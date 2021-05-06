You are here

Saudi Fransi to advise Emaar the Economic City on $753m capital hike debt conversion

Emaar the Economic City aims to increase its capital through a Public Investment Fund loan conversion. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Emaar The Economic City has hired Saudi Fransi Capital to advise on a capital increase through the conversion of a SR2.83bn ($753 million) loan owed to the Public Investment Fund.
It comes after a tough year for the developer behind King Abdullah Economic City as the pandemic slowed major construction projects worldwide.
“The reason for the debt conversion is to improve the company’s liquidity and credit position and enhance its ability to achieve its growth objectives,” the developer said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. “The capital increase will not result in any financial liability on or require any cash contribution by the company’s shareholders.”
The developer in March reported widening 2020 losses as it recorded an impairment of SR316 million on properties available for sale and lease and other operating assets.
The capital hike through debt conversion is subject to market and shareholder approval.

  • Tunisia wants to cut its wage bill to 15 percent of GDP from 17.4 percent
  • The size of any IMF loan is still being discussed
RIYADH: Tunisia expects to agree on a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within three months, Finance Minister Ali Kooli said, as talks continue on reforms for the country’s troubled economy, Bloomberg reported.

Discussions are continuing on the size of any loan the Washington-based lender may provide, Kooli told Bloomberg.

IMF officials have responded positively to reforms proposed by Tunisia, describing them as “realistic” and “applicable,” he said, without giving specifics on the steps envisaged.

Tunisia is discussing phasing out subsidies and trimming the public wage bill, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg.

Tunisia is considering the gradual removal of subsidies on food, electricity and natural gas by 2024, replacing them with direct cash transfers for the neediest, according to the confidential document written by the government and central bank. This document includes recommendations from lawmakers, the largest trade union, business leaders and civil society.

The country is also mulling a voluntary redundancy campaign that would help cut the government’s wage bill to 15 percent of gross domestic product from 17.4 percent in 2020.

The proposals include completely abolishing LPG subsidies in the second half of 2021, establishing a debt management agency and imposing a new real estate tax, Asharq reported.

06 May 2021
DUBAI: The price of crude oil is nudging $70 a barrel for only the second time in over a year as hopes grow of a resurgent global economy.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded within a few decimal points of $70 on Wednesday on a raft of positive economic news, including the International Monetary Fund’s forecast that growth next year would hit 6 percent, the highest in four decades.
That followed optimistic assessments by international energy experts of a recovery in oil demand in the second half of the year, and strong demand in the US as lockdown restrictions are lifted and drivers take to the roads again.
Even the bad news from India, where the COVID-19 pandemic is raging, could not dampen an overall positive outlook for the global economy and energy demand.
India is a big importer of crude oil, but its economy is small in relation to the big power blocs of the US, China and Europe.
Traders were particularly buoyed by a report from the US government that jet fuel, which has been especially badly hit as flights were grounded by the pandemic, was set to jump by 30 percent this summer.
“If the US is flying again, the world economy will soon be flying too,” said one oil trader in Dubai.
Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said: “A return to $70 oil is edging closer to becoming a reality.” At that level, oil revenues have significant impact on the fiscal balances of many producers, including Saudi Arabia.

06 May 2021
  • Crude prices also supported by a large fall in US inventories, vaccine rollouts around the globe
LONDON: Oil prices rose for a third day on Wednesday as the easing of lockdowns in the US and parts of Europe heralded an increase in fuel demand over the summer months and offset concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in India and Japan.

Brent crude was 69 cents, or 1 percent, higher at $69.57 a barrel at 1335 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 61 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $66.30 a barrel.

Both contracts hit their highest levels since mid-March in intraday trade on Wednesday.

“A return to $70 oil is edging closer to becoming reality,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “The jump in oil prices came amid expectations of strong demand as Western economies reopen. Indeed, anticipation of a pickup in fuel and energy usage in the US and Europe over the summer months is running high,” he said.

Crude prices were also supported by a large fall in US inventories.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group reported that crude stockpiles fell by 7.7 million barrels in the week ended April 30, according to two market sources. That was more than triple the drawdown expected by analysts polled by Reuters. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 5.3 million barrels.

The rise in oil prices to nearly two-month highs has been supported by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe and the US where more than 40 percent of US adults have received a vaccine.

“The partial lifting of mobility restrictions, the expectation that tourism will return in the near future, and the lure of the psychologically important $70 mark are all likely to have contributed to the price rise,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

This has offset a drop in fuel demand in India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, which is battling a surge in COVID-19 infections.

“However, if we were to eventually see a national lockdown imposed, this would likely hit sentiment,” ING Economics analysts said of the situation in India.

Indian official data showed the country’s oil imports in March rose from the previous month, buoyed by an upturn in economic activity but it could take a knock again because of renewed lockdowns in the country.

06 May 2021
  • Takeda plans 5 major launches in Kingdom to gain bigger share of $10bn sector
JEDDAH: Japanese drug-making giant, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., is eyeing Saudi Arabia as a key Middle East market as it aims to boost global sales by more than 50 percent to 5 trillion yen ($48.01 billion) over the next decade.

The Tokyo-headquartered company has placed its focus on providing products to the Kingdom in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and plasma-derived therapies.

