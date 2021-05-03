You are here

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
The buoyant outlook for the Kingdom came from research commissioned by Automation Anywhere, a global specialist in robotic process automation. (AFP/File)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report

Robots, AI could double size of Saudi economy to $1.6 trillion: Special report
  • Silicon Valley firm Automation Anywhere to set up in Riyadh, press ahead with major Middle East expansion plans
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia had the potential to double the size of its economy to $1.6 trillion and add an extra $293 billion by 2030 if it fully adopted intelligently automated systems in all sectors, a report has revealed.

The buoyant outlook for the Kingdom came from research commissioned by Automation Anywhere, a global specialist in robotic process automation (RPA).

The study by professional services giant Ernst and Young computed the impact of incremental automation adoption – a combination of RPA and artificial intelligence (AI) – across all sectors in the country, using three possible scenarios.

The first, an optimistic scenario, conveying a 50 percent incremental intelligent automation adoption by organizations throughout the region, was predicted to add $293 billion to the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

A moderate scenario with a 30 percent adoption rate would provide a $184 billion boost to GDP, while a more conservative 15 percent uptake would be expected to generate an additional $103 billion.

Dinesh Chandra, Automation Anywhere’s regional vice president for the Middle East and Turkey, told Arab News that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had emphasized the need to build a strong business infrastructure based on cloud technology and one that was scalable and efficient, allowing organizations to function under most adverse circumstances.

“The Middle East as a region has a strong appetite toward technology adoption, as it is also a government-driven agenda. We are witnessing a strong uptake of automation adoption in the region, especially among customers from the government, banking and insurance, tourism, energy, and metals segments,” Chandra said.

The report identified three critical enablers to accelerate intelligent automation: The need to speed up the digital transformation of government entities and private enterprises by increasing fast and secure services through the cloud; increased training and development in digital skills; and support for a stronger ecosystem of startups, enterprises, government, and academia to drive innovation.

Milan Sheth, executive vice president for India, the Middle East, and Africa at Automation Anywhere, told Arab News that the Silicon Valley-based company – which has more than 3,000 employees and has been operating for nearly 20 years – had secured $550 million in Series A funding, one of the largest in history, backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund, which itself was supported by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“The SoftBank Vision Fund was our biggest investor. And then within three months of that, two more companies invested in us. Last year, we also had Salesforce (an American cloud-based software firm) investing in our company.

“So, in summary, we raised capital close to $1 billion in the last three years. At the last valuation, we were valued at $7 billion, which was a year back. Probably the valuation would be twice that if we went public in the near future,” he said.

Automation Anywhere operates in 90 countries through partner organizations and has a physical presence in 35 nations.

“In the Middle East, we started our operations in the last quarter of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. The indirect investment we have is from the PIF and the (UAE’s) Mubadala Ventures. The SoftBank Vision Fund is the second-largest investor in the company after the founders. So, we clearly have a very strong connection with the Middle East and want to make sure that we are there,” Sheth added.

Saudi Arabia has laid strong foundations by actively promoting private and public partnerships for its Vision 2030 reform plan, a strategic framework to reduce the Kingdom’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation, and tourism.

The company set up an office in Dubai in 2018 and plans to open another in Riyadh. “We are now in the process of getting the tax structuring finalized with the finance team, and hopefully, we will have a physical presence on the ground in the Kingdom very soon,” he said.

The company has ambitious targets in the region having signed up around 50 clients in the last two years. “We believe that five years from now, we will have somewhere between 800 and 1,000 enterprise customers in the region,” Sheth added.

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021
Construction cranes are pictured near Tower Bridge in London at sunrise on January 18, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021

Proper tea: Mideast investors snap up British homes in 2021
  • Figures from Knight Frank found that over the last decade (2010-2020), GCC states, excluding Oman, together invested £8 billion into London’s office market, £1.2 billion of that since 2018
Updated 9 min 40 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Middle Eastern investors are making a return to the British property market, as the UK begins to emerge from the lockdown restrictions as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the latest data compiled by global property consultancy Knight Frank, investors from the Middle East made up 16 percent of all sales to overseas buyers in the first three months of this year, compared to less than 10 percent during the second and third quarters of 2020.

While this is the highest level of Middle Eastern interest since the pandemic began last summer, the report said the total numbers were still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The figures showed that investors from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states ranked third after investors from Asia (18 percent) and Europe (59 percent).

“International demand for London property has been building over the last 12 months despite global travel restrictions,” Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said in a statement.

“It has led to frustration on the part of some prospective buyers, particularly against the backdrop of the UK’s successful vaccination programme. Once travel rules are relaxed, we expect normal service to resume, including London’s long-standing relationship with buyers from the Middle East.”

