaima

