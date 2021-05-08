You are here

Egypt's economy set for a rebound in 2022

Egypt’s economy set for a rebound in 2022
S&P’s rating of the North African country is constrained by its wide fiscal deficit, large public debt and low-income levels. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Net foreign assets in banks rise by 8 percent to $23.54 billion in Q1
Updated 08 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian banks recorded a jump in net foreign assets during the first quarter of this year.

According to data issued by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), foreign assets in the country’s banks rose 8 percent to $23.54 billion by the end of March, compared to $21.73 billion in December 2020. Foreign assets refer to the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of its domestic assets that are owned by foreigners, adjusted for changes in valuation and exchange rates. According to the CBE, during the first quarter of 2021 foreign commitments by Egyptian banks increased by about $1.907 billion to a record $19.885 billion, compared to $17.977 billion in December 2020. Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will begin to rebound from 2022 on its foreign reserve buffers and debt market access, ratings agency S&P Global said, as it affirmed the country’s credit rating at B/B with a stable outlook.

Real GDP growth will average 5.3 percent between 2022 and 2024, S&P forecasts, due to higher public and private investment. That compares to an expected 2.5 percent growth in 2021.

Still, S&P’s rating is constrained by Egypt’s wide fiscal deficit, large public debt and low income levels.

But ongoing fiscal and economic reforms present strong medium-term growth prospects for Egypt, and recovering growth and lower domestic interest rates will put the debt ratio back on a downward path, the new report said.

“We expect Egypt’s foreign exchange reserves and access to domestic and external debt markets will allow it to cover higher external financing needs and upcoming maturities,” the report added.

FASTFACTS

• During the first quarter of 2021 foreign commitments by Egyptian banks increased by about $1.907 billion to a record $19.885 billion.

• Egypt forecasts that it will generate $6 billion in income from tourism activities.

Egypt’s main sources of foreign exchange will remain under pressure as tourism and Suez Canal receipts still struggle amid the pandemic, the report warned.

Last week, Egypt forecast that it will generate $6 billion in income from tourism activities in 2021/2022 as the tourism sector started to gradually recover.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Saeed the government expects to gain $6 billion from the Suez Canal in 2021/2022, in addition to increasing foreign investment rates to $7.4 billion during the fiscal year.

Regarding the main objectives of the 2021/2022 development plan, the minister forecast a growth rate of 2.8 percent in the current fiscal year, while the government aims to achieve growth of 5.4 percent in the next fiscal year. She added that the government is aiming for inflation to be 5.6 percent in the current fiscal year and 6 percent the following year.

The minister pointed out that the current fiscal year is expected to end with an average rate of 7.5 percent, adding that the government aims to gradually reduce this to 7.3 percent in the next fiscal year.

Topics: Egypt economy S&P

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path

Emaar Malls Q1 profit falls 16% but sees retail on recovery path
  • Profits improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis as net income gained 169 percent from the previous three month period
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai operator Emaar Malls said first quarter profit fell 16 percent from a year earlier to 318 million dirhams ($86.6 million).

However the company behind the world's most visited shopping mall highlighted a recovery in the retail sector.
Profits improved on a quarter-on-quarter basis as net income gained 169 percent from the previous three month period.
The retail group said that its e-commerce subsidiary Namshi recorded sales of 258 million dirhams, as it continues to grow in other Gulf markets such Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar
The operator has also focused on expansions and new developments to buffer the blow of the pandemic, Emaar boss Mohamed Alabbar said in a statement.
“We are committed to delivering transformational retail and entertainment experiences that exceed expectations of constantly evolving customer demands,” he said.
The retail and entertainment sector in Dubai has been seeing positive signs of recovery as the emirate embarks on a massive vaccine program which has helped to buoy consumer confidence.
Emaar expanded its Dubai Mall Village in February, bringing in 21 new sports and lifestyle stores with an additional gross leasable area of 79,000 square feet.
It also partnered with Time Out Group to open the region’s first Time Out Market in the emirate’s downtown area.
A new mall – Dubai Hills Mall – is in the works, the Dubai Financial Market filing said. It will have a gross leasable area of 2 million square feet that will feature about 600 shops. It will open in the second half of the year.
Tenant rental performance improved over the period with overall occupancy at 91 percent.