Despite lower-than-normal levels of investment from GCC investors, Knight Frank’s Global Wealth Ambassador to the Middle East, who works closely with the region’s high net worth individuals and family offices, has completed almost £90 million ($125 million) worth of sales since Britain went into lockdown.

Knight Frank’s Middle East Global Wealth Ambassador Moreas Madani said: “There is a particularly high demand from GCC investors for best-in-class new build projects in and around Mayfair.

“We are seeing steady interest from the Middle East, however, the biggest challenge remains restrictions on international travel. As this eases, and post-Ramadan, we are expecting to see more activity from the region as pent-up demand is released.”

Gabriel York, co-CEO of Lodha UK, the developer behind the No.1 Grosvenor Square project — the former US Embassy and the Canadian High Commission — said he had also seen an uptick in demand from the region.

“We have seen a steady increase in enquiries from prospective purchasers from the Middle East since the start of the new year, and we expect this to continue through the summer as London re-opens and international travel resumes,” he said.

In February, Arab News reported that Arab investors had invested £1.2 billion in London’s office real estate market since 2018, with Saudi Arabia accounting for £103 million, according to industry data.

Figures from Knight Frank found that over the last decade (2010-2020), GCC states, excluding Oman, together invested £8 billion into London’s office market, £1.2 billion of that since 2018.

Investors from the UAE have been the most active since 2018, injecting £531 million into the British capital, followed by investors from Qatar (£435 million), Kuwait (£120 million), Saudi Arabia (£103 million) and Bahrain (£8.8 million).

One of the key mega projects in the UK that has seen interest from the region has been The London Resort, a $2.6-billion, high-profile theme park development backed by Kuwaiti money.

“Generally speaking, those whom we’ve spoken to have been of Middle Eastern origin,” James Hayward, investment director at London-based investment brokerage Farrbury Capital Partners, told Arab News in December.

“We market globally ... We still have healthy investment in the UK, although I’d also say those who invest from the UK have been predominantly of Middle Eastern descent. It’s very, very popular in this neck of the woods. So that’s predominantly where we’re seeing investment coming from.”

The London Resort was launched in October 2012 by the London Resort Co. Holdings, and is backed by the Kuwaiti European Holding Group.

The theme park will be the first major project of its kind in Europe since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992.

Located on a 535-acre site on Kent’s Swanscombe peninsula, 17 minutes on the train from central London, it has struck content agreements with international media partners including the BBC, ITV Studios and Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures.

The deals will see the partners’ media brands transformed into theme park rides and attractions. The first phase of the project is due to open in 2024.

Oman to get $780m revenues from VAT in 2021, $400m in 2022, says Ubhar CEO

 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Oman to get $780m revenues from VAT in 2021, $400m in 2022, says Ubhar CEO

 Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Oman budget deficit reached 751 million Omani riyals in the first quarter of 2021 ($2 billion)
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Value-added tax (VAT) in Oman will provide the government 300 million Omani riyals revenues in 2021 (about $780 million) and 400 million omani riyals in 2022, said Ubhar Capital SAOC CEO Loai Bataineh today.

He explained that the decline in revenues in the first quarter is due to the decline in the price of oil and the restructuring of some government investments, Al Arabiya reported.

Better oil prices and production, governmental apparatus restructuring and VAT implementation in mid-April this year, will reflect a better performance in the second quarter, Batained said.

Oman budget deficit reached 751 million Omani riyals in the first quarter of 2021 ($2 billion), due to 30 percent decline in revenues caused by the pandemic outbreak and decline in oil prices.

The Sultanate intends to impose an income tax paid by high-income earners starting next year, as part of plans to reduce the deficit.

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years

Iraq to invest $3bn in Basra Gas Co. over five years
  • The investment plan will provide about 2000 jobs during the construction period of the project
Updated 03 May 2021
Arab News

,RIYADH: Iraq plans to invest $3 billion in the Basra Gas Company over the next five years, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Monday.
“The aim is to increase gas production capacity by 40 percent as we seek to reach 1,400 million cubic meters of gas,” Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters.

“Basra Gas Company is currently in an excellent situation and there is a government commiment to provide the dues,” he said.
The investment plan will provide about 2000 jobs during the construction period of the project, the company said.
Iraq is also boosting its domestic cooking gas supplies, with the Basra Gas Company now accounting for 80 percent of supplies in the country.

