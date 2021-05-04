ACWA Power implements largest wind power plant in Central Asia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has struck a deal to build the largest wind power plant of its kind in Central Asia and one of the largest in the world.
The plant has a production capacity of 1500 MW in Karakalpakstan, in the northwest of Uzbekistan
“ACWA Power now produces about 42 gigawatts of renewable energy inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and looks forward to doubling this number in the future,” Chairman Mohammed Abunayyan told Asharq Business.
The agreement with Uzbekistan aims at benefiting from high global demand for renewable energy and the company’s desire to expand in Asia and Africa, he said.
The project is expected to meet the energy needs of nearly 4 million housing units and reduce about 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This is consistent with the Uzbek government’s goals of generating 30 percent of the country’s energy needs from renewable sources by 2030.