Topics: Emaar Malls Dubai UAE retail

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid

Saudi property liquidity higher ahead of Eid
  • The market primarily benefited from a 15.6 percent weekly increase in the value of the commercial sector deals
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi real estate market recorded a 6.2 percent rise in weekly activity to reach SR4.1 billion ($1 billion) after earlier declines.
The market primarily benefited from a 15.6 percent weekly increase in the value of the commercial sector deals, to just under SR1.2 billion by the end of last week, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Housing sector deals recorded a 2.8 percent weekly increase to nearly SR2.6 billion.
Agricultural and industrial deals also increased by 2.3 percent to SR344 million.
The number of real estate transactions gained 1.4 percent to 5,600, the newspaper reported.



 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years

Riyadh to get ten BinDawood superstores over five years
  • The company said it would open the branches over five years from 2022 to 2027
Updated 10 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: BinDawood Superstores said it would open ten new branches in Riyadh as the retailer expands its footprint in the Kingdom.
The company, a unit of BinDawood Holding, said in a stock exchange statement that it would open the branches over five years from 2022 to 2027.
BinDawood Holding on Monday said first-quarter profit fell by more than half to SR62.1 million ($16.5 million) compared to a year earlier.

Revenues declined by a fifth to SR1.12 billion because of “non-recurring pantry buying” at the start of the pandemic when consumers stocked up on purchases.

That rush was not repeated in the first quarter of this year.

“It has been a tough start to the year as the local Saudi grocery retail market continues to remain subdued.It is heartening to see some green shoots of recovery but overall, we see a return to pre-COVID sales only in the second half of 2021,” said Ahmad AR. BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding.
However the group remains cautiously optimistic as its sales in Makkah and Madinah pick up and are expected to benefit from the gradual return of pilgrims to the Kingdom.
At the same time it has been able to reduce its costs associated with COVID-19, it said.
BinDawood said the company’s store opening program would result in more jobs for Saudis in the supermarket sector.

Topics: Riyadh BinDawood Saudi Arabia Malls

Oil gains after cyberattack forces closure of US fuel 'jugular' pipeline

Oil gains after cyberattack forces closure of US fuel ‘jugular’ pipeline
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

Oil gains after cyberattack forces closure of US fuel ‘jugular’ pipeline

Oil gains after cyberattack forces closure of US fuel ‘jugular’ pipeline
  • Pipeline moves 2.5 million bpd of gasoline and other fuels
  • Network is source of nearly half of the US East Coast’s fuel
Updated 10 May 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Crude prices rose on Monday after a major cyberattack forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States and highlighted the fragility of its oil infrastructure.
Brent crude was up by 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.66 a barrel by 0443 GMT, having risen by l.5 percent last week. US West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 34 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $65.24 a barrel, after gaining more than 2 percent last week.
Signaling the seriousness of the situation, the White House was working closely with Colonial Pipeline to help it recover from the ransomware attack, which forced the biggest US fuel pipeline operator to shut a network supplying populous eastern states.
“The major takeaway is the bad guys are very adept at finding new ways to penetrate infrastructure,” Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates told Reuters. “Infrastructure has not developed defenses that can offset all the different ways that malware can infect one’s system.”
Colonial’s network is the source of nearly half of the US East Coast’s fuel supply, transporting 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline and other fuels, and the company had to shut all its pipelines after the cyberattack on Friday, which involved ransomware.
US gasoline prices jumped nearly 2 percent on Monday, while heating oil was up by more than 1 percent.
It was not clear who carried out the attack, but sources told Reuters the hackers were likely a professional cybercriminal group.
Colonial said on Sunday its main fuel lines remain offline but some smaller lines between terminals and delivery points are now operational. It didn’t say when the network might return to full operational capacity.
A prolonged shutdown of the line, described as the “jugular of infrastructure” in the United States by one analyst, would cause retail prices to spike at gasoline pumps ahead of peak summer driving season, a potential blow to US consumers and the economy.
“The big unknown is how long the shutdown will last, but clearly the longer it goes on, the more bullish it will be for refined product prices,” ING Economics said in a note.
The attack has prompted calls from American lawmakers to strengthen protections for critical US energy infrastructure from hacking attacks.
The Department of Energy said it was monitoring potential impacts to the nation’s energy supply, while the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Transportation Security Administration told Reuters they were working on the situation.

