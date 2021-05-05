You are here

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push
Baladna has expanded rapidly in recent years as a rift between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbors demanded an increase in domestic production of essential products and basic foods. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push

Qatar moves from football to farming in post-pandemic food security push
  • The Doha-listed company also plans to add 1,000 hectares of farm land to grow green crops as it expands its product line ahead of the 2022 World Cup
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar’s Baladna plans to grow crops in Bulgaria and Romania as the Gulf state boosts its food security in the wake of a pandemic that has exposed the fragility of the global supply chain.
The Doha-listed company also plans to add 1,000 hectares of farm land to grow green crops as it expands its product line ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
Baladna managing director Ramez Al-Khayyat told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday it planned to add 50 more products this year to boost its domestic market while also expanding overseas.
“Today we are exporting to 11 countries from five countries last year,” he said. “In Romania and Bulgaria where we are targeting some backward integration in order to grow our crops there.”
Baladna has expanded rapidly in recent years as a rift between Qatar and some of its Gulf neighbors demanded an increase in domestic production of essential products and basic foods. However the recent thaw in regional relations has increased competition in Qatar’s food sector which is expected to grow rapidly ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup which may see an influx of more than a million football fans to the country.
The pandemic has exposed the fragility of regional food supply lines and has encouraged Gulf economies to develop their domestic food industries, triggering a slew of investments across the sector.
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ recently bought a 50 percent stake in Al Dahra while the Abu Dhabi Investment Office also invested $100 million in four agritech companies to build facilities in the emirate including vertical farms. Saudi Arabia’s Salic, a food company owned by the Public Investment Fund has also acquired a 30 percent stake in Indian group Daawat Foods, to boost its rice supplies.
A report from the Global Network Against Food Crises released Wednesday said that nearly nearly 20 million more people faced food crises last year amid conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and weather extremes.
The humanitarian agency warned that acute food insecurity continues to worsen.
“We must do everything we can to end this vicious cycle,” said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020

Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020

Saudi-US goods trade reached $20.2bn in 2020
  • US goods exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to SR42 billion according to the Saudi-American Business Council
Updated 15 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the US exchanged SR75.6 billion ($20.2 billion) in goods during 2020, according to a report by the Saudi-American Business Council.
US goods exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to SR42 billion according to the Saudi-American Business Council.
The US remained the second largest source of goods imported by Saudi Arabia while Saudi Arabia remained the 24th largest export market for the US according to the report.  
Saudi exports to the US reached SR33.7 billion in 2020 in total.
Saudi non-oil exports to the US increased by 3.5 percent despite the pandemic, with aluminum exports taking top spot, amounting to SR1 billion.
Saudi commodity exports to the US amounted to SR33.7 billion, with crude oil representing 84 percent of the total, Al Watan newspaper reported.
Aircraft and their spare parts exports topped the US exports list, with a total value of SR7.2 billion, reflecting 17 percent of all merchandise exports to Saudi Arabia.

Abu Dhabi's Taqa returns to profit in first quarter

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa returns to profit in first quarter
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa returns to profit in first quarter

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa returns to profit in first quarter
  • Global oil companies have reported strong first quarter earnings helped by a stronger oil price
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) reported first quarter net income of 1.44 billion dirhams ($392 million) as a stronger oil price boosted performance.
It had reported a loss of 548 million dirhams in the year-earlier period. Group revenues rose 3 percent to 10.3 billion dirhams.
Capital expenditure increased 18 percent to 1.3 billion dirhams, but from a low base as projects were delayed or postponed at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“Looking forward, the conditions are more optimistic as we see the demand for utilities and commodities bounce back after the universal challenges brought on from the pandemic,” said TAQA CEO Jasim Husain Thabet. “As the market continues its recovery, both in the UAE and abroad, TAQA is well placed to continue on its trajectory for growth as the recognized low carbon power and water champion of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Global oil companies have reported strong first quarter earnings helped by a stronger oil price that has been propelled by the gradual re-opening of the global economy and resumption of international travel.

Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, on Tuesday beat analyst expectations with a profit of $21.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled

Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled

Saudi Electricity returns to profit after government fee canceled
  • The company reported net profit of SR1.69 billion ($450.4 million) compared to a loss of SR2.44 billion in the year-earlier period
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Electricity, the region's biggest utility, returned to profit in the first quarter helped by sweeping new reforms aimed at boosting its efficiency.
The company reported net profit of SR1.69 billion ($450.4 million) compared to a loss of SR2.44 billion in the year-earlier period.
Sales rose 17 percent to SR13.35 billion, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
It attributed the improved performance to a number of factors including the cancellation of the government fee which took effect from the start of this year as well as well as reduced overall debt levels.
Last year Saudi Arabia introduced a number of electricity sector reforms aimed at changing the country's energy mix and improving the efficiency of the transmission network which could lead to the eventual integration of the Kingdom's electricity network with some of its neighbors.
At the same time its government liabilities were converted into a perpetual equity-like financial instrument.
A new revenue model agreed at the same time has also meant the company is better able to achieve a fair return on invested capital.

Saudi Arabia issues 19 off-plan sales and rent licenses in the first quarter

Saudi Arabia issues 19 off-plan sales and rent licenses in the first quarter
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 19 off-plan sales and rent licenses in the first quarter

Saudi Arabia issues 19 off-plan sales and rent licenses in the first quarter
  • The off-plan sales licenses also included four licenses to sell private sector residential projects covering 5,031 housing units
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Saudi program to sell or rent new homes that are still under construction is gathering pace with the award of 19 new licenses covering 17,000 units, SPA reported.
Ten of the licenses issued in the first quarter by the "Wafi" program cover the allocation of 11,802 units belonging to the "Sakani" program in partnership with the private sector, said head of the off-plan sales and rent committee, Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Muhaymid.
The off-plan sales licenses also included four licenses to sell private sector residential projects covering 5,031 housing units, he said.
Saudi Arabia is developing thousands of new homes in response to pent up demand for new housing which is also being spurred by the rampant growth of the Kingdom's fledgling mortgage sector.

Google calls on MENA startups for second accelerator round

Google calls on MENA startups for second accelerator round
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

Google calls on MENA startups for second accelerator round

Google calls on MENA startups for second accelerator round
  • Participating startups will also be mentored on both technical and business challenges
  • Applications to the program run until May 25
Updated 05 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has opened applications for the second round of its startup accelerator program in the Middle East and North Africa.
The “Google for Startups Accelerator” is a three-month digital accelerator program for technology startups based in the region. It will run virtually starting mid-July this year.
Only tech startups that have already raised seed funding are eligible to join the program, where the founders will be paired with relevant Google experts to help them solve a specific problem.
Participating startups will also be mentored on both technical and business challenges, as well as workshops covering machine learning technologies, product design/UX, customer acquisition, and leadership development.
Participants will also have access to one-to-one coaching to help them pitch to investors by the end of the program.
“We hope through our second cohort to equip more homegrown entrepreneurs with the latest digital skills to grow and tackle the unexpected societal challenges brought by the pandemic,” said Salim Abid, Google’s regional lead of developer ecosystem.
The first batch included 10 startups from six countries – Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.
“The program did not only help us acquire technical knowledge, but also introduced us to the amazing network of Google,” said Osama Al-Raee, chief of Riyadh-based fintech startup Lendo.
Applications to the program run until May 25.