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season
  • Lockdown through mid-May in part to rescue season
  • Early season COVID-19 rise hits tourism bookings
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Turkey’s tourism sector faces another lost season after a rapid coronavirus rise wiped out many early foreign bookings and prompted Russia, its top source of visitors, to halt flights and warn against travel this summer.
In a last-ditch move to cut infections and save the season, President Tayyip Erdogan last week imposed a lockdown through mid-May in part, he said, so that European countries did not leave Turkey behind as they re-open beaches, restaurants and travel.
The foreign cash that tourists spend is critical to offset Turkey’s heavy foreign debt, but revenues plunged 65 percent last year when the pandemic first hit.
The tourism minister told Reuters that 30 million foreigners could arrive this year, twice as many as last, if the lockdown succeeds in lowering daily COVID-19 cases to below 5,000 from near 30,000 in recent days.
But travel agents, associations and hotels said they fear this year will be little better than last after the virus wave briefly ranked Turkey second globally in new cases just as the season kicked off, before it dropped back to fourth.
Some Turkish and Russian agents see a difficult few months until August, when they say the Mediterranean and Aegean hot spots and historic sites in Istanbul and elsewhere could fill up again. Much will depend on last-minute bookings, they said.
“The lockdown decision will probably not be able to save the season” because it was taken too late, said Cem Polatoglu, general manager at Istanbul-based Andiamo Tour.
Even if the lockdown cuts daily coronavirus cases to below 5,000 by the end of May, as the government hopes, he said it takes time for countries to remove travel warnings “which means probably losing July too.”
Coronavirus cases topped 60,000 last month, leaving Turkey’s top five tourist sources — Russia, Germany, Britain, Bulgaria and Iran — with travel warnings in place.
Ankara said Moscow’s decision to halt most flights until June 1 blocked 500,000 tourists, compared to a total of 2.1 million Russians who came last year and some 6 million before the pandemic.
The flight ban could be extended. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said last week Russian operators should not sell tours even after June 1 until authorities decide.
Yana Starostina, manager at Traveland agency in Moscow, said clients still want to go to Turkey but added she expects it won’t be possible until August.
Turkey’s foreign and health ministers are set to visit Moscow on May 12 to discuss travel.
Mediterranean tourist hubs are trying to lock in bookings despite a shifting map of travel warnings, local restrictions and vaccine rollouts.
Last week neighboring Greece lifted quarantine restrictions on more virus-free visitors, while Turkey will ditch virus test requirements for travelers from Britain, China, Ukraine and some others by mid-May.
Tourism accounts for some 12 percent of Turkey’s economy and was the hardest hit sector last year, even though virus-related curbs had been lifted by June.
Turkey’s current account deficit ballooned to $37 billion last year when tourists brought in only $12 billion, down from a record $35 billion in 2019.
Though arrivals were down 54 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy said a sharp drop in coronavirus infections since April 21 was a hopeful sign that “drastic” lockdown measures were working.
“As of June 1, we will open the tourist season and if we can reduce the number of daily cases below 5,000, we maintain our target of 30 million tourists this year,” he told Reuters.
That sounds optimistic to others.
Polatoglu of Andiamo Tour expects only 6 million arrivals this year and said roughly half of Turkey’s 12,000 tour agents are already closed, many unable to repay government loans meant to ease pandemic fallout.
Bora Kok, sales manager at Bora Bora Boutique Hotel in Antalya on the Mediterranean, where tourism season usually starts in April, said the lockdown was overdue but welcome.
“If Russian tourists do not come, there will be serious bankruptcies and potential layoffs,” he said.
Erdogan’s government hopes the lockdown, a drive that has so far vaccinated 16 percent of the population, and a safe hotel certification program will propel last-minute bookings.
Aegean-based Peninsula Tours has had no more than 20 early reservations per day through March and April in its Dalaman region, compared to about 300 last year, said regional manager Ali Kirli. “Early booking has almost come to a halt.”
Turkish Hoteliers Federation Chairman Sururi Corabatir told Reuters: “We had hopes for 2021. But unfortunately the case numbers have not been at the desired levels.”

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US

Saudi Arabia claws back No. 2 supplier status to India from US
  • US slips to fourth place behind UAE among oil suppliers
  • India reported more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday
Updated 03 May 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia was India’s second biggest oil supplier again in March, after ceding the position for a month to the United States, which slipped to fourth place behind the United Arab Emirates, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.
Iraq remained the top oil supplier. India imported 4.39 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in March, about 12 percent more than the previous month but a decline of about 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Overall India’s oil imports in fiscal year 2020/21 fell to a six year low of 3.97 million bpd as refiners cut crude processing after the spread of COVID-19 destroyed fuel demand, the data compiled by Reuters showed. The following table shows India’s imports by country. The imports include condensate.
India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day. The new wave of the virus has already led to a drop in fuel sales in the world’s third-largest consumer in April.

