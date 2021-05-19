You are here

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
Palestinians wave their national flags and shout slogans during a protest against Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and its air campaign on the Gaza strip, in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 19, 2021. (AFP)
ALI YOUNES

Black Lives Matter tweets support for Palestinians
  • BLM says it is committed to advocating for Palestinian Liberation during the conflict with Israel
  • BLM leader draws similarities between the struggle of African Americans in the US and the struggle of Palestinians in occupied territories
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: The Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization in the US said it stands with the Palestinians during their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Over the past two weeks, Israel’s military has pounded Gaza with airstrikes while the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas militants have unleashed cross-border rocket attacks.

BLM tweeted its support Tuesday for the Palestinian people stating that it is committed to advocating for “Palestinian Liberation.” The BLM twitter account has more than 1 million followers.

The social media post read: “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation.”

The tweet from the organization — accredited for mobilizing millions of African Americans and their supporters in the US to stand up against police brutality and violations of their civil rights — carries a lot of weight within the US political system and other progressive circles.

Since fighting began on May 10, Palestinian medical officials said that 223 people have been killed and more than 1,600 injured in aerial bombardments. Roads, buildings and other infrastructure in Gaza have been destroyed as the already dire humanitarian situation has been worsened in the impoverished coastal strip.

Israel has reported 12 deaths, including two children, as a result of Hamas rocket attacks.

Bruce Wilson, a leader of the BLM movement in South Carolina, told Arab News that his organization will always support the Palestinian people in their struggle to be free and to resist the Israeli occupation of their land.

Wilson, who heads the Greenville, SC chapter of BLM, drew similarities between the struggle of African Americans in the US and the Palestinians in the occupied territories.

“When I see a black man being killed by the police in America and a Palestinian being killed by Israeli bombs, I have to have empathy,” he said. “I would fight for a Palestinian child just as hard I would fight for a black man in America.”

Wilson said black people and Palestinians are waging the same struggle to be free and to achieve justice for their causes. He and other members of Greenville BLM participated with local members of the Palestinian and Arab American community in a protest against the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chicago-based Salim Muwakkil participated in the US civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s. He told Arab News that while there are differences in the historical nuances and specifics of the circumstances between black people in the US and Palestinians in Palestine and other disputed land, ultimately they are very similar.

“A settler colonialism movement led by European Ashkenazi invaded that part of the world and displaced indigenous people,” said Muwakkil, who is an editor at In These Times Magazine and a radio talk show host.

“This is very similar to the pattern of Anglo-settler colonialism that settled the so-called new world and imported enslaved Africans and reduced them to a bottom cast.”

He said African Americans have linked the Palestinian struggle with theirs since the early days of the black liberation movement, which was propelled by the Black Panther Party and Malcolm X.

Muwakkil said there was a very strong identification and support for the struggle of the Palestinian people among the African American community even back then.

“The leaders of the struggle of the black people in America were very much attuned to and supportive of the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he said. “So I am not surprised and I understand why the BLM movement today identifies itself with the struggle of the Palestinians.”

Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row

Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row

Russia offers to help mediate in Armenia-Azerbaijan border row
  • Armenia accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across border last week but the latter denied and said it defended their side
  • "Russia has offered first of all to provide assistance with the delimitation and demarcation of the border," said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

DUSHANBE: Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.
Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility of a Russian-brokered cease-fire that halted six weeks of fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces last year.
Azerbaijan has denied crossing the frontier and said its forces only defended their side. But Armenia said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfil a promise to withdraw troops that had crossed the border.
“Russia has offered first of all to provide assistance with the delimitation and demarcation of the border,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters during a visit to Tajikistan.
He said Moscow had proposed setting up a joint Armenian-Azeri commission, with Russia possibly participating as a consultant or mediator.
Russian President Vladimir Putin later held separate calls with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Putin said Moscow would assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching an agreement, according to a readout of the talks published by the Kremlin.
Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Armenian government’s security council, said demarcation work could not start until Azeri troops had left Armenian territory, TASS news agency reported.
However, Armenia’s defense ministry said talks between the Armenian and Azeri defense officials were underway, the Interfax news agency reported.
“In the absence of a peaceful settlement within a reasonable timeframe — in the event that Azerbaijan’s military does not return to its original positions without any preconditions — the Armenian armed forces have the right to resolve the issue by other means, including by force,” the ministry said.
Moscow helped secure a cease-fire in November after Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenians out of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, sent peacekeepers to the area last year to help enforce the cease-fire. It has strong ties and a mutual defense pact with Armenia but is also friendly with Azerbaijan.

