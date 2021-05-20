Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore

Mohammed Al-Khotani was recently appointed area vice president of the Middle East and Africa at Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software.

He will be responsible for the company’s in-region presence and growth strategy, including sales and marketing operations.

Al-Khotani brings more than 14 years of business and executive management experience. Prior to Sitecore, Al-Khotani was also managing director of Saudi Arabia at the enterprise application software company SAP and was senior director for the Middle East and Africa at SAP Ariba. He also worked with ICT in Australia and Cisco Systems in The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and a master’s degree in transformational leadership from Middlesex University in the UK in 2020.

In his current role, Al-Khotani will bolster the rollout of Sitecore’s $1.2 billion global investment plan. He will also support the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation across websites, apps and social media.

“The Middle East and Africa’s doubling cloud applications market underlines the importance of marketing technology and content personalization as the heart of digital transformation,” said Al-Khotani.

“At Sitecore, I’m eager to emphasize how marketing technology can enable new levels of customer experiences and e-commerce, especially in the government and public sector, banking and finance, telecommunications, energy, and tourism and hospitality sectors.”