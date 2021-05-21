You are here

Haunted by Diana’s death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

In this March 9, 2020, photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (REUTERS/File Photo
In this March 9, 2020, photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan arrive for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (REUTERS/File Photo
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

  • Harry was 12 years old when his mother died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi
LOS ANGELES: From the sound of horses’ hooves on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother.
Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.
“My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened. You’re talking about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies,” Harry says in the mental health documentary series “The Me You Can’t See.”
“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,” he added, referring to Meghan. The “Me You Can’t See” series, which Harry produced with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, is released on Apple TV+ on Friday.
Princess Diana died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi. Harry was 12 years old.
Harry, whose American wife Meghan is bi-racial, spoke of racist reporting in the mainstream British press about his wife, as well as abuse on social media. Meghan has said her experience in Britain drove her to thoughts of suicide when she was pregnant with their first son Archie.
In the documentary, Harry spoke of walking behind Diana’s coffin through the streets of London with his brother William, father Prince Charles and uncle Charles Spencer.
“The thing I remember most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the Mall,” he said. “It was like I was outside of my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.”
Years earlier, he recalled sitting in the back of his mother’s car while she, in tears, was pursued by photographers.
“One of the feelings that comes up for me always is the helplessness. Being a guy and being too young to help a woman, in this case your mother, and that happened every single day,” he said.
Harry said he buried his feelings, but drank heavily and suffered panic attacks and anxiety in his 20s, and still freaks out when he sees cameras.
“I was so angry with what happened to her (Diana) and the fact there was no justice at all... the same people that chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car,” he said.
“The clicking of cameras, and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid.”
Even now, at age 36, he said that returning to London makes him feel tense and hunted.
Harry said he started serious therapy almost five years ago, when he met Meghan.
“I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, I had to deal with my past,” he said. The couple married in May 2018.

Topics: Prince Harry Princess Diana Meghan

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

  • Interior ministry said an investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group that discussed building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons
  • The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15
BERLIN: Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.
The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.
The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that “the paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist groups.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how people were involved, but Austrian media reported that there were no immediate arrests.
Austria, like many other European countries, is emerging from months of closures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities reopened on Wednesday, and hotels were allowed to receive guests again. In many situations, people using facilities have to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19.

Topics: Austria Weapons Coronavirus

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Updated 20 May 2021
Arab News

  • Ghanem was renowned throughout the Middle East as an actor, singer and entertainer
  • The 84-year-old comedian and his wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz , tested positive for COVID-19 in April along with daughter Donia
CAIRO: Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem died aged 84 on Thursday after having contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Egyptian media reported.
With a career spanning decades, Ghanem was renowned throughout the Middle East as an actor, singer and entertainer.
He and his wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz , tested positive for COVID-19 in April along with daughter Donia Samir Ghanem.
Donia’s husband, TV presenter Ramy Radwan, who had recovered from the virus back in December, announced that his in-laws were critically ill with COVID-19 and were admitted to a Cairo hospital late last month.

Media outlets broke the news on Thursday evening about Ghanem’s death from COVID-19, however his son-in-law actor Hassan al-Radad said on Twitter his death was not as a result of COVID-19.
No updates were available about his wife, Dalal’s medical condition.
Egypt’s Al-Ahram newspaper reported in April that Donia’s sister, Amy Samir Ghanem and her husband al-Radad had also been infected with the virus.

Topics: Samir Ghanem Dalal Abdul Aziz Egyptian comedy

Lebanese graduate turns to the sea as accountancy studies fail him

Lebanese graduate turns to the sea as accountancy studies fail him
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

  • Fishing excursions sometimes curtailed for lack of fuel
  • Costs rising as Lebanese pound loses value
BEIRUT: Ali Sleem graduated in accountancy but the skills keeping him employed in Lebanon were learned before he went to study and instead come from a hobby he picked up aged seven: fishing.
With Lebanon’s economy in deep crisis and swathes of the country plunged into poverty as the currency has collapsed, the 25-year-old has turned to his family’s business, which means heading out into the Mediterranean to make a catch.
That normally means motoring to sea in his boat at 4 a.m. each day and returning around 4 p.m. to sell the fish he has hauled in. But the crisis gripping the nation often disrupts this daily routine.
“Today we are working. But tomorrow, if there is no fuel, we will not work,” he said, speaking in the small harbor in the town of Sarafand, in southern Lebanon.
“Our working costs are increasing with the economic crisis. Our equipment is (priced) in dollars,” he said, with the price of fuel and equipment climbing as the value of the Lebanese pound crashes.
Sleem tried to find work abroad — seeking employment alongside many other Lebanese expatriates who run businesses in Africa or elsewhere. But when those efforts failed, he came back to Lebanon and turned to the sea.
“My ambition is to find a job on land,” he said, hoping that one day he will put his accountancy training to good use. “But, for sure, now there is no alternative.”

Topics: #Lebanon #fishing #careers

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

  • Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km long by 25 km wide
A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.
The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its website with a photo of the enormous, oblong ice sheet.
Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide.
By comparison, Spain’s popular tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles). The US state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 2,678 square km (1,034 square miles).
The enormity of A-76, which broke away from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf, ranks as the largest existing iceberg on the planet, surpassing the now second-place A-23A, about 3,380 square km (1,305 square miles) in size and also floating in the Weddell Sea.
Another massive Antarctic iceberg that had threatened a penguin-populated island off the southern tip of South America has since lost much of its mass and broken into pieces, scientists said earlier this year.
A-76 was first detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the US National Ice Center based in Maryland using imagery from Copernicus Sentinel-1, consisting of two polar-orbiting satellites.
The Ronne Ice Shelf on the flank of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent’s landmass and extend out into the surrounding seas.
Periodic calving off of large chunks of those shelves is part of a natural cycle. But some ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to climate change, according to the US National Snow & Ice Data Center.

Topics: Antarctica European Space Agency Iceberg A-76 Weddell Sea Copernicus Sentinel-1

Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’

Iranian film director murdered by family in so-called ‘honor killing’
Updated 19 May 2021
Arab News

  • Babak Khorramdin, 47, was killed over unmarried status, according to reports
  • Khorramdin’s father confesses to drugging and murdering his son as both parents have been arrested
LONDON: The remains of an Iranian film director have been found after he was allegedly murdered and dismembered by his parents.

Babak Khorramdin, who spent time working in London, was the victim of a so-called “honor killing” after an argument with his father over his unmarried status.

Mohammad Shahriari, head of the Tehran Criminal Court, said Khorramdin’s father confessed to drugging and murdering his son, before cutting up his body and leaving it in the trash.

Human remains were discovered in trash bags and a suitcase in Ekbatan, western Tehran, on Sunday, where the family lived. Iranian police said further evidence of the murder was found at the family home. Both parents have been arrested.

Khorramdin, 47, graduated from the University of Tehran in 2009 with a master’s degree in cinema and moved to London a year later.

Jason Brodsky, a Middle East analyst and editor at Iran International TV, told the Daily Mail: “I think the horrific death of Babak Khorramdin is only the latest example of a long pattern of domestic violence that we have seen in Iran.

“It follows the tragic death of Ali Fazeli Monfared, who was killed by family members after they found out he was gay. That is not to mention the case last year of Romina Ashfrafi, a 14-year-old girl who was beheaded by her father in an honor killing,” he said.

Despite a child protection law being passed in 2020 in Iran, honor killings and domestic violence continue.

“This is an area the international community needs to address with Iran,” Brodsky said.

Topics: Babak Khorramdin honor killing Iran domestic violence

