DUBAI: Dubai Racing Club has appointed Ticketmaster as its official ticketing partner to support the racing calendar at Meydan Racecourse.

The platform will power Dubai Racing Club’s ticketing website for key events including the Dubai Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup throughout the 2026-27 season, making it easier for fans to discover, purchase and manage tickets.

Club CEO and board member Ali Al-Ali said: “Every season, we look for new ways to make an evening at Meydan Racecourse even more enjoyable for our guests — whether they are here for the racing, the hospitality, the dining or simply the atmosphere. We’re pleased to welcome Ticketmaster as our official ticketing partner, helping make it even easier for fans in the UAE and around the world to join us for another exciting season.”

Andreas Muller, managing director of Ticketmaster Middle East, said: “Dubai Racing Club puts on some of the biggest dates in the global horseracing calendar, from the Dubai Racing Carnival through to the Dubai World Cup. We’re delighted to be part of the journey and to help more fans experience these incredible events. Our technology will make buying and managing tickets simple, while keeping the experience unmistakably Dubai Racing Club from start to finish.”

The announcement follows Ticketmaster’s recent appointment as official ticketing partner of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 in Qatar, and Khaleeji Arabian Dyar 27 (27th Arabian Gulf Cup), in Jeddah. Together with a multiyear partnership with the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, these highlight Ticketmaster Sport’s growing role in connecting fans with some of the Middle East’s biggest live sporting moments.