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed

UK says will work with EU on travel, cautious approach needed
  • The bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will work with the EU on reopening travel but a cautious approach is needed, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.
The bloc agreed to ease COVID-19 rules on non-EU visitors in a move that could open the door to Britons.
“We will work with them,” Hancock said at a news conference.
“We are, I think, wise to take a cautious approach to international travel.”

Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen

Grand day for the French: Cafe and bistro terraces reopen
  • French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19
  • France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces
Updated 19 May 2021
AP

PARIS: It’s a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends.
The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” As part of the plan’s first stage, France’s 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces.
President Emmanuel Macron, taking a seat at a cafe terrace, chatted with customers and Prime Minister Jean Castex, projecting a mood of measured optimism.
“Let’s get used to try and live together,” Macron told reporters. “If we manage to get well organized collectively and continue vaccinating, have a common discipline as citizens, there’s no reason why we can’t continue moving forward.”
Castex planned to attend a cinema later Wednesday. Actress Emmanuel Beart, meanwhile, went to a movie theater opening in Paris where her latest film “L’Etreinte” (“The Embrace“) was showing. The appetite for seeing movies was such that many in Paris lined up at breakfast to see a movie instead of getting their morning croissant.
Moviegoer Michael Souhaite, who works in the industry, set his alarm clock to make sure to be there for his 9 a.m. showing of “Drunk.”
“I really need to go to the movies,” he said. “I go to movies maybe twice a week, minimum. So for me it was really, really, really important... Today it’s almost emotional to be here.”
France is not the first European country to start getting back a semblance of social and cultural life. Italy, Belgium, Hungary and other nations already allow outdoor dining while drinking and eating indoors began Monday in Britain.
Eateries in France have been closed since the end of October, the longest time of any European country except Poland, where bars and restaurants reopened Saturday for outdoor service after being closed for seven months.
Still, the French government has put limits on how much fun can be had. Restaurants can fill only 50 percent of their outdoor seating and have no more than six people at a table. Movie theaters can only seat 35 percent of capacity, while museums must restrict entries to allow space between visitors.
Starting on June 9, the French government plans to move the curfew back to 11 p.m. and to permit indoor dining. Also on that date, France will begin to welcome tourists from non-EU destinations provided they have some sort of coronavirus passport or health pass. The final phase of the three-stage reopening plan is scheduled for June 30, when the curfew will end and all other restrictions will be lifted, if pandemic conditions allow.
Macron’s plan to bring France out of the pandemic aren’t just about resuscitating long-closed restaurants, boutiques and museums, but also about preparing his possible campaign for a second term. Before next year’s presidential election, Macron is focusing on saving jobs and reviving the pandemic-battered French economy.
France has recorded more than 108,000 deaths due to COVID-19, among the highest tolls in Europe. But virus deaths, admissions to critical care units and the coronavirus infection rate are now on the decline.
Dr. Michel Slama, chief of the Intensive Care Unit at Amiens Hospital, said his stance, like Macron’s, was “optimistic but prudent.”
“We are attentive about the reopening but worried is not the word,” he told The Associated Press. “There has been a significant drop in emergency hospital admissions for the virus in France. That’s good news. The high vaccine rate now we hope will help us avoid a new wave.”
About 40 percent of France’s adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — but that rate is still well behind Britain’s 70 percent and behind several other EU nations.
Tourists waited excitedly as the cordon around the world’s most visited museum and home of the “Mona Lisa,” the Louvre, was finally lifted.
“It means a lot, you know. It means COVID-19 is starting to finish, when it’s the opening of all museums and public areas,” said visitor Walid Hneini.
Benoit Puez, a Parisian art lover, was more understated but still pleased about France opening up.
“Maybe I didn’t really miss it, but we are happy it’s reopening. It’s a stage,” he said.

