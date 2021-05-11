You are here

Sea and space in demand as UAE property buyer mix changes says Aldar boss

Sea and space in demand as UAE property buyer mix changes says Aldar boss
Aldar on Monday reported an 80 percent jump in first quarter profit from a year earlier to 544 million dirhams ($148 million). (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Sea and space in demand as UAE property buyer mix changes says Aldar boss

Sea and space in demand as UAE property buyer mix changes says Aldar boss
  Aldar said on Monday it had achieved property sales of above 1 billion dirhams for the third consecutive quarter
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE property buyers are seeking bigger villas and seafront locations as the post-pandemic real estate market puts a premium on space, according to the CEO of Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer.

Aldar Group CEO Talal Al-Dhiyebi also revealed a rapidly changing mix of investors acquiring the developer’s units with the number of Indian expatriate and female investors rising sharply.
Aldar on Monday reported an 80 percent jump in first quarter profit from a year earlier to 544 million dirhams ($148 million), beating analyst expectations.
“The story in Abu Dhabi and Dubai post-pandemic has been very similar where people are moving to prime sea-facing properties. After the lockdowns in Europe and the sub-continent we saw a strong push of people moving in,” said Al-Dhiyebi in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday. “Our Indian buyers are now our second strongest buyers for the first time in Abu Dhabi. What is also interesting is that it is the first time we have crossed 30 percent female investors in off-plan sales since our inception. So the dynamics have changed. People are looking for opportunities. That has resulted in price increases in those prime and horizontal developments and we expect that to continue until the end of 2021.”
His remarks and the company’s underlying performance are the latest indicator of a shift in sentiment toward some segments of the UAE property market, despite a large overhang of completed and soon-to-be-completed new homes.
Aldar said on Monday it had achieved property sales of above 1 billion dirhams for the third consecutive quarter with its development business reporting a 47 percent year-on-year increase in revenues.

Topics: UAE entertainment property

Royal Commission for AlUla says hospitality is a key investment area

Royal Commission for AlUla says hospitality is a key investment area
Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Commission for AlUla says hospitality is a key investment area

Royal Commission for AlUla says hospitality is a key investment area
  "The Journey Through Time Masterplan" will include 5,000 hotel rooms, with 1,000 rooms ready for use by 2023
Updated 32 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s recently announced $15 billion masterplan for the development of AlUla will mean the arrival of some of the world’s most-famous hotel groups in the governorate, as hospitality has been identified as a key investment area in the plan.

“The Journey Through Time Masterplan” — the first in a series of plans for AlUla’s development, which the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) released on April 7 — will include 5,000 hotel rooms, with 1,000 rooms ready for use by 2023 and an overall target of 9,400 rooms by 2035 as part of a wider development strategy for AlUla.

The masterplan covers the core heritage area of AlUla and is being implemented in three phases until 2035, with the first phase set to be completed by 2023.

The total price of the development will be an estimated SR57 billion ($15 billion), out of which SR12 billion ($3.2 billion) is earmarked for primary infrastructure.

“Through The Journey Through Time Masterplan we are developing AlUla’s potential as a destination, a global cultural asset as well as a strong investment,” Wessam Lubbard, chief financial officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News.

“The masterplan presents diverse investment opportunities across multiple asset classes such as landmark cultural projects, social infrastructure, utilities and mobility, hospitality, commercial and residential projects,” he said. “In addition, we have de-risked all future investment by committing our $2 billion seed funding to critical projects in AlUla.”

The RCU believes hospitality is one of the main areas where AlUla’s potential can shine and where partnerships and projects are flourishing at a rapid rate. It is also a sector that can contribute greatly to Saudi Vision 2030 through sustainable growth within the local community.

“We want our hospitality offerings to be a true reflection of the welcoming and warm culture of the local community, rooted in respect for history and nature,” Philip Jones, the RCU’s chief destination management and marketing officer, told Arab News.

Hotels that already have a presence at AlUla, or are in the midst of building there, include Accor/Banyan Tree, Aman and Habitas. The RCU expects more names to be added to that list soon.

