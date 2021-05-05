Google calls on MENA startups for second accelerator round

DUBAI: Google has opened applications for the second round of its startup accelerator program in the Middle East and North Africa.
The “Google for Startups Accelerator” is a three-month digital accelerator program for technology startups based in the region. It will run virtually starting mid-July this year.
Only tech startups that have already raised seed funding are eligible to join the program, where the founders will be paired with relevant Google experts to help them solve a specific problem.
Participating startups will also be mentored on both technical and business challenges, as well as workshops covering machine learning technologies, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development.
Participants will also have access to one-to-one coaching to help them pitch to investors by the end of the program.
“We hope through our second cohort to equip more homegrown entrepreneurs with the latest digital skills to grow and tackle the unexpected societal challenges brought by the pandemic,” said Salim Abid, Google’s regional lead of developer ecosystem.
The first batch included 10 startups from six countries – Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.
“The program did not only help us acquire technical knowledge, but also introduced us to the amazing network of Google,” said Osama Al-Raee, chief of Riyadh-based fintech startup Lendo.
Applications to the program run until May 25.