Rodrigo Rodriguez, Takeda’s general manager for the Middle East, told Arab News: “From 2021 on, we expect growth in the Kingdom driven by these highly innovative inline products and the launches that we anticipate in key therapeutic areas.”

Over the next two years, the research-based firm plans to launch five new products in Saudi Arabia: Adynovate for the blood-clotting disorder hemophilia; Firazyr for acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE), an allergic reaction resulting in skin swelling; HyQvia, which helps boost the immune system; and two other drugs for the treatment of rare and serious types of cancer.

Last year, Takeda launched two new products in the Kingdom, namely Takhzyro for HAE, and Cuvitru for the immune system.

“We believe we have a compelling portfolio with a high level of innovation in order to help patients in the Kingdom to improve their lives,” Rodriguez said.

He pointed out that while the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had impacted every sector in the country, the main challenge was to ensure products got to clients and a continuity of supply was maintained.

“Considering the nature of our portfolio, we have potential lifesaving treatments which are highly innovative products. We believe that we were able to mitigate potential fluctuations and deviations in terms of supply and the overall results around the globe and in Saudi Arabia.

“Because of the nature of our products, we really believe that our key focus should be ensuring supply to patients in order to avoid any disruption in the treatment,” he added.

Despite the pandemic, the Saudi pharmaceutical market was expected to see continued growth over the coming years. According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the market was last year estimated to be worth $10.191 billion and is predicted to have shown a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 percent by 2027. Saudi government reforms and increased healthcare expenditure were also forecast to aid market growth.

Coherent Market Insights said government data showed that healthcare and social development spending reached $45.9 billion in 2019. “Saudi Arabia is a core market for Takeda, and a positive outlook is anticipated by us and by analysts. The Kingdom is the largest pharmaceutical market in the Middle East, and we are happily expanding,” Rodriguez said.

And he had similar hopes for the other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the wider region. “At the same time, we are also introducing new products in the GCC region that will accelerate our offer to patients impacted by rare and complex diseases regionally,” he added.

Takeda, which has a presence in Jeddah and Riyadh, was last year named best employer in the Middle East for the second consecutive year and also received the Top Employers Institute’s prestigious Global Top Employer status for the fourth year in a row.

In July 2017, the Saudi Food and Drugs Authority mandated the private sector to boost the employment of Saudi nationals, as part of its Saudization program.

Rodriguez said: “Saudization is a priority for us, and we are exceeding the government’s requirements. The required number for customer-facing teams was 80 percent by December 2020, and we are currently at 84 percent. By June, we are expecting a 100 percent Saudization as per the guidance.”

He noted Takeda’s proud record of hiring female employees. “At the beginning of 2020, we more than doubled the number of females in our organization.”

06 May 2021
  • Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC accounts for 57 percent of total earnings in the sector
RIYADH: Saudi petrochemical producers listed on the Tadawul stock exchange reported net profits of SR8.5 billion ($2.27 billion) in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, a 368.1 percent rebound from the SR3.2 billion losses over the same period in 2020, according to data from financial information website Argaam.

The huge turnaround was due to increased prices and a surge in sales.

Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC, which accounts for 57 percent of total earnings in the sector, last month reported that its Q1 profits had more than doubled to SR4.86 billion compared to the previous quarter.

The Riyadh-headquartered company rebounded from a loss of SR1.05 billion in the same quarter last year and, similar to the wider sector, the upsurge resulted from a hike in average sales prices of 22 percent against Q4 of 2020.

Nine petrochemical companies, including SABIC, were back in the black after reporting losses last year. The second-biggest performer was Petro Rabigh, which registered profits of SR649 million, compared to a loss of SR1.8 billion in Q1 2020.

The company with the biggest percentage turnaround was the Sahara International Petrochemical Co. (Sipchem), which reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SR411.5 million, compared to a net loss of SR52.8 million in Q1 2020, a difference of 878.99 percent year-on-year.

The National Industrialization Co. (Tasnee) logged a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR327.5 million for Q1 of this year, a 732.83 percent difference compared to a net loss of SR51.8 million in Q1 2020.

A recent report by Euler Hermes, the world’s largest trade credit insurance provider, said the rebound would continue throughout this year. It noted that the Saudi petrochemical sector had declined by around 6 percent last year due to a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and a subsequent decline in prices. It added that the recent surge in demand was mainly from the food packaging and hygiene sectors.

Jean Claus, CEO of Euler Hermes for GCC countries, said: “While the Saudi petrochemical sector will bank on the global recovery, this industry also benefits from an increase in consolidation in the shape of domestic mergers and acquisitions, governmental support to increase the share of non-oil exports to 50 percent from 32.7 percent (as of October 2020) in line with Saudi Vision 2030, along with high access to external borrowing, which is an important aspect for one of the most capital-intensive sectors.”

In June, Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, completed its share acquisition of a 70 percent stake in SABIC. The Saudi Industrial Investment Group and the National Petrochemical Co. had begun talks in September regarding a potential merger.

“Among the end users of the petrochemical product portfolio, we expect the construction industry to recover by the end of the first half (H1) of this year, while automotive and household equipment will lag behind and recover at the end of H2 2021. Airlines, as an important client of the industry, will see only pre-crisis levels by the end of 2023,” Claus added.