Aman is known for its exclusive properties, many of which are located off the beaten track in exotic destinations, while others can be found in some of the world’s most cosmopolitan cities, such as New York and Tokyo.

Aman’s AlUla Hegra Resort, set to be completed at the end of 2023, will be located in a secluded mountain valley in AlUla’s Nabataean Horizon district near the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra. It will comprise 40 luxury villas, a discovery center, a library partially carved into the rock, a subterranean spa and a multi-layered organic orchard celebrating the natural landscape.

“Our partners, including Habitas and Aman, as well as renowned architect Jean Nouvel, have radically different styles but one thing in common — an immersive approach to each destination,” Jones said. “By partnering with world-class brands that understand our landscape, we are creating a destination that puts the visitor experience, as well as the local culture, at the fore.”

The eco-friendly luxury resort chain Habitas is another significant entry to AlUla. The brand, whose flagship location is in Tulum, Mexico — is in the process of building a 100-room property in the desert canyons of AlUla’s Ashar Valley that will incorporate local influences through its music, spa therapies and even astronomy-driven yoga sessions. Importantly, the resort’s modular development will also result in minimal ecological impact.

Accor-run Banyan Tree is expanding its existing Ashar Resort in partnership with RCU within AlUla’s Nabatean Horizon district. The resort will add 47 new villas, bringing its total to 82, in addition to several new restaurants and a spa. The design of the resort is being sensitively devised to complement the striking natural landscape of the Ashar Valley, which is located 15 kilometers from Hegra.

Another great example of RCU’s dedication to and investment in AlUla’s heritage through tourism and hospitality is the building of the first-of-its-kind property by leading architecture firm Atelier Jean Nouvel, which was also responsible for the Louvre in Abu Dhabi.

The building aims to revive the 2,000-year-old architectural legacy of the ancient Nabataeans, thus bringing back to life an important part of AlUla’s past within a contemporary structure that pays heed to the surrounding ancient rock formations through its sensitively construed architecture and design.

Of principle importance to RCU is investment in the heritage assets and primary infrastructure of AlUla. It has already laid down $2 billion for development projects including the expansion of AlUla International Airport and improvement of security infrastructure, as well as developing key tourism assets including Ashar estate and the Maraya.

The Maraya, a multi-purpose venue that serves as a concert hall and is the world’s largest mirrored building, also calls the Ashar Valley home. Within its mirrored walls, the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Lionel Richie and Lang Lang have all performed during the Winter at Tantora Cultural Festival. The venue is also suitable for large-scale meetings and conferences and hosted the 41st GCC Summit in January 2021, which brought together leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Topics: AlUla tourism hotel hospitality

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
Updated 53 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
  Global trade has started to recover as consumer spending rebounds, a year after the pandemic
Updated 53 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports handled more than 609,000 containers during April, up more than 8.25 percent from a year earlier.
Ports overseen by the General Authority for Ports (Mawani) also handled more than 450,000 heads of live cattle, up by almost 89 percent over the same period, SPA reported.

Saudi Mawani handled 2.5 million containers during the first quarter of 2021, a 16 percent increase from a year earlier.

This represented the highest rate of container handling during a period of three months in the history of the Kingdom’s sea ports.

Global trade has started to recover as consumer spending rebounds, a year after the pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cargo

Qatar freezes assets of six citizen businessmen

Qatar freezes assets of six citizen businessmen
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Qatar freezes assets of six citizen businessmen

