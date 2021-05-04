Who’s Who: Dr. Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi, deputy minister of trade

Dr. Iman bint Habas Al-Mutairi was recently appointed the deputy minister of trade by a royal decree.
Dr. Al-Mutairi had been serving as assistant minister of commerce since December 2019. Earlier, the Saudi Cabinet had also approved her appointment to lead the National Competitiveness Center as its CEO.
She also served as a senior adviser to the minister of commerce and investment, chairperson of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA), and director of the Strategic Transformation Office at SAGIA.
She also served as general supervisor of the Committee for Improving the Performance of Private Sector Businesses (Tayseer) and as director of the Human Capacity Development Program, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs.
She developed the operational model for Tayseer, prepared for the establishment of the National Competitiveness Center, and oversaw all reforms aimed at improving the business environment in the Kingdom with more than 50 government agencies and relevant international organizations, such as the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, as well as overseeing the establishment of the Saudi Business Center.
Al-Mutairi also contributed to the development of SAGIA’s investment strategy.
