Dubai’s SHUAA sells 20% stake in Mirfa International Power and Water Company to Japanese investor

RIYADH: SHUAA Capital has sold its 20 percent equity stake in Mirfa International Power and Water Company (MIPCO), to Japan’s Sojitz Corporation (Sojitz).
MIPCO was established in 2014 under the Department of Energy’s privatization program.
The company developed and operates a power generation and seawater desalination plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, with a 1600MW net power capacity and a 52.5 MIGD net water capacity. SHUAA did not disclose the purchase price.
“In addition to acquiring shares in the project which has successfully achieved commercial operation, this transaction is also important for us from the perspective of establishing a business relationship with SHUAA which has a large presence in the financial sector in the Middle East,” said Masakazu Hashimoto, COO of Sojitz’s infrastructure and health care unit.
“Sojitz is aiming to continue and further expand its business in the Middle East,” he added.
Having originally invested in MIPCO in 2015 to support the development phase of the project, this divestment is in line with the group’s planned exit strategy, it said in a stock exchange filing.
MIPCO’s shareholders also include the Abu Dhabi National Energy Group (TAQA) and Engie, the French low carbon energy and services group, both of which will remain shareholders (with 60 percent and 20 percent stakes respectively).
Sojitz is a multinational trading and investment group, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with assets of about $21 billion across a number of sectors.
SHUAA has appointed Standard Chartered Bank as financial adviser on the transaction and Linklaters as legal adviser.