Qatar freezes assets of six citizen businessmen
  The six were named in a central bank circular distributed to financial institutions late last week
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar froze the assets of six local businessmen as part of a crackdown against high-ranking figures that began last week with the publicly announced arrest of the Gulf nation’s finance minister, Bloomberg reported.
The six were named in a central bank circular distributed to financial institutions late last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified, Bloomberg said.
The assets of Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al-Emadi, arrested Thursday over alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds, were also frozen. Qatar government officials declined to comment.
The moves come as Qatar, one of the world’s wealthiest per capita, presses ahead with preparations for next year’s soccer World Cup, reflecting an opportunity to showcase the country as a tourist and business destination.
The announcement of Al-Emadi’s arrest in public in a country that typically handles internal disputes behind closed doors has fueled speculation about the government’s motives, according to Bloomberg.
“This may be the start of the third shuffle of senior personnel in Qatar due to succession or anti-corruption in the last decade,” said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.
Al-Emadi played a central role in budget allocation as the country plows money into World Cup preparations and projects designed to expand gas production capacity by 50 percent over the next six years.

Topics: Qatar

Saudi PIF-owned digital security firm said to hire IPO adviser

Saudi PIF-owned digital security firm said to hire IPO adviser
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi PIF-owned digital security firm said to hire IPO adviser

Saudi PIF-owned digital security firm said to hire IPO adviser
  The IPO could see the PIF selling off a stake of up to 30 percent
Updated 11 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has hired Riyad Capital to advise on a possible IPO, Bloomberg reported.
Digital security firm Elm has hired Riyad Capital to advise on the share sale that could value the company at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The IPO could see the PIF selling off a stake of up to 30 percent, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.
Elm is aiming to complete the sale of shares on the Saudi stock exchange by next year, Bloomberg said.
Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the offering could change.
State-controlled firms in Saudi Arabia are increasingly looking at ways to take advantage of soaring investor demand for new offerings while also raising money to help fund efforts to diversify the economy away from oil.
Two other PIF companies — stock exchange Tadawul and Acwa Power — are both expected to sell shares on the Saudi bourse this year, while Saudi Telecoms Co. and Saudi Basic Industries Corp. are planning to offer stakes in subsidiaries, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund technology

Markets tumble in Asia as inflation fears haunt trading floors

Markets tumble in Asia as inflation fears haunt trading floors
Updated 11 May 2021
AFP

Markets tumble in Asia as inflation fears haunt trading floors

Markets tumble in Asia as inflation fears haunt trading floors
  All eyes are on the release this week of crucial data on US retail sales and consumer prices
Updated 11 May 2021
AFP

HONG KONG: Equity markets tumbled in Asian trade Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly worried about a surge in inflation that could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast.
All eyes are on the release this week of crucial data on US retail sales and consumer prices, with expectations for a sharp rise as the world’s top economy reopens and vaccines allow people to return to a sense of normality.
A massive miss on US jobs creation last week that indicated the recovery was not going to be as smooth as thought provided some relief from those fears but a rally in commodities — particularly widely used copper and iron ore — has markets concerned that costs will spiral.
Signs that this is having an effect were seen in data from China that showed prices paid at the country’s factory gates rose last month at their fastest pace in four years.
Those worries continue to hover over trading floors, despite repeated assurances from the Federal Reserve that it will stick to its huge bond-buying and record-low interest rate position for as long as needed until it has unemployment tamed and inflation is running consistently hot.
While Fed bosses have said they see inflation coming in high for a few weeks owing to the low base of comparison from last year, a high reading would ramp up pressure on policymakers to make sure they do not let it get out of hand.
“Inflationary concerns will dominate the focus this week, but the base effects are widely priced in and this upcoming reading will likely only serve as a baseline,” said OANDA strategist Edward Moya.
And there is a feeling that the issue will dog markets for some time, even as investors are confident the global economy is well on the recovery path.
“We’re going to see volatility definitely over the next couple of months” given uncertainty over the path of growth, Kristen Bitterly, of Citi Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV.
Nervousness ahead of the US data sent traders rushing for the doors Monday. The Dow snapped a three-day streak of records and the S&P 500 lost more than one percent, while the Nasdaq shed 2.6 percent with tech firms considered vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.
And Asia followed the lead, with Tokyo and Taipei each dropping more than three percent, while Hong Kong was off more than two percent. Sydney and Seoul retreated more than one percent, and there were also losses in Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Topics: economy Inflation Asia

