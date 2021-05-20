Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Khotani, MENA area vice president of Sitecore

You are here

Mohammed Al-Khotani
Mohammed Al-Khotani was recently appointed area vice president of the Middle East and Africa at Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software.

He will be responsible for the company’s in-region presence and growth strategy, including sales and marketing operations.

Al-Khotani brings more than 14 years of business and executive management experience. Prior to Sitecore, Al-Khotani was also managing director of Saudi Arabia at the enterprise application software company SAP and was senior director for the Middle East and Africa at SAP Ariba. He also worked with ICT in Australia and Cisco Systems in The Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran and a master’s degree in transformational leadership from Middlesex University in the UK in 2020.

In his current role, Al-Khotani will bolster the rollout of Sitecore’s $1.2 billion global investment plan. He will also support the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation across websites, apps and social media.

“The Middle East and Africa’s doubling cloud applications market underlines the importance of marketing technology and content personalization as the heart of digital transformation,” said Al-Khotani.

“At Sitecore, I’m eager to emphasize how marketing technology can enable new levels of customer experiences and e-commerce, especially in the government and public sector, banking and finance, telecommunications, energy, and tourism and hospitality sectors.”

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years

Plan for joint Saudi-Greek cultural program in next 2 years
  • Saudi culture minister in Athens on two-day official visit that includes meetings with top officials
JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the presidential palace in Athens on Wednesday.

Prince Badr is on a two-day official visit to Greece that will include meetings with Greek officials to look into cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and Greece.

During the meeting, Prince Badr conveyed greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Sakellaropoulou and highlighted the historical ties between the two countries that go back to 1926.

He said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to cooperate with its Greek counterpart and work on a joint cultural program in the next two years. The meeting was attended by Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar, the Saudi ambassador to Greece, and General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan Al-Touq. The culture minister’s official visit  aims to establish the framework for a new era of cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will include meetings with Greek officials, along with several introduction meetings, and visits to cultural and heritage monuments such as the Acropolis Museum and the National Gallery.

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions
Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions

Inaugural Saudi Red Sea film festival go for movie submissions
JEDDAH: Organizers of the delayed first edition of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSFF) are inviting movie submissions for the event’s launch later this year.
Set to take place in Jeddah’s historic downtown Al-Balad area – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – from Nov. 11 to 20 the festival, titled “Metamorphosis,” will bring together local filmmakers, movie enthusiasts, and international industry leaders.
Entrants will be able to participate in competition, shorts competition, new Saudi/new cinema, and tajreeb categories alongside seven curated sections namely international spectacular, Arab spectacular, festival favorites, immersive future, treasures, next generation, and episodic.
The new Saudi/new cinema category will focus on new filmmakers and artists from the Kingdom releasing arthouse features, shorts, and documentaries primed for launch on the international circuit.
Tajreeb, a program for innovators, will showcase experimental films from Saudis pushing the limits with form and content, and finding new ways to tell stories.

• Cash prizes will also be given for best director ($30,000), the Red Sea Silver Yusr jury prize ($20,000), the Golden Yusr for best short film ($25,000), audience award, and best Saudi flick.

• Other prizes will go to best screenplay, actor, actress, and cinematic contribution.

• Film submissions can be made via https://redseafilmfest.com/en/film-submissions/

Eleven program classes will feature contemporary international and Arab cinema, Saudi features, shorts, and experimental films, retrospectives, and future-oriented augmented reality and virtual reality experiences.
Films in the competition category will vie for the Yusr Awards, chosen by an international jury, and the Red Sea Golden Yusr award for the best movie in competition will receive $100,000.
Cash prizes will also be given for best director ($30,000), the Red Sea Silver Yusr jury prize ($20,000), the Golden Yusr for best short film ($25,000), audience award, and best Saudi flick. Other prizes will go to best screenplay, actor, actress, and cinematic contribution.
Earlier this year, the RSFF announced a team of Saudi and international curators, film specialists, and industry veterans for the event, including festival managing director, Shivani Pandya, and director of Arab programs and film classics, Antoine Khalife, both formerly of the Dubai International Film Festival.
Critic Kaleem Aftab has joined the RSFF as director of international programming while Jumana Zahid leads the Red Sea Lodge, the festival’s incubator for Saudi and Arab filmmakers.

Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 3,154 mines in Yemen
RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 3,154 mines in Yemen during the second week of May, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
They comprised 122 antipersonnel mines, 2,720 anti-tank mines and 312 unexploded ordnances.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia at the directive of King Salman to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.
It is implemented by Saudi cadres and international experts with the goal of removing mines planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in various Yemeni regions, especially Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.
A total of 246,866 mines have been extracted since the start of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

DiplomaticQuarter: France to resume issuing travel visas from Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: France to resume issuing travel visas from Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: France to resume issuing travel visas from Saudi Arabia

DiplomaticQuarter: France to resume issuing travel visas from Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: With the resumption of flights for citizens with immunity to the coronavirus disease, many Saudis are eager to vacation in France this summer, or resume work there.
Next week, the Embassy of France in Riyadh and the French Consulate General in Jeddah will resume issuing travel visas to France. This will be done in a gradual manner, and priority will be given, in the first stage, to renewing visas valid for a year or more, which expired in 2020 or may expire in 2021. 
The French Embassy in the Kingdom asks those wishing to travel to read the conditions for submitting visa application files through the France Visas website and respect the specified timetable.
In order to organize applications, they also ask visitors to submit them in the coming weeks for those who wish to visit France during the summer only.
The embassy clarified that French borders remain closed. Obtaining an entry visa, at the present time, does not mean going to France on a tourist visit or for work. At this stage, only travelers belonging to one of the exceptional categories mentioned in the Ministry of the Interior’s travel certificate are entitled to apply for entry into France.
It is expected that the reopening of the French borders will take place on June 9, but this will be confirmed later, in addition to the entry measures to French territoriy (especially with regard to the presentation of medical certificates). The embassy will provide all details as soon as possible.
French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille reaffirmed the statement through a tweet on Tuesday: “We would like to remind you that the French borders are still closed due to the (coronavirus disease pandemic). Obtaining a visa does not mean going to France on a tourist visit or a business visit at the present time. The border is expected to reopen on June 9. We will get back to you with all the details as soon as possible.”

KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
KSrelief aims to jumpstart Yemen fishing industry

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran in Yemen. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Rehabilitation of Yemen fishing ports will benefit 7,000 families who depend on the ports for food and income
  • KSrelief will open ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemen as it is aiming to jumpstart the fisheries in the war-torn country.

Reestablishing the country's fishing infrastructure will enhance food security, diversify income sources and improve the livelihoods of thousands of Yemenis.

KSrelief’s Livelihood Improvement Project (Agriculture and Fisheries) is collaborating with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization to improve the lives of an estimated 7,000 Yemeni families, who live along the coast and depend on the ports for food and income.

The two organizations plan to rehabilitate fishing facilities and rebuild infrastructures that have been affected by conflict and damaged by cyclones. 

KSrelief is working on opening ports that border the Gulf of Aden in Abyan, Lahij, Djale, Taiz, Hajjah and Amran. These Yemeni fishing ports were once a vital part of the economy that provided jobs, consistent income and food sources for many Yemeni people.

The center has implemented 1,556 projects worth more than $5 billion in 59 countries, carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.