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life

Malawi burns nearly 20,000 expired COVID-19 shots despite assurances on shelf life
  • 102,000 vaccines arrived on March 26, and they expired on April 13 leaving less than 3 weeks for them to be used in Malawi
  • Malawian government said it would not give expired vaccines to its citizens
Updated 19 May 2021
Reuters

LILONGWE: Malawi on Wednesday destroyed 19,610 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that expired 18 days after arriving, despite assurances from the African Union (AU) and World Health Organization (WHO) that the vaccines were safe until mid-July.
A batch of 102,000 vaccines arrived on March 26, under an initiative by the AU and WHO, and they expired on April 13, leaving less than three weeks for them to be used. Malawi managed to deploy about 80 percent of them by that time.
John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), part of the AU, told a news conference late last month that the shots could be used until July 13, based on a further analysis conducted by manufacturers the Serum Institute of India (SII).
He and the WHO also urged African countries not to waste vaccines donated to them.
However, the Malawian government said it would not give expired vaccines to its citizens.
“We are destroying (them) because, as government policy... no expired vaccine has ever been used,” said Health Minister Khumbize Chaponda, at Kamuzu Central Hospital in the administrative capital Lilongwe.
She then threw the shots, which were wrapped in red plastic bags, into an incinerator, causing a cloud of dark smoke to billow from its chimney.
“On behalf of the government I assure all Malawians that no one will be given an expired COVID vaccine,” she said.
A CDC Africa official declined to comment.
SII did not immediately respond to a request for comment. India’s drug regulator in March allowed the SII-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to be used for up to nine months from its manufacture date, as opposed to the earlier six months.
South Sudan has set aside 59,000 doses supplied by the AU and is not using them because of the same expiration issue.
Malawi’s health ministry said the country had administered 335,232 vaccine doses as of May 18, and recorded 34,231 COVID infections and 1,153 deaths.
African countries have struggled to secure enough COVID-19 vaccines to roll out mass immunization. Many rely on handouts from global vaccine scheme COVAX, which is co-led by the WHO and partners including the Gavi vaccines alliance.

Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians

Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians

Jewish staff urge Google to support Palestinians
  • Company must not give in to ‘one-sided pro-Israel perspective’
  • Letter urges ‘recognition of harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military, gang violence’
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Tech giant Google has received a letter from 250 Jewish employees urging it to do more to support the Palestinian people. 

The group, called Jewish Diaspora in Tech, asked CEO Sundar Pichai to match the financial assistance Google gives to Israeli humanitarian groups with aid for Palestinian ones.

This follows an escalation in Israeli airstrikes that has led to over 200 fatalities and thousands of injuries in the Gaza Strip.

Jewish Diaspora in Tech asked Google’s parent company Alphabet to review business relations with companies and institutions that the group claims facilitate the oppression of Palestinians.

It also urged Alphabet to publicly acknowledge that Palestinians have been disproportionately affected by clashes between Israeli forces and militant groups.

“We ask Google leadership to make a company-wide statement recognizing the violence in Palestine and Israel, which must include direct recognition of the harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence,” the group wrote.

“Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism.”

Jewish Diaspora in Tech said efforts had been made by members of an official group of Jewish Google employees, known as Jewglers, to have the company publicly “support the sovereign state of Israel,” which it claimed gave a “one-sided pro-Israel perspective” on the conflict, and had silenced the voices of Google’s Jewish anti-Zionists.

“We agree that a response from Google leadership is necessary, but we believe any response that recognizes violence against Israelis but fails to give the same recognition to violence against Palestinians is worse than no response at all,” Jewish Diaspora in Tech added.

A member of the group told US media outlet The Verge: “We were compelled to form our own space because of the fact that we were quite literally not allowed to express our viewpoints.”