Topics: energy Oil Cyberattack US

African nations eye Dubai Expo for image overhaul

African nations eye Dubai Expo for image overhaul
Updated 10 May 2021
AFP

African nations eye Dubai Expo for image overhaul

African nations eye Dubai Expo for image overhaul
  • Africa witnessed 25 years of growth before falling into a COVID-induced recession
Updated 10 May 2021
AFP

DUBAI: African nations are attending this year’s Dubai Expo 2020 in force, hoping to project an image of a modern and ambitious continent and shed stereotypes of conflict and underdevelopment.

The six-month mega-event, delayed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is a milestone for the wealthy Gulf emirate. It has spent some $8.2 billion transforming a barren stretch on the outskirts of the city into an eye-popping site bristling with high-tech pavilions.

As the huge project nears completion ahead of the scheduled October 2021 opening, African delegates touted their ambitions to generate trade and investment at a high-level meeting this week.

With nearly all African states represented for the first time, Expo provides a stage to advertise a “continent that is ready to move forward” and “a secure place to do business,” Levi Uche Madueke from the 55-member African Union (AU) said.

“The time has come for us to actually reach out to the world, and for the world to understand us, and also see how they can collaborate with us,” said Madueke, the AU’s head of strategic partnerships.

Since the first World Expo was held in London in 1851, global fairs have been used to showcase innovations and as a branding exercise for participating countries. And in its quest to gain influence on the international scene, the UAE has increased its political and economic presence in Africa in recent years, particularly in the eastern Horn.

Africa witnessed 25 years of growth before falling into a COVID-induced recession in 2020. It continues to dominate the bottom half of the global Human Development Index.

Aside from exceptions such as Rwanda, Morocco and Kenya, African states also fare poorly on indices that measure the ease of doing business. But Madueke said that despite the need to develop infrastructure and the existing barriers to international trade, Africa has “a lot to offer” thanks to its rich natural resources and youthful population.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, long seen as a country marred by conflict and corruption, is looking to attract investment from around the world.

“Often when we talk about Africa, about Congo, people will say — there is war in the east, there are rebels ... No!” said Eugene Manga Manga, DR Congo’s general commissioner for Expo 2020. “We have everything we need. If you go out at night in Kinshasa, life is good.” Known for its rich mineral resources, DR Congo will showcase its culture and landscape in promotional videos in a bid to attract tourists, from its pavilion that that will also promote the country’s agricultural potential.

“The Congo has 80 million hectares of arable land. We exploit only 10 percent,” Manga said, adding that the country has taken steps to ease property ownership hurdles and improve the business climate. “This image of Africa that is sold — of misery, suffering, war — that’s in the past!” he told AFP.

At the Dubai meetings, members of the Benin delegation said the country was working overtime to promote tourism by rehabilitating cultural sites and improving its business potential through economic reforms. “The objective is to sell the destination,” said Ines Monwanou, the country’s main delegate at Expo 2020.

While expectations are high, even the continent’s heavyweights acknowledge that selling a revitalized image at the Dubai Expo will be a challenge.

The Egyptian pavilion, featuring pyramids and hieroglyphics, will showcase the country’s ancient history and vast tourism appeal, but the main objective is to draw in business investment and cooperation, particularly in new technologies.

“The world has started to look at Africa and rediscover it,” said Ahmed Maghawry Diab, an official from Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry who is representing the country at Expo 2020.

“The continent has a lot of difficulties, but it has also started to develop.”

Topics: Dubai expo 2020 African nations

